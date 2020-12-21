Celebrating the End of a Year Like No Other

If there’s ever been a time to celebrate the end of a year, it’s now. With COVID, shutdowns, and facemasks, no one is going to be sorry to shut the door on 2020. At best, it was a year to appreciate cozy pajamas and functioning Internet connections. At worst? We don’t even want to go there. Let’s just say that the end of 2020 is reason enough to celebrate!
And while we clearly won’t be celebrating like it’s 1999 — nothing like a worldwide pandemic to temper the fun — there are still some ways to kick 2020 to the curb and ring in 2021 with style, fun, and above all, good health.
Pitney Pub: Beloved by Stockton students and locals alike, the Pitney Pub isn’t letting COVID stop them from some socially-distanced festivities. From 7 p.m. to midnight, catch both Marty & The Martians and 40 North at their NYE party. Cover is $10. Located at 200 S. Pitney Road in Galloway. Go to PitneyPub.com for more information.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: With a great outdoor space that includes a heated bar, heated tent, firepit and table surrounded by portable propane heaters, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will be one of the only places that will be able to rock in the New Year at midnight and beyond. The Beer Hall is just the place to ring in the New Year with a free NYE rock show with Robert’s Basement, a young group of rockers who have major respect for classic rock, particularly The Doors and Led Zeppelin. With no cover, a full kitchen menu available until close, party favors, champagne toast and free parking, it’s one of the best bets around this NYE, especially since you can stay past midnight. Partiers can show up and buy drinks and food a la carte, like always, or up the ante by going for their $40 open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. The optional package includes most of their 40 beers beers on tap, wine, well drinks and select cocktails including their famous A.C. Tea and Perfect Tenn Margarita. Chef Charles Soreth is also going to roll out some amazing food specials worth the trip alone. The Beer Hall will be open until at least 1 a.m. on NYE. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
Hi Point Pub: With a large — and heated — outdoor tent, Hi Point Pub is one of the best places to be, especially after 10 p.m. when so many other places must shut down. New Year’s Eve is no exception. Head to the Hi Point NYE celebration at 10 p.m. for the aforementioned warm party atmosphere, party favors, midnight champagne toast, drink and shot specials and plenty of fun to go around. The party lasts until 2 a.m. Located at 5 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to HiPointPubAC.com for more information.
Bourré: Suffering from travel withdrawal? Head to Bourré for a Brazilian NYE party, where they are turning the clocks forward two hours to Rio time and celebrating with plenty of Brazilian traditions. Whether you’re Jumping the 7 Waves for good luck, drinking the Caipirinha (the National Drink of Brazil) or eating pork (for more good luck), just the idea of being somewhere far away — and far outside your own living room — is reason to celebrate. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Rhythm & Spirits: If you didn’t get your wish of a White Christmas, now’s your chance for a re-do of sorts. Head to Rhythm & Spirits for a NYE Winter Wonderland White Party, complete with open bar including made-to-order craft cocktails from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and hosted by Hollywood Jay and DJ Skyline. Wear your warmest whites because this party is outside! Tickets are $35 per person. Located at 129-131 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmandSpirits.com for more information.
Maynard’s: There’s nothing like a party at Maynard’s. A place where everyone knows your name, Maynard’s is a Jersey Shore institution. On New Year’s Eve, the party continues — outside with heated tents and firepits — with $2 Bud Light drafts, $6 pitchers and a DJ. The party starts at 9 p.m., and — even better — there’s no cover charge. Located at 9306 Amherst Ave. in Margate. Go to Maynards-Café.com for more information.
Renault Winery: It’s been a Vintner Wonderland over at Renault Winery all month long, complete with ice skating, live music, and even movie nights. So it’s no surprise that Renault is managing to pull off a pretty spectacular NYE. If you’re looking for a family affair, get there throughout the day on NYE for ice skating, movies, and kids NYE countdowns. If the nightlife is what you’re after, get there at 10 p.m. for a ‘Mask’uerade Ball — the perfect way to hide that mask — with Stealing Savanah, a DJ and host Batman, along with isolation igloos, firepit rentals, a champagne toast, a silent headphone party and party favors in their Champagne Patio Garden. Located at 72 Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com for more information.
Josie Kelly’s: If you’re looking for a little extra good luck — and who isn’t? — head to Josie Kelly’s for their Irish New Year’s Eve Celebration. Tom Brett and Bill Felix kick off the celebration at 5 p.m. with traditional Irish songs — and some American Folk classics — before the ball drops in Ireland at 7 p.m. After complimentary Black Velvet Toasts, Plaid Salmon keeps the party going at 8 p.m. Located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more information.
