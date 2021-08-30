Headliner Spotlight

BOYZ II MEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Since forming in Philadelphia in 1987, Boyz II Men has become one of the most iconic R&B groups in history. The four-time Grammy Award-winning trio redefined popular R&B with several hits that appeal to multiple generations and demographics. Composed of baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, Boyz II Men had hits with their songs “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day.” Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48 to $77, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
THE NEW ORLEANS SUSPECTS
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Where: The William Morrow Beach in Somers Point
What to expect: The Tony Marts Presents series brings the five-piece New Orleans Suspects band to Somers Point to kick off Labor Day weekend. The Suspects are composed of some of the most talented jazz, blues and R&B players from the music mecca of New Orleans. The band was co-founded in 2011 by lead guitarist and frontman Jake Eckert, and performs original songs as well as hits by New Orleans’ legends Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, the Dirty Dozen Band and others. They have been described as “a rollicking blend of funk, jazz, blues, rock and vintage N’awlins R&B.” The William Morrow Municipal Park Beach is between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: NewOrleansSuspects.com, SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
‘A BRONX TALE’ ONE-MAN SHOW STARRING CHAZZ PALMINTERI
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri has more than 50 major film roles to his credit, and the catalyst to the Bronx-born star’s megasuccess was a script he wrote and performed as a one-man show in 1989 called “A Bronx Tale.” So successful was the show when it debuted in Los Angeles that Palminteri moved it to Broadway, where it sold out for four straight months. Palminteri was offered $1 million for the movie production rights, but he turned it down for the opportunity to write the screenplay himself and perform the role as one of the film’s main characters, Sonny. He appeared in the 1993 film alongside such stars as Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro, the latter of whom also made his directorial debut. Much of the one-man-show version of “A Bronx Tale” is based on Palminteri’s own rough-and-tumble childhood growing up in the Bronx. The show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChazzPalminteri.net, ResortsAC.com
CHRISTIAN FINNEGAN
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: New York City-based comedian Christian Finnegan erupted onto the comedy scene when he played the character of Chad, the only white roommate in the Mad Real World sketch on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show.” Since then, Finnegan has recorded several specials and appeared on many TV shows, most notably as one of the popular talking heads on VH1’s “Best Week Ever.” Finnegan starred in his own one-hour stand-up special “Au Contraire!” on Comedy Central and has been a guest on such shows as “Conan,” “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Good Afternoon America,” “The Today Show” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $29 and $39, are available at ACComedyClub.com
More info: ChristianFinnegan.com, ACComedyClub.com
NEW JERSEY HORROR CON
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Horror film fans will have the opportunity to mingle with top names in the genre, participate in Q&A sessions, shop more than 200 vendors from around the horror-film scene, see many of the best scary indie flicks and take part in trivia contests and photo-ops. The event includes more than 20 well-known celebrities, among them Kerri Green and Ke Huy Quan from “The Goonies,” Tom Arnold from “Freddie’s Dead,” David Howard Thornton, Catherine Corcoran and Samantha Scaffidi from the “Terrifier” movies and John O’Hurley of “Seinfeld” fame. Fans of the genre will get to meet some of the most creative talents in the field and spend a weekend celebrating all things scary.
How much: Tickets, priced $30 per person or $75 for a three-day pass, are available at NewJerseyHorrorCon.com
More info: NewJerseyHorrorCon.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
BILL BURR
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Bill Burr has been labeled “the undisputed heavyweight champ of rage-fueled humor,” and he developed a self-described comedic style of “uninformed logic” that made him a regular guest of late-night hosts Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. His twice-weekly Monday Morning Podcast has been popular since its 2007 debut, described as an off-the-cuff rant of opinions not based on any sort of reliable information. Burr says he tends to go with his first thought, because reading makes him sleepy. Burr’s 2019 stand-up comedy special “Paper Tiger” was nominated for best comedy album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99, $109 and $159, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BillBurr.com, HardRock HotelAtlanticcity.com
GABRIEL IGLESIAS
When: 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: As the youngest of six children raised by a single mother, Gabriel Iglesias developed a strong sense of humor at a young age to help deal with the obstacles he faced. He set out as a full-time comic in 1997 and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience, including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints, before becoming a regular name on some of comedy’s biggest stages. His routine is described as a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. He often references his weight in shows, saying “I’m not fat, I’m fluffy,” which has led to his fans calling him “Fluffy.” He tends to avoid edgy or offensive humor in favor of cleaner, adult-oriented material which he claims helps him maintain a sizeable and diverse audience. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55, $65 and $75, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: FluffyGuy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
JUST SABBATH
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: Atlantic City hotspot Bourré is partnering with Norstep Productions for three nights of music over Labor Day weekend, highlighted by the Black Sabbath tribute band Just Sabbath on Sunday evening. The family-friendly festival starts 5 p.m. Friday with the local bands John Gowdy, Flying Colors, Chris Rockwell and Robert’s Basement. On Saturday, DJ Foam will present DJ Swoosh, DJ Waxspinner and DJ Doodles as they spin dance tunes from 6 to 11 p.m. Fronted by Ozzy Osbourne impersonator Steve Desko, Just Sabbath takes the stage 6 p.m. Sunday and promises to deliver the brand of heavy metal its namesake is known for, with such songs as “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “Fairies Wear Boots,” “Never Say Die,” “Children of the Grave,” “Evil Woman” and others. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in A.C.
