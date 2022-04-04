weekly horoscopes

What do you believe is worth sacrificing for?
What part of your life is given to sacrifice? Let’s see what the stars say about it.
Aries (March 21 — April 20) It is not that you are fearless — you are afraid and still do it! Way to go!
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time for little reflection, stop for a minute and tune in.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) This is the year of change and it starts now.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Not easy to keep on going when things are getting twisted. Maybe it’s time to take a break now.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Nothing is more important than family. Check on them this week. Friends can wait.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) This is not the first time you are here, maybe it is time to react differently.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things have been heavy lately and it’s time for spring cleaning. And we mean heart cleansing.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You are on the right track, don’t let them prove you wrong.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This is not a time to sit back. Keep on going you are almost there!
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Being still and reflecting is the best option for you right now. Don’t worry it will get better.