The Showboat: Game Changer Wrestling will host a NYE wrestling event aptly named for the last day of 2020: Good Riddance. The live event starts at 9 p.m. and is part of a two-day doubleheader, with a following show — 56 Nights —7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. Single tickets range from $55 for front-row ringside to $30 general admission. Located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Game Changer Wrestling on Facebook for more information.
The Borgata: Parties may be on hold at the always popular Borgata, but the gaming goes on! From noon to 7 p.m. on NYE, Borgata is giving away $2,020 Bonus Slot Dollars every 20 minutes from 8 p.m. until midnight on NYE. The New Year’s Eve Sweepstakes includes $1,000 Bonus Slot Dollars every 10 minutes. On New Year’s Day, there will be a $2,121 Bonus Slot Dollars Winner every 21 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. Located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City, go to TheBorgata.com for more information.
Caesars Atlantic City: One of the most fun nightlife spots in town is open for a NYE celebration. Head to Wild Wild West — now at Caesars — for all the hootin’ and hollerin’ you never knew you needed, with Lost in Paris Duo taking the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City, go to Caesars.com for more information.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City: Who needs a party when you’re winning cold-hard cash? Golden Nugget is home to a $200,000 Free Play Sweepstakes, where guests can earn entries from Dec. 25 through 31 for a Grand Finale on New Year’s Eve. Ten lucky customers will be selected every 30 minutes to win their share of the $200,000 Free Play based on their tier level from 5 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Located at Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., go to GoldenNugget.com for more information.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: Whether your focus is on ringing out 2020 or ringing in 2021, there’s NYE fun to be had at Hard Rock. Anj Granieri will be dazzling guests at 5:30 p.m. at Council Oak Lounge while the Brandon Ireland Duo kicks off the party at 3:30 p.m. at the Lobby Bar, followed by Garden State Radio Trio at 5:30 p.m. and the Bobby & Molly Duo at 10 p.m. Hard Rock also continues to celebrate the end of 2020 with a 100 Day Countdown to 2021, featuring over $50,000 worth of prizes. The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to every show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in 2021, including the KISS “End of the Road Tour” scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for more information.
Harrah’s Atlantic City: This isn’t a normal year, so it’s all the more exciting when the places we know and love are open for NYE. If you’ve been missing the laid-back, chilled entertainment from Eden Lounge, you can head there to celebrate New Year’s Eve from 5:45 to 10 p.m. with live tunes from the Indelible Groove Duo. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City, go to Caesars.com for more information.
Ocean Casino Resort: Property-wide parties may be out of the question this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find smaller partes at Ocean Casino Resort. Over at Villain & Saint, tune into the tunes of Steal the Sky from 6 to 9:45 p.m., while at SkyCafe, kick back with a Sugar Cookie or Cranberry Martini while Kicking Sunrise Duo take the stage. Don’t forget to swing by Amada for Spanish tapas and music from Jay Hochman at 6 p.m. Lastly, Ocean is celebrating the New Year with a $200,000 New Year’s Sweepstakes. All Ocean Rewards cardholders will receive one free entry each day for a chance to win their share of Free Play or Cash. Ten winners will be announced every 30 minutes from 2 to 9:30 p.m. on NYE and New Year’s Day, with a $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 cash winner at 10 p.m. each night. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
Resorts Casino Hotel: Socially distanced safety protocols may be the norm at Resorts and other casinos, but that’s no reason to stop the celebrations. Restaurants throughout the Resorts property are open and operating at a cozy 25 percent capacity. If that doesn’t get you out the door, the cash will. Resorts is giving away $2021 slot cash every 20 minutes on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, go to ResortsAC.com for more information.
Tropicana Atlantic City: Grab your party clothes and head to Anthem for a New Year’s Eve party from 5 to 10 p.m. complete with party favors, noisemakers, beads, and complimentary desserts, followed by a champagne toast and an hourly countdown celebration. Reservations are required for this bottle service seating only event. Reservations required. And if you need a laugh — and at this point, who doesn’t? — AC JOKES has two NYE shows at Kiss Kiss Nightclub. Comedians Mike Merk, Brian Steadman, Gary G. Garcia and Zach Pickert perform 6 and 8 p.m. shows. Tickets are $30 and $40. Located inside Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, go to AnthemLounge.com and ACJokes.com for more information.
