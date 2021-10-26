These Halloween bashes will scare your pants off

The days are shorter. The nights, full of ghosts and shadows, are infinitely longer. And the night of all nights, Halloween, is finally here, along with some of the most epic parties of the year. With blood-curdling bashes and chilling costumes and contests, it’s time to celebrate all things spooky with some Halloween fun.
Here is a ghoultastic list of places where you can celebrate Halloween in South Jersey:
The Casinos Bally’s Atlantic City is a Halloween hotspot this year, with parties property wide on Saturday, Oct. 30. Head to Lobby Bar, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse and Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martini’s for devilishly delightful cocktails like the Grave Digger (vanilla-infused brandy, coffee liqueur, Cointreau, freshly brewed espresso, whipped cream and crushed Oreo garnish); Candy Corn Martini (Candy Corn infused vodka and candy corn); or Devils Margarita (Blanco Tequila, sour mix, red wine and a lime wheel). Follow it up with the New York Bee Gees Tribute Show before a 10 p.m. Halloween Bash Costume Contest at Dining on the Sixth, with prizes for best overall, scariest, best group, funniest, and — in the spirit of the Bee Gees — best “Stayin’ Alive” Disco Costume. If disco’s not your thing, Water Dog has you covered with a Grateful Halloween Party. Featuring music by Dead Reckoning, this 10 p.m. party includes Jell-O Shots and Absolut Blood Bags, made with Absolut Watermelon Vodka, Chambord, raspberry puree and fresh lemon juice served in — you guessed it — a blood bag. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAc.com.
Go wild at Wild Wild West at Caesars Atlantic City with live music all weekend leading up to Halloween with It’s All Good and DJ Philly Will on Thursday; The Benderz and DJ Rashaun on Friday; Garden State Radio, DJ Aiden Scott and dancers on Saturday; and Stealing Savanah, DJ Aiden Scott and dancers on Sunday. On Saturday, fill up on all of your deepest and darkest fright fest feels with costume contests, epic giveaways and spooky libations, including the Skulls Down, Bottoms Up specialty cocktail. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
If you’re looking for a monster-level bash, head to Tropicana, where there are parties at multiple venues property wide. On Saturday night, a DJ will fill The Quarter with the sounds of Halloween favorites as guests are invited to participate in Tropicana’s Annual Halloween Costume Contest, which kicks off at 10 p.m. Best Overall Costume wins $1,000 cash, while the Scariest, Best Group and Funniest Costumes — up to five members — will each earn $500 cash. At Boogie Nights, three nights of parties start with ’90s Scream Night and a Halloween Costume Contest at midnight on Thursday; Mischief Mask-Querade Ball with prizes awarded to the best designed masks on Friday; and on Saturday, guests are invited to jump to the left with the Boogie Nights cast, and let the madness begin as they go from spooky to kooky and dance to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” cult classic “Time Warp” at 9 p.m. in The Quarter, before heading back to Boogie Nights for the official after-party of Tropicana’s Ultimate Halloween Party, with $2,500 in cash prizes. Categories include best ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, sexiest and scariest costumes. Grand-prize winner for best overall costume wins $1,000 cash. Saturday admission to Boogie Nights is $20 and — heads up — no costume masks are allowed during this event. If the “Time Warp” wasn’t enough for you, head to the IMAX Theatre at Tropicana for a screening of the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 11 p.m. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the IMAX Box Office. For a blood-sucking drink, head to A Dam Good Sports Bar for the featured and frightening Ghostbuster cocktail, made with New Amsterdam Berry Vodka, DeKuyper Melon Liqueur, a splash of sour, Sprite, and garnished with a gummy worm straight from the graveyard. At Anthem Lounge, head to “Terror at the Tropicana” at 10 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s scares include costume contests with cash and prizes, and an afterparty that won’t stop until the sun and ghosts rise. For a second night of thrills and spooky surprises, be sure to fly over on your broomstick to “Halloween Take 2” for a Halloween Sunday Funday only vampires dream about. Seating is limited for both nights and must be reserved in advance by calling 609-576-5206.
Head to The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s with a Halloween-themed weekend that includes performances with “We All Float Here” — a nod to “IT” inspired by everyone’s favorite clown film on Friday and Saturday. Stay for DJ Kastra and Chris Devine on Friday and DJ Pauly D, B Lee and Sowavveyy on Saturday to cap off your fright-filled weekend. Saturday tickets are $60.75 and available at Ticketmaster. While you’re at Harrah’s, stop by Eden Lounge for a special spooky cocktail, the All Harrah’s Eve made with Alibi Gin, Aperol, Simply Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Mediterranean Tonic and muddled orange. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
It’s no trick: Over at Resorts, guests are in for a treat when both Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and LandShark Bar & Grill host some of the spookiest parties on the Atlantic City Boardwalk 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with drink specials, a live DJ and no cover charge. Dress in your scariest, funniest, sexiest costume for a chance to win multiple prizes offered at each location. Costume contests will take place at 9 and 10 p.m. at Margaritaville, and 10 and 11 p.m. at LandShark, and prizes include $500 cash for most original costume, Resorts getaway package valued at $350 for scariest costume and a Margaritaville merchandise gift basked valued at $200. And, while you’re heading through the property, keep your eyes peeled for a Flash Mob that will be roaming around the casino floor starting at 6:30 p.m. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com.
