5 places to check out a sunset view with drinks and maybe some music

A trip to a bar is usually a good time no matter what, but in the summer when the weather is just perfect and the sun is setting, somehow it just feels sublime. Throw in a live band here and there, and it’s hard not to feel that life is smiling down on you. Here are five of our favorite spots to enjoy cocktails with sunset views.
Wonder BarA simple, relaxing spot on the outskirts of Atlantic City, Wonder Bar is a perfect go-to spot for great sunsets and summery cocktails right on the back bays of Atlantic City. Sitting inside their renovated dining room is an option, but the back deck is the place to be and serves as a fine spot to sip one of their signature drinks such as the Pink Cadillac, which is made with Roca Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge Orange and simple syrup with a floater of Chambord. On Wednesdays you can grab $6 Alibi Gin cocktails from 7 p.m. to close, which gives you plenty of time to get all fuzzy before the sun sets. Wonder Bar is located at 3701 Sunset Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to WonderBarACNJ.com.
Deauville InnThe recent recipient of a serious facelift, Deauville Inn is back and better than ever. Always a favorite among the sunset crowd, this gorgeous waterfront space has its own beach and is firing on all cylinders with a killer menu from Chef T.J. Ricciardi plus live music from some of the best bands in the area, such as Usual Suspects and Cheezy & The Crackers. Be sure to order up one of their signature cocktails like the Strathmere Lemonade, which blends Skyy Strawberry and citrus vodkas with strawberry syrup and lemonade for a refreshing — and giant — 32-ounce summer sipper that comes in its own souvenir cup. And don’t forget to raise that glass during their sunset toast which takes place each night as the sun sets. Deauville Inn is located at 200 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com.
Boathouse in WildwoodAny reason to head down to the Boathouse is a good reason, especially since it offers such amazing sunset views. With patio seating on the water helping you take in that reflective sunset glow, share a voodoo bucket for two and maybe a few of their spicy crab poppers while enjoying those orange and pink glows. With live music on the deck and outstanding views, The Boathouse is the place to be for a night out on the water with friends or family.
Boathouse is located at 506 W. Rio Grande Ave. For more info, visit BoatHouseOnline.net
Luciano Lamberti on LongportLongport’s hidden gem with sunset views you can see everywhere, Luciano Lamberti is perfect for a quiet night out. With fantastic dishes – don’t skip the fried Cajun calamari — harbor views and amazing cocktails to enjoy, Luciano’s gives fine dining another meaning. With modern music playing throughout the café, Luciano’s gives its patrons a place where they can feel comfortable and welcome. Do you have a boat? Well, Luciano’s has docking right on the Harbor which means a day out on the boat can end with amazing food and a breathtaking sunset.
Luciano Lamberti is located at 301 Longport Blvd. For more info, visit CaffeLucianoLamberti.LucianoDining.com
The Reeds Stone HarborLooking for the ultimate date night spot? The Reeds offers a waterfront candlelight dinner complete with amazing sunset views at the Water Star Grille. With a refreshing Pineapple Rum Mai Tai in hand, a summer breeze and great company, this is the place to be. Since The Reeds also doubles as a hotel, why not take the night or weekend to stay and enjoy the luxurious Spa or do a bit of shopping while waiting for those epic sunsets? The Reeds is located at 9601 Third Ave. For more info, visit ReedsAtShelterHaven.com