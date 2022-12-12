7 Essential Books About Poker That You Need to Read
You must never allow your poker game to become stale if you want to continue winning your games. Becoming an expert at poker takes a lifetime since there is always room for improvement. Here are some of our favorite books to help you improve your skills.
Today, there is a sea of poker books and resources, all claiming to be professional, making it difficult to determine which are worthwhile investments. Here is a list of the top poker books that cover various topics.
Poker Books That You Should Check
Elements of Poker (2007) - Tommy Angelo
There is no actual poker strategy in this book of strategies. Tommy Angelo knows you are a skilled poker player and doesn't want to teach you the game. He wants to help you become the best poker player you can be.
Even if you are the best player in the world on your A-game, you won't be very successful if you only play poker at your best 20% of the time.
On the other hand, a player who constantly brings his best game while not being among the best in the world will always be profitable. Elements of Poker teaches you how to maintain your level of play to improve as a poker player.
It elevates your understanding of the game beyond pot odds, position, and expected value. The book examines tilt concerns, profiting from knowledge, and approaching the game from several perspectives.
Theory of Poker (1983) - David Sklansky
In a way, this book by TwoPlusTwo, the premier poker publishing house, is the one that started it all. This book presents numerous never-before-written theories and tactics.
You can enjoy many poker varieties and essential ideas like psychology, position, and odds. Even though it was written in 1983, much of it is still relevant today and, at the very least, provides a strong foundation.
This book is a genuine turning moment and a must-read for every beginner to an advanced poker player.
Essential Poker Math, Expanded Edition - Alton Hardin
Winning in poker requires a lot of math. This book introduces concepts like pot odds, implied odds, the expected value (EV), poker outs, and others.
Additionally, you may continuously hone these skills, which is fantastic for both novice and seasoned gamers. You'll utilize the fundamental poker math every time you play, so you should be familiar with it, and this book is your guide.
Kill Everyone (2007) - Lee Nelson
The book illustrates the value of strategic aggression and how it can improve your performance. It consists of an ideal fusion of in-game knowledge, mathematical poker analysis, and game theory optimal (GTO) advanced techniques for multi-table tournaments, sit-and-go tournaments, and satellites.
Recently, the book underwent revision and expansion to make it more applicable to modern poker play. A new chapter on short-stack cash games is added to the original topic of playing in short-handed cash games, along with Bertrand "Elky" Grospellier's 50-page commentary.
Additionally, you'll get end-game and heads-up play, equity and equilibrium analysis, optimal bubble strategies, and fear-and-fold analyses in the book.
Getting Started in Holdem - Edward Miller
Ed transitioned from amateur to professional in less than 18 months, making him uniquely prepared to instruct amateur Texas Holdem players on the quickest path to success.
You will learn the essential building blocks that any good game is built on from this beginner's book. You will know about preflop hand valuation, domination, betting for value, protecting your hand, semi-bluffing, pot equity, pot odds, implied odds, free card plays, stack size and chips importance, and more.
It isn't advanced, but it should serve as the starting point for any new player looking to learn Texas Holdem - limit, no-limit, tournament, or cash game.
Applications of No-Limit Holdem (2013) - Matthew Janda
The book clarifies theoretical and perplexing ideas, including donk betting, check-raising as the preflop raiser, balancing different bet-sizing ranges, overbetting, and more.
It teaches you to incorporate them into your game more effectively. It also reminds you that it should be every hand in your range that needs to be played well.
This book teaches you how to swiftly build balanced ranges while playing by utilizing the correct bet sizing because it's impossible to think about every other hand in a range.
Playing the Player (2012) - Ed Miller
Have you heard the phrase "play the player, not the game"?
Game theory optimal (GTO) poker requires more than just playing; you also need to learn how to adapt to other players' patterns and playing styles. And different ways to profit from them.
Most of the time, you might search in the wrong places and go in the wrong direction. Ed Miller provides examples of compelling reads and changes that will help you dominate your opponents. This book features how to:
- Get the nuts
- win the advantage over tight-aggressive plays (TAGs)
- Utilize their styles against loose-aggressive plays (LAGs)
- Assess your adversaries, look for holes, and strike
Conclusion
The most outstanding poker players and strategists of all time have confided their ideas and strategies behind a dust cover. These books are available to anyone willing to learn the intricate details and sophisticated reasoning in a professional's head.
In just a few hours of reading, you can gain advantages in poker from players with years of experience. But reading a strategy book is the first step, and understanding it is the last.
If you want to improve your game, pick up a book and start reading.
You can apply all the strategies you learned through playing online poker. Check GGPoker, the world's largest poker room, and improve your game.