Party the whole Halloween Weekend at Ocean Casino Resort with so much fun it’s scary. At HQ2, don’t miss Laidback Luke’s Super You & Me Halloween Costume Contest 10 p.m. Friday, with first prize for most creative (HQ2 Beachclub and Nightclub Ultimate VIP Pass with complimentary admission for winner plus one guest for one year to both venues with expedited VIP entry, and four room nights throughout the year in a contemporary room); second prize for Best Theme (Ocean Casino Resort Getaway for two including a two-night stay in an ocean-side studio suite, $500 F&B credit to enjoy dinner at any of Ocean’s destination restaurants, and two day passes to enjoy the facilities at Exhale Spa & Bathhouse); and third prize for scariest ($250 experience for two at Nola’s Bar & Lounge). Tickets are $40, $45, and $50 and available at HQ2AC.com. And at 10 p.m. Saturday at HQ2, finish your Halloweekend with sets from Steve Aoki and DJ Shortkutz. While you’re at Ocean, check out fall cocktails like a classic hot toddy, cranberry pomegranate margarita, apple cinnamon mule or pistachio martini at Lobby Bar. TheOceanAC.com.
The Orange LoopGet your chill on in the garden of Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on Saturday, which has been decorated as a Halloween-lovers’ paradise, complete with ghostly inflatables, witches and monsters, as well as the twins from “The Shining” in the attic. The Halloween party kicks off at 9 p.m. with a performance from Mersey, a British Invasion band playing songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who and more. Even better? They’ll be dressed up as classic rockers of the past. Your goal? Try to outdo them. Costume winners will be awarded $100 cash first prize, $75 gift card for second prize and $50 gift certificate for third prize. While you’re there, kick back with more than a half dozen pumpkin beers, Oktoberfest beers and Halloween cocktails like the Dark & Spooky, made with Goslings Black Rum, a luxurious pumpkin spiced syrup, fresh lemon juice, a dash of coffee bitters and topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer; or the Mezcal Cider, made with smoky Mezcal shaken hard with a house-smoked maple syrup, a touch of fresh lime juice, topped off with apple cider and garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim and smoky cinnamon stick. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
The cult-classic musical “Rocky Horror Picture Show” comes to Bourre in a partnership with the Atlantic City Theatre Company from Oct. 28 through 31. The fantastically freaky interactive production will include an incredible cast of shadow actors who will immerse the audience in a thrilling experience. Bourre guests can join the star-studded cast on screen, and the local cast on stage as they perform the iconic “Time Warp” and the rest of the memorable soundtrack. Come dressed to impress – best costume wins a prize! Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, including prop bags, are $25 and can be purchased at The-Rocky-Hoor-Picture-Show-ACTC.Eventbrite.com. On Saturday, plan to stay for a Sacred Sword Halloween with Cerberus and special guest John Gowdy at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, with a costume contest and prizes including $100 cash prize, $100 Bourre gift care (for future visit) plus other giveaways. Located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. BourreAtlanticCity.com.
For an epic HalloQueen party, head to Rhythm & Spirits 10 p.m. Saturday when Hollywood Jay takes over in a spooky and fabulous, anything-can-happen atmosphere with performances by Kirby & Fantasy Eiz, music by DJ Skyline, a costume contest with cash prizes, 360 Photo Booth, drink specials and giveaways. Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. RhythmAndSpirits.com.
Elsewhere in Atlantic CityFor what they claim will be the “biggest Halloween party on the East Coast,” Showboat Hotel will transform into a sexy and spooktacular haunted house for Sin AC. The adults-only party begins at 10 p.m. and goes until 3 a.m. Hosted by model and social-media influencer Jordan Torres and featuring four of the hottest DJs — DJ Kid Rock, DJ Caution, DJ Jovi and DJ Young Hitta — the party will include goblins, ghouls and surprise guest celebrities galore. Best costume prizes are $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at SinCityAC.com. Located at 801 Boardwalk. ShowboatHotelAC.com.
At The Claridge, a Halloween Costume Party will take place 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday with Halloween-themed drinks, live DJ and prizes for best costumes. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com.
Over at Kelsey’s, get to a Halloween Party with DJ Da Kidd, up to $500 in cash prizes for best costume, with VIP seating and bottle service available, 10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite and more at the door. Located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. KelseysAC.com.
At Vagabond’s Annual Halloween Party, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday there’s music by DJ Sammy, DJ Bebo and DJ Ozz plus $750 in prizes for sexiest, most original, and scariest costumes. Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. VagabondAC.com.
If you want to do good while celebrating, head to Wonder Bar 2 p.m. Saturday for a Boo Bash Charity Costume Benefit for Johnny Keen complete with food, fun, music and prizes. Tickets are $25 and available now and at the door. Located at 3701 Sunset Ave. in Atlantic City. WonderBarACNJ.com.
