weekly horoscopes

Summer is here, and Venus in Virgo is coming up this week. That means we will feel a need for romance and being close to the loved ones. And what goes with it: More understanding for yourself. Let’s see what advice we have did you this week:
Aries (March 21 - April 20) You are on your full speed! Remember that as much as you avoid resting, you won’t go far without it. Take a nap!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Venus is your planet, and earth is your element. Take advantage of this amazing energy and fully recharge!
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Maybe it will be good to slow down this week. You might avoid unnecessary miscommunication.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This has been really good year for you so far, and your determination is finally being rewarded. Enjoy.
Leo (July 22 - August 22) It's almost here. Your season is around the corner. It will be good to finish what you have started.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Love is in the air. Feels so good to be loved, doesn’t it ?
Libra (September 23 - October 22) You don’t have to prove your worth to anyone. You know who you are, and you know what’s best for you. Rest will follow.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Yes, even you have to rest sometimes. We all know you are the most determined person ever, but you deserve some “reset” and relax.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December21) You have been prepared for this moment for over a year or even longer. Enjoy! Things are really good.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Close your past. You have been here so many times, and it looks like it’s not moving forward. Unblock the way for new people to enter your life. Unfold yourself.
Aquarius (January 20 - February19) Feeling for everyone is not always fun. Maybe it’s time to hear a second opinion.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Your favorite season is here, and you are running out of your batteries. Take few days off and relax. Nothing is under control.