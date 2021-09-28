5 great places for Oktoberfest

Brats? Check.Beers? Check. Lederhosen? Check. General merriment? Check. It’s time to celebrate Oktoberfest in South Jersey and we’ve got 5 great spots to do just that.
Tennessee Avenue Beer HallWhat better place to drink beer than at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall? This year they will host an Oktoberfest Celebration Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3. Expect There will be an array of tasty German-style beers such as Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier, Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Konig Ludwig Dunkel, Founders Oktoberfest, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Port City Oktoberfest as well as N.J. breweries Icarus Oktoberfest, Bolero Oxtoberfest and Mudhen Marzen. Chef Charles will serve a German-inspired menu, staff members will be in costume, and there will be live music from polka favorites with famed accordionist and former NFL kicker Don Bitterlich performing at 3 p.m. Saturday along with local accordionist Tony DeLuca & his Polka Trio at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. Go to TennesseeAveBeerHall.com.
Morey’s Piers in WildwoodCome celebrate Oktoberfest at Morey’s Pier in Wildwoods this weekend from Friday to Sunday, October 1 to 3. Located on Mariners Pier, Jumbo’s Grub & Pub will offer many German-themed treats addition to their regular menu — think Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more. Looking to sip some suds? Many beers will be outside in the “biergarten” ready to be sampled. And get ready to kick up your heels with live music from the Oompah Delics. Mariners Pier is located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. For more info, go to MoreysPier.com.
Mickey and Minnie’s
in Egg Harbor CityDelicious food to set the mood is just what you need this Oktoberfest. Stop by at Mickey and Minnie’s to chow on some top notch German grub. How ’bout some appetizers like Kartoffelpuffer, a combo of three traditional, German potato pancakes served with applesauce & sour cream? Or maybe you’re in the mood for Zweibelkuche a tasty starter consisting of a bacon, egg and onion tart, served with sour cream or smoked trout. Order up German entrees, including Sauerbraten with marinated top round of beef simmered in red wine vinegar and beef stock; or wienerschnitzel, a mouthwatering veal dish served with a lemon caper butter sauce. Mickey and Minnie’s is located at 733 W. White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. For more info, go to MickeyAndMinniesInn.com.
Gregory’s Restaurant and BarThe 42nd Oktoberfest celebration at Gregory’s is finally here. Their Oktoberfest menu is available beginning at noon every Friday through Sunday all throughout the month of October. Get into the spirit of the celebration with a German combo sampler with smoked beef; hand-breaded wienerschnitzel and sauerbraten; a sausage platter with grilled smoked German brats made with a hint of nutmeg, served with Dusseldorf mustard; a liverwurst sandwich with sweet onion on marble rye or pumpernickel. Of course you’re going to need to wash that down with something – grab a German beer such as Munich Gold Lager, Hacker -Pschorr Wheat or Hofbrau Dark to finish things off the right way. Gregory’s is located at 900 N. Shore Road, Somers Point. For more info, go to GregorysRestaurantAndBar.letseat.at.
Historic Smithville VillageOktoberfest is a special time at the always-quaint Smithville Village. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, the fun will be in full swing. Expect a festive atmosphere featuring over 100 juried crafters, an international food court, live music, kids activities, non-profit organizations and more. And of course the usual train rides, paddle boats and unique shops and restaurants that Smithville is known for. Bring the dog, bring the kids and prepare for a day of fun! Historic Smithville Village is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to HistoricSmithville.com.