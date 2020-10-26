5 places to get your boos this Halloween

Just like everything else in 2020, Halloween will look a little different this year. But even with face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits there is spooky fun to be had on this most epic and daunting night of frights! Here are five places to get your scare on this Halloween.
1. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. For lots of boos — the frightful as well as the drinkable — head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on Halloween night for a costume party, music from Robert’s Basement and a long list of devilishly good beers and drink specials. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
2. Bourre Atlantic City. For a Halloween event with a sweet Cajun twist, head to Bourre for an '80s-style haunted zombie maze. This walk-through Halloween attraction is filled with live actors, plenty of chills and loads of special effects. Get there if you dare. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
3. Rhythm & Spirits. If reveling in a Hollywood-esque Halloween party is more your thing, head to Rhythm & Spirits for a Hollywood Swinging Halloween party and costume contest hosted by Jordan Hollywooding. With music, live performances, dance and costume contests and a few random surprises, this should be some ghoulishly good fun. Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com for more information.
4. Anthem Lounge. Head to Anthem Lounge for a horror-filled haunted house Halloween party. Join in the fun with DJ B Lee and a costume contest with cash and prizes. Located inside The Quarter at The Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to AnthemLounge.com for more information.
5. Level One. Get to Level One for a night of Halloween horror movies screening throughout the room with music from DJ Nomad, and plenty of champagne. Tables dressed in costumes receive complimentary champagne, so don’t forget to dress up! Located inside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com for more information.
