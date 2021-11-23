weekly horoscopes

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Stop looking for wounds to be rebellious. It’s done. You won, now enjoy. It will get easier from here.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Buckle up. Emotional rollercoaster will be spinning around. Time to heal.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) This time being in your mind is not a bad idea. It will protect you from unnecessary emotions this week.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Your soft flesh underneath will be exposed this week. Lucky, your family and friends are there for you.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Because your nature is flamboyant and expensive only you can create your own time for fun. Let others get involved and unfold something new about yourself.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your emotional life is a constant striving to bring order out of chaos. This is also how you get misunderstood — let it go.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) You will expect more admiration this week because you have done so much and changed so many aspects of your life already. You deserve it.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Time to uncover what lies beneath. Let’s get your mood in one direction.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Independence is your guiding principle and it’s time to stop thinking the grass is greener… explore what you already have.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Be cautious and conservative with money this week. There will be some investment on the horizon.