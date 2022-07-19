Night in Venice continues tradition with former Villanova basketball coach

The first Night in Venice debuted in Ocean City 67 years ago, back when the legendary event was still just a little boat parade, fun but hardly the tradition it’s become. Now a landmark weekend event with all the associated pomp and circumstance that accompanies such festivities, Ocean City’s Night in Venice is billed as one of the largest boat parades in the country.
“It’s an Ocean City tradition,” says Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian. “It brings generations of families together. It’s what Ocean City is all about.”
In addition to hundreds of decorated boats making their way from the Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue along the bay, bayside residences are invited to participate in the themed decoration contests. While anything goes, there is an annual suggested theme.
This year, it’s “Mummers: Struttin’ on the Bay,” a tribute to the colorful costumes, themed entries and distinctive string bands that define Philadelphia’s annual New Year’s Day Parade as well as Ocean City’s Tuesday nights on the boardwalk. And while spectators can expect to see plenty of Mummers gear, they’ll likely also see some pretty creative deviations. It’s all part of the fun.
Bayside homeowners often throw accompanying parties for Night in Venice, and for new bayside homeowners, it’s almost a rite of passage.
“We moved permanently down to Ocean City bayside three years ago and couldn’t wait to have a Night in Venice party,” says Bryn Erace, who moved to the Riviera section of the city from Mullica Hill. “Everyone expects to be at your house for Night in Venice, and they just pile in. It’s insane, but we love it!”
Who’s Who at
Night in VeniceThe annual event, which attracts thousands of visitors to Ocean City every year, also attracts some big names. This year, recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright, along with his wife Patty, will be the grand marshals of the parade.
Wright, who stepped down as head coach after 21 seasons, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Big East championships and two NCAA championships, is one of the most highly regarded coaches in NCAA history as well as a native of the region and summer resident of Ocean City. Patty Wright is a Villanova graduate, former cheerleader and proud member of Nova Nation, among many other Ocean City residents and visitors.
“It’s great to have two of our own leading Night in Venice this year,” says Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian. “Jay is a gentleman, a class act, and one of the best coaches in NCAA history. His legacy is a source of pride for everybody in the Philadelphia area and for all of us here in Ocean City. … Having Jay Wright and his wife as grand marshals makes the event even more special.”
The weekend festivities kick off with “Motown With a Twist” 7:30 p.m. Friday night concert at the Ocean City Music Pier featuring “Dancing with the Stars” professionals Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya. In addition to the esteemed performers, vocalists from finalists from “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” will also participate in the family-friendly show that feature songs from Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5 and more. Motsepe and Trebunskaya will return as special guests to the parade on Saturday.
In addition to Wright, Motsepe and Trebunskaya, former “America’s Got Talent” performer Jackie Evancho concludes Night in Venice Weekend with a performance with the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Want to Watch?Don’t have a boat or a friend with a bayside house? Not to worry. A special viewing area with entertainment from Uptown String Band, food vendors and kids’ activities will be set up at the Bayside Center at 520 Bay Ave. in Ocean City. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under.
Additionally, first-come, first-serve seating is available at public viewing areas at Battersea Road, North Street, 1st, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th and 15th streets, as well as the Tennessee Avenue Boat Ramps at 16th and Tennessee Avenue.
Finally, though you can’t bring chairs or block the Shared Use Bike Path, visitors can also watch the parade from the 9th Street Bridge.
Wherever you are, be sure to stay until the end — a fireworks display from a barge in the bay north of the 9th Street Bridge follows the parade at 9 p.m.