All the spots to hit on the A.C. Socially Distanced Ugly Sweater Crawl

A modified version of Atlantic City’s annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl will continue Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20. Organized by the folks at Little Water Distillery, this beloved event is now in its fourth year. This year, due to COVID reasons, the event will be a socially distanced one. The jitney will no longer be ferrying guests from bar to bar, but most spots are within a stone’s throw of each other, and folks are encouraged to hit up each place on the list for some great discounts, free giveaways and a jolly good time. Hours vary, so be sure to call ahead. Each spot will have bingo cards to be stamped as you visit – your job is to fill your card, throw back some drinks and have a great time doing so.
Here are all of the spots you and your crew need to hit on Atlantic City’s Socially Distanced Ugly Sweater Crawl.
Little Water Distillery:
The distillery behind the crawl itself, Little Water produces whiskey, vodka, gin plus two types of rum and makes for a great spot to stop and enjoy a cocktail created from one of their house-distilled spirits. And everyone wearing an ugly sweater will receive 10 percent off bottles of spirits to go and holiday baskets, as well as a free bottle of hand sanitizer. Those who have each spot on the crawl stamped will receive a free holiday ornament. Little Water Distillery is located at 807 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to LittleWater Distillery.com.
Rhythm & Spirits:
You can get a drink at any of the spots on the crawl, but the cocktail menu at Rhythm & Spirits is truly exceptional, making it arguably the top spot in our area for craft cocktails. So yeah, what we are saying is skip the beer at this stop. Instead, maybe opt for one of their old fashioneds, which can be had for just $5 if you are wearing your ugly sweater. Other discounts include $7 hot cocktails and glasses of wine, $5 pizzas and $3 cans of PBR. Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall:
Now HERE is the spot to grab a beer. With 40 varieties on tap and around a hundred more in bottles and cans, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall offers something for everyone when it comes to the suds. Festive folks who don their ugliest sweaters this weekend can get holiday beers for just five bucks including Troegs Blizzard of Hops and Mad Elf, Ludlam Island’s Brudolph and more. And if all that bar crawling has your stomach rumbling, the menu of gastropub treasures is not to be overlooked. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City.
Pic-A-Lilli Pub:
Just a few steps away from the Beer Hall is one of the city’s most beloved dive bars, Pic-A-Lilli Pub. This simple, no-frills bar has become an absolute legend for putting out some of the best buffalo wings in the world, and once you try them you will be blown away. That said, you’ll be needing something to wash them down with, so the Pic is offering $3 Coors Light Drafts and $5 48 Blocks Vodka cocktails to all ugly sweater-wearing patrons during the crawl. Pic-A-Lilli Pub is located at 231 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to PicALilliAC.com.
Bourre:
Another Orange Loop locale, Bourre brings the Big Easy to America’s Playground with an exciting menu of New Orleans-inspired dishes and drinks, including uncommonly delicious apps like Gator Bites and Crescent City cocktails like their famous Frozen Hurricane. For this year’s Ugly Sweater crawl, specials include $5 well drinks and $4 cans of Blue Moon and Cape May Always Ready IPA. Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAC.com.
The Irish Pub:
Another of the A.C. OGs, The Irish Pub is absolutely gorgeous and the model to which all other Irish pubs should be compared with. Everything is perfectly aged, and the jukebox full of classic rock is on point. So are the prices at this notoriously affordable watering hole. For the Ugly Sweater Crawl, they will offer participants $5 Guinness pints, $3 domestic drafts and $7 holiday cocktails. And their holiday decorations are second to none. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Pl. in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com.
AC Axe & Pub:
You’ve drank your way across Atlantic City, and your decision-making skills are clearly at their absolute zenith, so why not kick things up a notch by throwing sharp objects around? If this sounds like fun (and it is, we promise) then head on over to AC Axe & Pub, where you and your friends can compete at — you guessed it — axe throwing! All jokes aside, it is a perfectly safe and fun way to spend some time, and the fine folks who run the place will even give you a few pointers to help you with your game. They will also be offering $5 Grey Goose or Crown Royal cocktails as well as $3 domestic beers to all crawlers and 20 minutes of axe throwing for just 10 bucks. AC Axe & Pub is located on the Steel Pier at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ACAxeAnd Pub.com.
