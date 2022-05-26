 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the Business - One Stop Xteriors
sponsored

Meet the Business
Michele Potts

The Press of AC is proud to support local businesses. We you to get to know some of local business owners.  Here is some facts about One Stop Xteriors.

One Stop Xteriors provides comprehensive home remodeling and home improvement services in Mays Landing, NJ and surrounds.

What put the 'X' in One Stop Xteriors? (Can you explain the origin of your business name)

I wanted to do something different as when I was deciding a name one stop interiors or one stop exteriors so I got rid of in and ex and replaced it with an x for interior and exterior of that makes sense.

 

When did you start One Stop Xteriors?

2015

How does being a family-run business impact your work?

It allows me to be there for my daughter and future child.

What sets One Stop Xteriors apart? 

We strive to be the best.

 

What does curb appeal mean to you?

Eye candy lol

 

Top 40 Under 40... What's it like being a young entrepreneur? 

Not easy and hard to start with nothing and no help.

 

What's your crew mean to you?

Family

 

How do you balance work and family?

Pretty well

What's your favorite room in a house?

Kitchen

 

If you could only have one tool, what would it be?

Hammer

 

What is one home maintenance skill everyone should learn?

Change a door lock.

