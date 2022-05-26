Meet the Business - One Stop Xteriors

The Press of AC is proud to support local businesses. We you to get to know some of local business owners. Here is some facts about One Stop Xteriors.
One Stop Xteriors provides comprehensive home remodeling and home improvement services in Mays Landing, NJ and surrounds.
What put the 'X' in One Stop Xteriors? (Can you explain the origin of your business name)
I wanted to do something different as when I was deciding a name one stop interiors or one stop exteriors so I got rid of in and ex and replaced it with an x for interior and exterior of that makes sense.
When did you start One Stop Xteriors?
2015
How does being a family-run business impact your work?
It allows me to be there for my daughter and future child.
What sets One Stop Xteriors apart?
We strive to be the best.
What does curb appeal mean to you?
Eye candy lol
Top 40 Under 40... What's it like being a young entrepreneur?
Not easy and hard to start with nothing and no help.
What's your crew mean to you?
Family
How do you balance work and family?
Pretty well
What's your favorite room in a house?