5 places to catch live tunes in Sea Isle City

It’s been a long, long, long pandemic, but this summer, it’s finally time to start celebrating with cold beer, great friends and live, non-Zoomed - performances. If you’re taking that celebration to Sea Isle City—and why wouldn’t you?—there’s live music just about everywhere we looked. Here, five places to catch live tunes in Sea Isle this summer, all within a few block radius.
Dead Dog Saloon
A two-story tavern that’s been around for decades, the Dead Dog Saloon has stood the test of time with its unique character. Less beach bar, more tasteful saloon, the Dead Dog prides itself on proper drinks in proper glasses, plenty of beer options, and acoustic tunes. Check out Frankie Cervantes on Thursday; Joe O’Brien on Friday; Nicki Sbaffoni on Saturday; Shaun Durnin on Sunday; Brian & Mindy on Monday; and Rachel & Ty on Wednesday. Located at 3815 Landis Ave. Go to DeadDogSaloon-SeaIsle.com for more information.
Beach Bar at The Ludlam
Housed in the same building that once housed the iconic La Costa Lounge and Deck Bar, Beach Bar at the Ludlam has all the makings for a great night—and possibly an overnight stay—in Sea Isle, with good grub, perfect location, and lots of live music. Currently a BYOB (that’s scheduled to change later this year), pick up a six-pack and head in this week for Cherry Crush on Friday; Staycation on Saturday; and DJ Smooth on Sunday. Located at 4004 Landis Ave. Go to BeachBarLudlam.com for more information.
The Point
The Point in Somers Point has been a hugely successful, supremely fun open air venue, so it’s no surprise that they opened a second location in Sea Isle City. Located on the site of the former Springfield Inn, The Point bills itself as the only tiki bar in town, complete with palm trees, beach access, frozen drinks, and of course, live music. Get there this week for Ryan Tennis and DJ Philly Will on Thursday; Whitewalls Band and DJ Sepper on Friday; Atley Moon & The Say Somethings, and DJ Chris Lucas on Saturday; The Verdict and DJ Vito G on Sunday; Tom Powdermaker on Monday; James Howell on Tuesday; and Ryan Shubert on Wednesday. Located at 10, 14-18 43rd Street. Go to DoThePoint.com for more information.
The Ocean Drive
A tried and true classic, the OD is a Sea Isle City staple. And no wonder - the place is legendary. With afternoon happy hours, Saturday No Shower Happy Hours and Sunday Jam, the place rocks Sea Isle City from Memorial Day through Labor Day, year after year. Get there this week for Gypsy Wisdom and DJ Montone on Thursday; Gypsy Wisdom and DJ Ryno on Friday; Juliano Brothers with DJ Tommy B followed by The Benderz and DJ N9ne on Saturday; Secret Service with DJ Joe B. on Sunday; Dueling Pianos with DJ Tommy B on Monday; The Benderz with DJ Ryno on Tuesday; and Secret Service with DJ Tommy B on Wednesday. Located at 40th & Landis. Go to TheOD.com for more information.
Oar House Pub
The former Lobster Loft experienced a rebranding a few years ago and the result was a new atmosphere filled with pub food, craft beer, plenty of wine and specialty cocktails, and loads of live music. This week, tune into Jamie Alvatore and The Posers on Thursday; Josh Liberio, Johnny Phet & Friends, and Mystery Machine on Friday; Matt McPherson, OK Otter, and LeCompt on Saturday; Dom Grasso, The Insiders, and LeCompt on Sunday; Dean Dunlevy, LeCompt Duo, and DJ Brother Mike on Monday; Nick Horn and Johnny Phet & Friends on Tuesday; and Matt McPherson, Jerry Blavat, and DJ Brother Mike on Wednesday. Located at 318 42nd Place. Go to OarHousePub.com for more information.