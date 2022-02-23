 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes
Weekly Horoscopes

weekly horoscopes

Welcome to Pisces, the dreamers’ season. The theme for this week is “slow down and rest up”. Let’s see what we have for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) This is it. You can rest now and recharge for the spring.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Is this love? Or are you dreaming? Let your mind wander this week and see where it takes you.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) It is time to slow down. You won’t go far without rest.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) How about more sleep this week? Don’t worry everything will be ok.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are creating new paths now which may bring some challenges. Be kind to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Nobody said it will be easy. But you have a way of looking at life on the bright side.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You are feeling drained and tired. It is natural — we are closing a zodiac cycle — a fresh start is here.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Have you consider focusing more on meditation? You are full of energy but you also need balance.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This is going to be a very promising week… Dices are rolling in your favor!

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Healing takes time. Be gentle with yourself. It starts with you; no one else.

Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Time to make your dreams to reality. You have been working really hard. Good days are here.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Your season is finally here and off to a great start. This is just the beginning.

Weekly Horoscopes
Weekly Horoscopes

We are still under Full Moon in Leo. Leo is about passion, creativity and enthusiasm. Let’s see how this affects the zodiacs this week:

