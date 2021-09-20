weekly horoscopes

 Skip to main content
Hello Libra season, the intelligent, kind and always willing to put others before themselves zodiac that values harmony in all forms. Let’s see how we are looking for this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Run for your life! Get the air in your lungs and whatever you do, just keep on moving.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) The reason your will always feel lovely in Libra’s season is Venus. You both share this planet which brings us love, compassion and gratitude.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Air element is your element. Use this time to be present — no need to go back anymore.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Kindness over everything. Don’t worry — nothing is under control.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Give yourself more love than you would at this time. You have been here before — let’s make it better this time.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Being gentle to yourself is not a weakness. Try to relax this week.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Take a deep breath and enjoy your season. Find more time to celebrate you.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Things are moving pretty quickly. Roll your sleeves up and get it.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) You are on a roll! Your sense of humor will be very useful this week.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) This is the week you will grind anything that gets in your way down to dust. Be kind to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 19) You know how to lead the crowd and you really enjoy it. Good week for some changes.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) There is always two sides of the story. You know where the truth is.

