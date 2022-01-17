5 great spots to watch the NFL playoffs

With NFL playoff action inching us closer and closer to the Super Bowl with each snap, you may find yourself itching to head to a local bar to catch all the action in the proper setting. But where to go? With so many choices, it can be overwhelming to decide. So we narrowed it down for you, based on which spots offer both great vibes and great deals. Here are five of our favorite spots to watch the NFL playoffs.
Tailgaters Sports Bar & GrilleA true sports bar in every sense of the word, the walls of this Egg Harbor City watering hole are draped in memorabilia and jerseys from various teams, setting the perfect tone for another inevitable Eagles defeat. But with the birds season now very much over, crushed locals and fans of more successful teams alike can enjoy their extensive list of craft beers on tap and in bottles, plus great deals during each game throughout the playoffs, including $3 domestic bottles, $4 craft beers, $5 wines and Moscow Mules, plus $2 off any pizza. And if you are still hungry, try one of their burgers — they are the MVPs of this fun spot. Tailgater’s is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. Go to TailgatersNJ.com.
Santucci’s Original
Square PizzaOK, so right now Santucci’s may not be the first spot that pops in your head when you think of watching NFL playoff games, but when you hear about the specials at this famous pizzeria and bar, you may change your mind. On game day, they offer $5 Bloody Marys, mimosas and green tea shots, but the best deal by far is on their domestic pitchers, which are 60 ounces and can be had for just $10. Plus, they always have an army of delicious square-shaped pizzas on the menu, providing plenty of doughy, cheesy goodness to stuff your face with as you watch the action. Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is located at 6413 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Go to SantuccisPizza.com
Wonder BarLots of people flock to Atlantic City’s Wonder Bar when the weather is warm to sit outside and enjoy the views of the back bay, but when the NFL playoffs roll around, it’s all about packing around the main bar indoors, which boasts 14 TVs and some great deals during games. Bud Light drafts and bottles are just $3, Bud Light Seltzers and Kona Big Wave drafts are $5, Absolut vodka drinks are $6, Alibi Gin drinks are $7 and Patron Tequila drinks are $8. And when you inevitably get hungry, pretzel bites are $5, and wings can be had for 60 cents each with a minimum order of 10. Wonder Bar is located at 3701 Sunset Ave., Atlantic City. Go to WonderBarACNJ.com.
Charlie’s BarThere aren’t many bars that can boast the kind of cozy, naturally worn-in charm that Charlie’s does. A Somers Point staple since 1944, catching a game at this legendary locals spot has a feel to it that is unmatched anywhere else. Plenty of beer taps, an old-school sense of comradery among patrons and some of the best buffalo wings in all of South Jersey make this an easy choice for watching the playoffs. Add to that 13 TVs, including a pair of giant big screens, and $2.50 Bud Light drafts during games, and you have yourself a winner — no matter what your team does on the field. Charlie’s Bar is located at 800 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to CharliesBar.com.
McGettigans 19th HoleVastly improved since new ownership took over a few years ago, McGettigan’s 19th Hole offers football fans a great experience in a simple pub setting. One warning: It can get LOUD in here, but if you are coming to cheer for your team — or curse them out for their incompetence — loudness is not only to be expected, it’s to be encouraged. The wings and tails here are next level good, which makes sense, as they are run by the same folks that own Costello’s Pizzeria and Wings, a much-loved wing destination in Smithville. During gamedays, tails can be had for 75 cents apiece, and you can grab warm pretzel sticks for $6, or a variety of unusual eggroll flavors like cheesesteak, buffalo mac ’n’ cheese or chicken parm for $7. Wash all of that down with a variety of drink specials, including $2.50 Yuengling or Miller Lite drafts, $3 Bud, Bud Light and Coors Light bottles, $4 White Claws and Trulys, $5 High Noons and $6 Western Son Vodka mixed drinks. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.