Other Bashes in
Atlantic CountyHead to Hi Point Pub from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday for a Halloween party with DJ Mike Lowry, food and drink specials and a costume contest with $100, $50, and $25 gift card prizes. Located at 5 N. Shore Roadd, Absecon. HiPointPubAC.com.
Eat, drink and be scary at Crossroads Bar & Grill 5 p.m. Saturday with a Nightmare on Philadelphia Ave. Halloween Party, costume contest and live music with Big Daddy Duo, as well as drink specials including Witches Brew Cocktail, and food specials like Jersey Devil Hush Puppies and Prime Time Mac & Cheese topped with two BBQ Pork Shanks. Located at 151 Philadelphia Ave. in Egg Harbor City. CrossroadsBarGrill1.WixSite.com/CrossroadsBarGrill.
Head to EHT Vagabond for a Halloween party featuring The Usual Suspects 8 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate in your best costume — prizes for sexiest and most original costumes. Located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Twp. VagabondKitchenandTap.com.
At Pitney Pub, head to a Jawn of the Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute Band) Halloween party 8 p.m. Saturday with food and drink specials, and best costume prizes. Tickets are $10. Located at 200 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. PitneyPub.com.
Get to Maynard’s Café for their annual Halloween Bash with DJs, giveaways and prizes 8 p.m. Saturday. The party, held in both the indoor and outdoor spaces, will include food and drink specials, including Blood Bag Cocktails, White Claws and Fireball Jell-O Shots. Located at 9306 Amherst Ave. in Margate. Maynards-Café.com.
Get your freak on and dance all night on Saturday at Tomatoe’s Halloween Night Den of Nightmares with DJ Sparkels. Prizes for best costumes. Located at 9300 Amherst Ave. in Margate. TomatoesMargate.com.
Head to a no-cover Halloween Costume Party, with giveaways for best costumes and drink specials, powered by DJ Drumatic at Brick House Pub and Grille 9 p.m. Saturday. Located at 4450 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.
Eat, drink and be scary 8 p.m. Saturday with The Locals Band at Caroline’s by the Bay Halloween Bash. Wear a costume to receive a ticket for prizes, drawn every hour. Located at 450 Bay Ave. and Longport Blvd., Somers Point. CarolinesNJ.com.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Josie Kelly’s presents Tragic Kingdom Halloween. Legend has it that over the years the old Mac’s building has been visited by ghosts — head to their haunted Adare Ballroom for a costume party full of spooky princesses and storybook characters. Lisa On Tour & The Sweet Jersey Band take the stage at 9 p.m., and prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. JosieKellys.com.
Head to Santucci’s for a Halloween Bash 8 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices are $30 and include open bar of well drinks and domestic beers, costume contest and a DJ. Located at 6413 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor.
Cape May County FestivitiesMonster mash the night away at The Windrift Halloween Party 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Party with BLT Band and make sure you’re dressed to impress — prizes will be awarded to the scariest, sexiest, most original, funniest, best group and best overall. Located at 105 80th St. Avalon. WindriftHotel.com.
Get to Nauti Spirits for a Mischief Night of ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks, live music and farm-fresh cocktails 6 p.m. Saturday. All of this, plus the unveiling of a new spirit. Located at 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May. Go to NautiSpirits.com.
At Oar House Pub, there’s a Halloween Party and costume contest with music from Funzaluv 8 p.m. Saturday. Prizes awarded for best costume, most original, best small group and best large group. Located at 318 42nd Place in Sea Isle. OarHousePub.com.
Hollywood is dead at The Reeds at Shelter Haven’s Dead Hollywood Halloween Party 7 p.m., Thursday. Dress as your favorite dead star or starlet, Hollywood paparazzi, silent movie star, or just any fabulous character — prizes will be awarded for Most Glamorous, Dead Ringer, and People’s Choice. With music from DJ Tony Morris and spooky cocktail specials, it’s a party that will wake the dead. Located at 9601 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Spend your Halloween at the Hen — MudHen that is — with Boos & Brews in the Biergarten from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by tunes from the Brandon Ireland Band at 4 p.m. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. MudHenBrew.com.
Southern Ocean
County PartiesHead to Lighthouse Tavern in Barnegat for a Halloween Party with Matt Noffsinger Band 6 p.m. Saturday. Located at 397 U.S. 9 in Waretown. LighthouseTavernNJ.com.
The Nardi’s Tavern & Grille Annual Halloween Party begins with the David Christopher Band 7 p.m. Saturday with cash prizes for best costume. DJ Headtrip continues the party at 11 p.m. Located at 11801 Long Beach Blvd. in North Beach Haven. NardisTavern.com.
Kick off Halloween weekend with a Boo’s & Booze Bash 8 p.m. Friday at Calloway’s Restaurant, Range Bar & Caddy Club and Driving Range, with a midnight costume contest, $2 Tito’s and $3 Green Tea Shots. Located at 597 US-9 in West Creek. CallowaysRestaurantNJ.com.