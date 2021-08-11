 Skip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes
Weekly Horoscopes

Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are living your best life now! Feels great to feel free, doesn’t it? It’s all in your head.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This week you will feel strong-willed and make a move toward your long-term goal. Step by step.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Pay attention to your shoulders this week. No need to prove yourself.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Maybe it’s time to cut candy and fast food? It is OK to create healthy habits.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Leo rules the spine, the back and the heart. Take a step back and observe the situation again.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Stop turning trouble onto yourself. You will make yourself sick and off-balanced.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Balance is the key. Work a little more on balance in relationships with other people this week.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) A healthy diet is important for Scorpio. Don’t forget to eat!

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Proper diet is very important for your on-the-go lifestyle. Add some greens and carrots maybe?

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Don’t worry, be happy. It is healthier for your energy and your spirit.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 19) Fresh air and exercise is so important this week. It will bring you back to life! Remember to protect your ankles.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Here is a great foot massage: With your thumbs and fingers, knead and rub the soles of your feet. It works!

