5 places for great casino happy hours

A funny thing happened since our collective COVID-inspired shutdown … the casinos, without much fanfare, quietly re-opened. And with them, a collection of inspiring and inspired happy hours, complete with social distancing, cocktails and boatloads of happy came along. And then just as quickly, this week new restrictions on dining hours were put forth by Governor Murphy. So if you go out, make sure you wrap things up by 10 p.m. Here are five places for great casino happy hours.
1 Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse at Harrah’s. Social Hour is back at Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse at Harrah’s with both socially-distanced protocols in place as well as a fun and fabulous menu of bar bites and cocktails starting at only $5. Get there from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday (closed Wednesday and Thursday) for $5 domestic bottles, $6 imported bottles, cocktail specials like On the Lash, $10, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, PA syrup, passion fruit, Cointreau, citrus, and mint, as well as wines by the glass. And don’t forget the food! With $6 shrimp mac and cheese, $8 Waygu Sliders, and $5 petite jumbo lump crab cakes, this is a must-stop! Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com for more information.
2 American Cut at Ocean Casino Resort. At The Cut Hour at American Cut at Ocean Casino Resort, guests can kick back with a view of the Atlantic Ocean, sip on specialty cocktails, and dig into $8 bar bites from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Cut Hour specials include a $5 beer of the day, $8 wine of the day, $9 vodka or gin your way (on the “rock”, dirty, with soda or juice), and specialty cocktails like Mexican Radio, $16, made with Hendricks Gin, fresh sour, mint, cucumber, and a touch of black pepper; and Black Hole Sun, $16, made with Mr. Fingers Alibi Gin, St. Germain, cucumber bitters and activated charcoal. While you’re there, indulge in a piece of double-smoked thick cut bacon ($3), Dirty Fries, made with bacon, Mama Lils Peppers and parmesan ($8), and beef brisket sliders, with onions and creamy horseradish ($12). Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
3 Amada at Ocean Casino Resort. At Iron Chef Jorge Garces’ Amada at Ocean Casino Resort, guests can enjoy a happy hour each Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in an intimate venue with breathtaking ocean views. The Happy Hour menu includes $6 sangria, reduced-price cocktails and tapas — small plates of deliciousness including Gambas Al Ajillo (garlic shrimp), Patatas Bravas (crispy potatoes) with paprika aioli, and aged manchego Montadito with truffle lavender honey — starting at just $5. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
4 Kuro at Hard Rock. If it’s never really happy unless sushi is involved, celebrate your happy hour at Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday and Sunday. A contemporary Japanese Restaurant, Kuro’s menu is bold, complex and delicious. Happy hour specials include a $5 daily selection of sake, $6 wines by the glass, $4 Kirin Ichiban Light, Asahi Super Dry and New Belgium “Voodoo Ranger,” as well as $7 cocktails like the San, made with vodka, absinthe, shiso and grapefruit. Like everywhere else, you don’t want to forget the food. Kuro celebrates happy hour with a $7 food menu that includes shrimp tempura, tuna crispy rice, and chicken momo skewers, as well as a selection of hand rolls, including spicy salmon, tuna avocado, cucumber avocado and Kuro tuna roll. Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for more information.
5 Chart House at Golden Nugget. For those that want a classic, head to Chart House at Golden Nugget for a Happy Hour that lasts from 4 to 7 p.m. — making it several hours of happy — Thursday through Sunday. With stunning marina views, the Chart House happy hour includes $4 domestic bottles, $5 imported and specialty bottles, $5 well spirits, $7 premium spirits, $6 and $8 glasses of wines, and $7 cocktails including the mango mojito and pomegranate martini. Fill your belly with $5 fried artichokes and panko-fried deviled eggs; $7 kim chee calamari and firecracker shrimp; $9 prime rib sliders; and $11 lobster tartare and mini crab cakes. Located at 644 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!