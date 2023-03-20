The E Street Shuffle’s timeline show traces Springsteen’s career through a fan’s perspective at the Levoy Theatre

A tribute band that emerged from the New Jersey shore town Bruce Springsteen not only called into America’s consciousness five decades ago, but made practically inseparable from the superstar’s name internationally, is performing a unique show 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Millville’s Levoy Theatre.
The E Street Shuffle began as a Springsteen tribute band 17 years ago, with the goal of channeling not only the musical stylings of Jersey’s greatest rock ’n’ roll legend, but the spirit and soul of his live concert experience as well. The seven-man band is structurally similar to The E Street Band’s classic-era lineup, and borrows its name from Springsteen’s second album, “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle,” which also celebrates its 50th birthday later this year.
Sean Loughlin is The E Street Shuffle’s lead vocalist, and has a singing style and vocal range that is amazingly similar to Springsteen’s. He also plays rhythm guitar and is accompanied by his younger brother Ryan as lead guitarist and backing vocalist, keyboardists Dave Turner and Mark Bistis, bassist Chris Rudo, drummer Al Budd and saxophonist Zack Sandler.
The Timeline Concept
Saturday night’s show is called “Growin’ Up: The Springsteen Timeline,” which will tell the story of Springsteen’s music career in chronological order, starting with “Greetings” (on which “Growin’ Up” is a song that captured Springsteen’s early “rebellious adolescent” era) through The Boss’ most beloved albums that followed. The show will also touch on the cultural significance of the 20-time Grammy Award-winner’s records and his ascent to the pinnacle of worldwide stardom.
“Over the years I’ve always been interested in following an artist’s career, from the beginning stages to the current day, in terms of seeing how their songwriting and storytelling evolved and how they developed as an artist,” says Sean Loughlin. “And over the years we’ve occasionally done shows where I’ve made up setlists where we’d start with the early stuff and work our way through.
“After giving it some more thought as to what we might do to make it special for certain theater shows, I thought of when Springsteen did his run on Broadway, where he was essentially going along chronologically and telling his own life story through that show.”
The “Springsteen on Broadway” concert residency featured Springsteen performing his songs solo and acoustically, sometimes accompanied by his wife and E Street Band mate Patti Scialfa, while reminiscing about his life and storied career. The residency began in 2017 and was renewed three times due to demand for a total of 236 Broadway shows.
“I thought it might be interesting to do something from the fan’s perspective,” adds Loughlin. “I consider myself a fan, first and foremost. Long before I was ever a singer in the band I was a Springsteen fan, so I thought it would be fun to tell the story from that side – how we see his career, the things that mattered to us, the things that struck us as observers, and turning that into a story and how it evolved from the eyes of a fan.”
Keenly aware of the vast cache of material he and his band would be working with – the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer produced 21 studio albums since 1973 – the chore became paring down Springsteen’s career into a workable, two-hour show with an intermission. The difficulty is compounded by the fact that many of those albums – such as the one considered Springsteen’s breakout record, “Born To Run” in 1975 – do not have a single song that would not be recognizable even to the casual Springsteen fan.
“He’s got so many albums that, unless you had a seven-hour show, you wouldn’t be able to cover them all, so I tried to condense it by considering which were the most essential albums and the most historically significant, while also having ones in there that show the diversity in some of the material he’s done.”
The E Street Shuffle will perform Springsteen material chronologically from 10 total albums, and will also have a video component to the show as well.
“As we start each one, basically I’m talking a little bit about that album – what was going on at the time in Bruce’s career, some of the songwriting themes of that album, how it affected me personally or other fans, family or friends of mine, and just bringing everything through that way,” Loughlin says. “And we’ll also have a slideshow component that will be on a big screen behind us, depicting both Bruce and the band, and different themes from different songs.
“I’ll be talking over a piano as we segue into the next album and next set of songs,” he says. “Some of the songs lend themselves better to that simply because of the intros they have. It will be done in timeline fashion, bringing us up to the present day, with a short intermission to break it up.”
The show’s final segment will cover material from Springsteen’s most recent E Street Band album, 2020’s “Letter to You.”
“He kind of looked back on things a lot on that record,” Loughlin says. “It summed up his feelings on loss, his feelings about being in a band – it’s a great album to bring everything around full circle.
“We’re looking forward to this show,” he adds. “We’ve been planning it for a while in our heads. We were supposed to do something like it a couple of years ago at the Levoy and then COVID happened, so we’re glad it’s finally happening.”