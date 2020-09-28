5 fire pits perfect for fall

While plenty of us may have included outdoor fire pits in our COVID-inspired home improvement efforts, the best pits are those shared with friends. Lucky for us, there are fire pits at some of our favorite local bars, where the beer is flowing and oftentimes, a band is playing — exactly what you need for a fantastic autumn night.
1 Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck. For kicking back near the fire alongside idyllic views of the Mullica River, head to Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, where the music goes on long after summer has wrapped up. This week, check out Big Daddy Duo at 6 p.m. Friday, and Hawkins Road at 1 p.m. Saturday. Located at 2780 7th Ave. in Sweetwater. Go to SweetwaterRiverDeck.com for more information.
2 Sandbar Village. Summer beach days may be over. But fall beach days? They’re better than ever, especially when you follow them up with a visit to Icona’s Sandbar Village. With tons of outside seating — including picnic tables and some very hip couches — as well as a bunch of fire tables, it’s the perfect place for keeping your toes in the sand just a few weeks longer. Located at 125 79th St. in Avalon. Go to TheSandBarAvalon.com for more information.
3 The Watering Hole. If you’re looking for a good time, there’s always something happening at The Watering Hole. Known for its great musical lineups and an outdoor area that is just as lively as the inside — complete with a fire pit and multiple outdoor stages — it’s a great place to enjoy some cold brews and good food off the beaten path. Located at 6494 Weymouth Road in Mays Landing. Go to WateringHoleCafe.com for more information.
4 Bellview Winery. If chilling out by a fire pit on an idyllic vineyard in Landisville sounds like your cup of tea, then Fire Pit Friday or Saturday Slow Down at Bellview Winery has to be in your plans. Head there for Rob McMahon on Friday and Eric Wozniak on Saturday, as well as fun food trucks and great wines each day. Located at 150 Atlantic St. in Landisville. Go to BellviewWinery.com for more information.
5 Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. As any local knows, fall is the best time of the year in South Jersey, and nowhere is that clearer than at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, where the beer selection is plentiful and the fire pit is going strong. Get there this weekend for an Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday as well as a weekend of live music including Danny Eyer at 9 p.m. on Friday night; Don Bitterlich at 3 p.m. followed by Dr. Phil & The Heart Attacks at 9 p.m. on Saturday; and Tony DeLuca & The Polka Dots at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Located at 133 South Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
