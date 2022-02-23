weekly horoscopes

Welcome to Pisces, the dreamers’ season. The theme for this week is “slow down and rest up”. Let’s see what we have for you this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) This is it. You can rest now and recharge for the spring.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Is this love? Or are you dreaming? Let your mind wander this week and see where it takes you.
Gemini (May 21 — June 21) It is time to slow down. You won’t go far without rest.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) How about more sleep this week? Don’t worry everything will be ok.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are creating new paths now which may bring some challenges. Be kind to yourself.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Nobody said it will be easy. But you have a way of looking at life on the bright side.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) You are feeling drained and tired. It is natural — we are closing a zodiac cycle — a fresh start is here.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Have you consider focusing more on meditation? You are full of energy but you also need balance.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This is going to be a very promising week… Dices are rolling in your favor!
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Healing takes time. Be gentle with yourself. It starts with you; no one else.