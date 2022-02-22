Nero’s leads Caesars Atlantic City’s culinary kingdom

How could it be that a casino restaurant with an incredible culinary history for nearly 30 years can still be one of the most underrated restaurants in Atlantic City?
That will remain a mystery, but that is exactly the case for Nero’s, the legendary steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City helmed by the even more legendary General Manager Betty McHugh that has gone through many changes over the years but has maintained one constant: Excellence in every way.
The stunning space has been Nero’s Italian Steakhouse since 2016 after Caesars melded the steakhouse and Italian themes when Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill replaced the adored Italian concept Mia, leaving the casino without an Italian restaurant.
Since then, Nero’s – under the culinary leadership of Executive Chef Keith Mitchell and Restaurant Chef Maurizio Di Marco – has really found itself, winning numerous Wine Spectator Awards and pleasing diners for its ability to satisfy everyone with a gourmet meal – and brunch (see sidebar) – that is better than most in the city.
“I think the reason we are still here after all of these years and so successful is because we have changed and adapted,” McHugh says. “And we are so well-rounded with steaks and seafood – and now Italian – that we have something for everyone. But on top of that, we are a special restaurant, which means we always take care of our customers or create something special if that’s what they need. Why do they come back? Because we make them feel special.”
Indeed.
With unparalleled views of the boardwalk and ocean, Nero’s Italian Steakhouse will first impress you with its service. McHugh’s amazing personality and attention to detail leads a veteran team of front-of-the-house professionals who will remember your name and favorite drink … many who have been there since Day 1.
Best of both worldsWhen the food starts arriving, be prepared to be really impressed, and that’s where the collaboration of Mitchell, a longtime chef and executive at Caesars, and Di Marco, a native of Italy, come in.
“We are so fortunate to have a chef like Maurizio because even when he is very busy, we can ask him for something or ask a question or tell him about someone on a special diet,” McHugh explains. “And he will stop what he’s doing and go out to the dining room and make time for the customer. If that person needs something cooked by itself, he will do it. He really cares about everything from the customers to his employees because he knows if his employees are happy, then the customers will be happy, and they will keep coming back. And, besides all of that, he is a fabulous chef. He brings that Sicilian flair to the restaurant and great recipes from his grandmother … he’s amazing.”
Start with some selections from the raw bar or a seafood tower ($65) with East and West Coast oysters, clams on the half shell and shrimp cocktail, before choosing from a stellar selection of appetizers.
From the steakhouse side, build your own antipasta, or choose the crab cake ($23) with chili pepper remoulade; Jersey baked clams ($16) with peppers, onions and Applewood smoked bacon; or truffle mac and cheese ($28).
If Italian is what you’re looking for, Di Marco’s famous prime meatball ($13) will not disappoint. Neither will the eggplant Norma ($16), shrimp fritti ($20) with cherry peppers and chili remoulade, or the pepperoncini ripieni ($14) stuffed with Italian sausage and provolone cheese – a must-try dish!
Steaks and chops still rule the roost at Nero’s as Mitchell sources the finest of prime meats from Black Rock Farms in Kansas City, including the signature 24-ounce, grass-fed prime porterhouse ($80), the 24-ounce cowboy ($80), 14-ounce New York strip ($65) that can also be had pizzaiola-style for $3 more, and an 8-ounce filet.
There’s also a stunning 14-ounce veal chop ($67) from Creekstone Farms in Kentucky, a 16-ounce, double-cut lamb chop ($60) from Greeley, Colo., and Nero’s signature prime rib ($95) that shows old-school traditions never die. You can always make it surf and turf by adding an 8-ounce, cold-water lobster tail ($66) that can be stuffed with crabmeat ($82).
“We are so blessed to be able to offer the quality we do,” McHugh says. “They melt in your mouth, and our regulars have come to know what a great a steak really is. And the prime rib is really special. When it comes to the table, it’s on the bone. So it’s like a roast is being presented to you.”
Di Marco gets to really show his stuff in the section of the menu labeled “Primavera Classics” in homage to the former Italian restaurant on the property many years ago. On it you will find Di Marco’s ability to meld the Old World with new-school cooking including lobster Francaise ($73) with jumbo lump crab and a lemon-butter sauce; Chilean sea bass ($53) with artichokes, fava beans, peas and saffron lemon sauce; salmon ($45) with fennel, potato, shallots and red peppers with salsa verde; Atlantic red snapper ($49) – steamed, broiled or grilled – with a Salmoriglio sauce of olive oil, fresh lemon, oregano and garlic; and the classic chicken parm ($39) that never goes out of style with linguini.
Looking for pasta? No problem. Di Marco’s homemade creations include paccheri Bolognese stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses ($40); linguini ($57) with shrimp, scallops, crab, tomatoes, white wine, chilies and choice of marinara, Fra Diavalo or scampi; Cavatelli di Luca ($32) with fresh pesto and parmesan; and pappardelle ($35) with a wild mushroom cream sauce.
“Adding Italian has really made us such a well-rounded restaurant,” McHugh says. “People know us as a steakhouse, but they also know we have great seafood, too. We always have fresh fish every night, and now the Italian takes us to another level.”
A sweet feastDon’t leave without trying dessert, especially since you will find a classic one at Nero’s that you won’t find many other places – if anywhere? – in the city: the souffle.
There was a time when every major gourmet casino restaurant offered souffles. That is not the case anymore. Make sure you order 30 minutes in advance of dessert, and you can choose Grand Marnier, dark chocolate, Limoncello or white chocolate for $15.99.
“(Chef) Son (Ngo) has been dong souffles as long as Nero’s has been there,” McHugh says. “She knows how to make the batter, and it always rises, and they come out beautifully. We had a red velvet soufflé for Valentine’s Day, and they all came out pink. That was pretty neat.”
Other scrumptious endings ($12.99) include New York-style cheesecake with lemon jam; homemade cannoli with toasted pistachio and chocolate shavings; tiramisu; apple crostata; and chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream.
Repeat customersOne thing is for sure: Nearly 30 years of success proves that Nero’s is one of the best restaurants in the city, and McHugh will ensure that it stays at the top as long as she can.
“Our first obligation is to make the customer happy,” she says. “They allow me to be myself here, and I have a lot of great employees who I have worked with for many years. I look at them and they can tell what I am thinking … and I trust them. And because of that we have a lot of repeat customers who come in every week, and they keep coming back for me, my employees, the food, the view, Jen Shieh at the piano and the entire atmosphere. It’s not about one thing. It’s about everything.”