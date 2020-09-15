International flights are mostly out right now. Domestic flights? A little iffy. But flights of beer? Not only are they totally do-able, they’re also delicious, affordable and a great way to sample several beers from a local brewery. Here are five local places to catch a flight. No travel required.
1 Vinyl Brewing. Located smack in between Philly and Atlantic City, Vinyl Brewing is the perfect stop if you’re in downtown Hammonton, particularly if you’re interested in sour beers. The brews rotate, but we definitely recommend including their sour, Glitch in the Matrix, in your flight. Located at 300 12th Street in Hammonton. Go to VinylBrewingNJ.com for more information.
2 Ludlam Island Brewery. Tucked away in Ocean View is Ludlam Island Brewery, a favorite of locals and tourists alike. While we can’t promise they’ll both be there, our dream flight at Ludlam includes Last Minute Shandy (a strawberry lemonade shandy perfect for summer) and Harry’s Coffee Pale Ale. Located at 9 Stoney Ct. in Ocean View. Go to LudlamIsland.com for more information.
3 Hidden Sands Brewing Co. If you’re looking for beer that utilizes a pristine water supply, look no further than Hidden Sands Brewing Co., which taps directly into an aquifer. Try a flight that includes their Award Winner, First Drop, a coffee maple porter, and their Strawberry DIPA, a Strawberry Double IPA. Located at 6754 Washington Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to HiddenSands.com for more information.
4 Glasstown Brewing. For those that like their beer with a little bit of history, and vice versa, head to Glasstown Brewing, which is located within the Army Airfield Historic District in Millville. Our favorite flight at Glasstown includes You’re Coconuts, a coconut coffee porter; Mo’s Love MixTape, a chocolate strawberry blonde stout; and Seaside Summer Wit. Located at 10 Peterson Street in Millville. Go to GlasstownBrewery.com for more information.
5 Garden State Beer Company. With 16 taps, Garden State Beer Company is all about creating beer for everyone — beer lovers and beer newbies alike. We’re dreaming of a flight that includes Don’t Go Chasing Watermelons, an American wheat; Sunset Beach Saison; and Nor’Easter East Coast IPA. Located at 247 E. White Horse Pike in Galloway. Go to GardenStateBeerCo.com for more information.