How much: The event is free and open to the public
More info: JustSabbath.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
PAULY D AT THE POOL
When: Midnight Saturday, Sept. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s welcomes back DJ Pauly D for the first of six upcoming dance parties. Pauly D is the first DJ residency signed by the club since it recently reopened and is a partnership that was first formed seven years ago. Born Paul DelVecchio in Rhode Island, Pauly D is probably best known as a cast member of the reality television series and pop-culture phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. According to his website, Pauly D’s eclectic track selection, unique style and infectious personality captivates crowds around the globe. His music library spans nearly every genre of club music, and he has the ability to mix in and out of Top 40 and house music, introducing an entirely new demographic to tunes they can dance to. Pauly D also returns to The Pool at Harrah’s on Saturday, Oct. 30.
How much: Tickets, priced at $37.25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DJPaulyD.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/shows
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show runs 8 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 2
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
JOHN PAPA GROS’ LABOR DAY TRIBUTE
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: The William Morrow Beach in Somers Point
What to expect: Renowned New Orleans keyboardist and songwriter John “Papa” Gros is an artist who blends all of the styles and sounds that made New Orleans famous – funk, jazz, R&B, brass band, blues – and turns it into his own “signature gumbo.” Gros began playing gigs when he was just 15 years old, and, studying under many NOLA legends decades his senior, would later become engrained in New Orleans’ music royalty himself. Sunday’s show will wrap up the 28th annual Somers Point Beach Concert Series, when Gros and his band will pay tribute to fellow NOLA legends such as Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, the Meters, and the Neville Brothers. The William Morrow Municipal Park Beach is between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: JohnPapaGros.com, SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
MARION GRODIN
When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Marion Grodin is a favorite at many top comedy clubs, due largely to her skill at speaking frankly with — and relating personally — to an audience. A former staff writer for network sitcoms and screenplays, Grodin mentioned on her website that her father – the late, renowned actor, comedian and author Charles Grodin – had not lovingly nicknamed her “Mouth” for nothing, and she decided to start saying all the funny things she had previously been writing for other people. Marion Grodin has toured with Linda Ronstadt, opened for comic veterans Lewis Black, Judy Gold and Robert Klein, and shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Roseanne Barr and Robin Williams.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $29 and $39, are available at ACComedyClub.com
More info: ACComedyClub.com
SHAKE IT OFF: TAYLOR SWIFT
AND FRIENDS DANCE PARTY
When: 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Shake It Off: Taylor Swift and Friends Dance Party is presented by the Philly-based event production company Riot Nerd. DJ Anz Jake will emcee the free party, spinning hits by such artists as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Charli XCX, Selena Gomez, Panic! at the Disco, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Lorde. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Guests must be at least age 21.
How much: The event is free, but guests must register at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: AnchorRockClub.com, RiotNerdPhilly.com
ALBERT CUMMINGS
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Guitar virtuoso Albert Cummings’ skill with a Fender Stratocaster has been likened to blues titans such as Albert King, Freddie King, and his greatest musical inspiration, Stevie Ray Vaughan. Cummings has graced the stage with such music luminaries as Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Susan Tedeschi, Sheryl Crow and B.B. King. His skill has drawn comparisons to other contemporary blues-guitar standouts such as Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales and Ocean City’s own Walter Trout. Cummings was intrigued by blues music at a young age, taking up the banjo at age 12, but so enthralled with the late Vaughn’s early material that he switched to guitar and never looked back. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: AlbertCummings.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra. The show runs 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
THE IRON MAIDENS
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Iron Maidens have established themselves among the most popular tribute acts in show business. The all-female band covers the British heavy-metal band Iron Maiden through all eras of the original’s lengthy career, including its biggest hits as well as deeper cuts. Iron Maiden fans can expect to hear such songs as “The Trooper,” “2 Minutes To Midnight,” “Burning Ambition,” “Flight Of Icarus,” “Aces High,” “Run to the Hills,” “The Number of the Beast” “Wasted Years,” “Running Free” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheIronMaidens.com, TheLandisTheater.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 12
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 12. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmericanCircus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 12
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through the weekend after Labor Day. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who perform a convincing likeness in style and sound of the stars they portray. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Show-goers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com