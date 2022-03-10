 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean Casino Resort announces series of culinary events
Ocean Casino Resort announces series of culinary events

Ocean Casino Resort
Ocean Casino Resort recently announced its #OceanACEats culinary brand, featuring a series of exclusive dining events taking place across Ocean’s restaurant portfolio throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to showcase our ever-evolving culinary offerings through this unique and thoughtful set of gastronomic gatherings; including three fabulous events in March,” said Warren Richards, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Ocean Casino Resort. “These select #OceanACEats events allow us to partner with some of the world's most renowned wine makers, distilleries and chefs to present our customers with a series of truly exceptional experiences.”

Ocean will kick off its #OceanACEats programming on Monday, March 21, with an evening of whiskey and music at Villain & Saint. Guests can enjoy the Iron Smoke Whiskey Takeover, featuring a four-course feast, prepared by Chef Jorge Barreto paired with a variety of Iron Smoke & Rattlesnake Rosie’s Whiskeys, and accompanied by a live set by guitarist and co-founder of Iron Smoke Whiskey, Tommy Brunett.

On Friday, March 25, Dolce Mare will celebrate the arrival of spring with its Carpineto Wine Dinner; a 5-course pairing menu by Chef Juliano Cannuscio featuring the wines of Carpineto, pulled from vineyards deep in the heart of Tuscany.

Finally, American Cut will host two #OceanACEats events over the next two months, with the first taking place on Wednesday, March 30. The PlumpJack Collection Wine Dinner will present a very special evening honoring Napa Valley, where expressions of PlumpJack, Cade, and Adaptation take center stage along-side a four-course tasting dinner.

On Thursday, April 28, Ocean will stage an intimate and unforgettable Opus One Wine Dinner. Executive Chef Romeo DiBona will showcase a lavish menu throughout an evening where the expression of time and place is captured through the extraordinary wines of Opus One.

