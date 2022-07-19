5 Reasons to check out Moe’s Pop-up Bar in Wildwood

D’oh! Did you ever sit in your living room watching Barney pound beers at Moe’s Tavern on “The Simpsons” and wish you could saddle up next to him and order an ice-cold Duff’s?
Well, now you can … kind of.
Just head to the Wildwood boardwalk through Sept. 5 and check out the Moe’s Tavern pop-up bar, which aims to replicate the Springfield watering hole minus the alcohol. There are plenty of neat, cool things to see if you’re a big “Simpsons” fan.
Moe’s pop-up bar is a family friendly experience and does not serve alcohol but is BYO. Admission is $18 for the Basic Moe Experience, which includes checking out the bar and activities but does not include food or drink. The Total Moe Experience gives guests admission to the bar, food and drink and includes a commemorative Moe’s patch and keychain.
Here are 5 reasons to check it out:
Activities
The fun activities inside the pop-up bar are for real “Simpsons” fans. Guests can shoot some pool or play some darts. You can also write your punishment on the blackboard just like Bart does in the show, or test your luck at the love tester machine to find out if you’re uncontrollable, hot stuff, passionate and more. You can even get a photo with spider-pig. Just make sure you don’t let the pandas out onto the boardwalk.
The Klogger
One of the other ticket options is to get the Klogger. The Klogger ticket includes the Klogger burger made with four quarter-pound, all-beef patties with six slices of American cheese, six slices of bacon, six slices of ham, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. With the Klogger package, you get a commemorative T-shirt, a roll of paper towels, a custom bib and all the water you need to down the Klogger. If you eat it all, you get your name on the Klogger Wall of Fame and a crown to wear with honor. The Klogger package is $89 a ticket. If you take on the challenge, you might want to skip breakfast.
Interactive Characters
One of the coolest things at Moe’s pop-up bar is the interactive characters. Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob are there to entertain you, among others. They seem to know everything about the show and are really fun to talk to. You may get to witness a crank phone call in the bar, which is cool to see if you’re a “Simpsons” fan. You are also encouraged to dress up as your favorite character. Make a fun, great memory with your family by dressing up in costume at Moe’s pop-up bar this summer.
Merchandise
There is merchandise at the very front of the bar. They have everything from T-shirts to Funko Pops. If you want something from “The Simpsons,” this is the place to shop. There are shirts like the Simpsons family walking down Abbey Road, Bart writing his punishments and Duff baseball shirts. Some shirts are only $5, so if you like “The Simpsons” and want to get a cheap T-shirt, go and check out the merchandise at Moe’s pop-up bar in Wildwood.
The Flaming Moe
The Flaming Moe drink is made with Krusty the Clown’s Non Narcotik Cough Syrup. The drink is basically made with grape juice and orange juice. At the bottom of the drink, there is dry ice to make the drink bubble and steam. The Flaming Moe tastes like Pez candy - very sweet and sugary. They also offer other drinks including Duff-D’oh Beer, which is non-alcoholic, along with craft sodas and Squishee frozen drinks. Try the Flaming Moe at Moe’s pop-up bar in Wildwood.