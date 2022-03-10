Ocean Casino Resort announces series of culinary events

Ocean Casino Resort recently announced its #OceanACEats culinary brand, featuring a series of exclusive dining events taking place across Ocean’s restaurant portfolio throughout the year.
“We are thrilled to showcase our ever-evolving culinary offerings through this unique and thoughtful set of gastronomic gatherings; including three fabulous events in March,” said Warren Richards, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Ocean Casino Resort. “These select #OceanACEats events allow us to partner with some of the world's most renowned wine makers, distilleries and chefs to present our customers with a series of truly exceptional experiences.”
Ocean will kick off its #OceanACEats programming on Monday, March 21, with an evening of whiskey and music at Villain & Saint. Guests can enjoy the Iron Smoke Whiskey Takeover, featuring a four-course feast, prepared by Chef Jorge Barreto paired with a variety of Iron Smoke & Rattlesnake Rosie’s Whiskeys, and accompanied by a live set by guitarist and co-founder of Iron Smoke Whiskey, Tommy Brunett.
On Friday, March 25, Dolce Mare will celebrate the arrival of spring with its Carpineto Wine Dinner; a 5-course pairing menu by Chef Juliano Cannuscio featuring the wines of Carpineto, pulled from vineyards deep in the heart of Tuscany.
Finally, American Cut will host two #OceanACEats events over the next two months, with the first taking place on Wednesday, March 30. The PlumpJack Collection Wine Dinner will present a very special evening honoring Napa Valley, where expressions of PlumpJack, Cade, and Adaptation take center stage along-side a four-course tasting dinner.