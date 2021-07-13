 Skip to main content
Tiki boats take over the Jersey Shore, offering floating good times to guests of all ages
Aloha!

When you think of tiki bars, you probably picture small, kitschy spaces dimly lit with tones of green, blue and fuchsia, sporting fake waterfalls and waiters with Hawaiian shirts carrying flaming pu pu platters to guests who all seem hopelessly convinced that they are enjoying an authentic Polynesian experience.

What you probably don’t think of is a fully functional, thatch-roofed charter boat merrily floating through the sunset-drenched back bays of South Jersey with a jolly group of passengers on board. But maybe you should — because floating tiki boats have become one of the hottest trends in the area as of late, with versions popping up at various points throughout the coastline.

One of those points is Atlantic City, where Aloha Tiki Cruises sets sail from. Aloha is owned by well-known 100.7-FM WZXL radio personality Michael James, who keeps the boat docked among an army of less fun-looking fishing boats and yachts at the marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. And what a boat it is! Singlehandedly designed by James, Aloha’s 30-foot vessel can hold up to six guests and stands out even among other similar tiki boats.

“I went bigger, James says. “I didn’t invent the concept of the floating tiki, but I designed the boat that we use at Aloha Tiki Cruises. There was no blueprint, I just thought it out in my head.”

The boat’s main feature is a large, custom-built, square-shaped bar made entirely from cedar wood imported from Canada. The bar has matching cedar barstools and is shaded by a thatched roof, which offers the biggest visual wow factor, even from afar. A sound system and LED lights help steer the vibe in the right direction, too, and guests can even hook up their own playlists to make sure the tunes are to their liking. And though the bar makes for prime seating, a lineup of Adirondack chairs set up in a semi-circle on the adjacent deck offers a perfect space for those looking to kick back in comfort.

“We do have one of the biggest front deck areas — which also doubles as a dance floor,” James notes.

Boozin’ and cruisin’Though the boat boasts an awesome bar, Aloha Tiki Cruises is strictly a BYOB situation. So don’t come expecting a fully stocked bar and a bartender twirling bottles in the air for your entertainment. And while this might seem like a detractor for some, all it really means is that you will save a ton on drinks by packing a cooler with some of your favorite libations. You can also bring food and bottles of spirits and juices if you plan to mix up a few cocktails while you’re on the water.

Where does it go?Wisely avoiding the potential rough seas of the Atlantic Ocean, Aloha Tiki Cruises takes you on a relaxing trip through the back bays in and around Atlantic City and Brigantine. While on board you’ll have the opportunity to gaze longingly at a variety of seven-figure dream homes as you sip your drink. And with the boat being docked at Golden Nugget, guests can grab dinner at one of the many restaurants or rock out to a live band on The Deck before or after the cruise.

What are the options?Aloha Tiki Cruises each generally last around 2 hours, but longer and shorter cruise options are also available. Early birds will enjoy the Morning Mimosa Tiki Cruise, which is available for 90-minute voyages starting at either 6:30 or 8:30 a.m., while night owls and anyone looking to party will likely prefer the Party Time Tiki Cruise, which starts at 8:30 p.m. and can be booked for up to four hours. Brunch, afternoon and sunset cruises are also available. Prices range from $350 to $500 per cruise. Additional hours can be added for a fee.

ALOHA TIKI CRUISES

Where: Frank S. Farley Marina (at Golden Nugget), 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City

When: Various times throughout the day

How much: Prices range from $350 to $900, depending on time and duration

More info: AlohaTikiCruises.com

Who else is cruising?

Aloha Tiki Cruises offers a great experience, but it’s certainly not the only tiki boat at the shore. Here are a few other options that may float your boat:

The Beachy Tiki

Based out of Ocean City, the Beachy Tiki is a great choice for larger groups as this 40-foot, fully-covered catamaran includes seating for up to 32 people. The upside is that more people can cruise. The downside is you will likely end up sharing the boat with strangers. But with cruises costing between $38 and $50 per adult ($30 for kids), the Beachy Tiki can be a big savings over some of its competitors. Mood lighting and a killer sound system enhance the experience nicely, and as with most other boats, it’s a BYOB situation, so don’t forget the cooler. Go to BeachyTiki.com.

Tiny Cruise Line

Tiny Cruise Line offers a variety of options for tiki cruising, with two boats — the Tiny Tiki Too and the Big Bamboo Too — operating out of Cape May and Wildwood, respectively. Both boats hold up to 15 passengers and can even stop and dock at some great restaurants in the area such as Two Mile Landing or The Lobster House, among others. The cost for most cruises is $30 per adult or $20 for kids 12 and under. In addition to the tiki boats, Tiny Cruise Line also has a Fantail launch boat called “Fancy,” which is a replica of the boats that ferried passengers from Schellenger's Landing to Wildwood Crest in the early 1900s. Go to TinyCruiseLine.com.

Pau Hanna Tiki Boat

A private, six-passenger boat with a square-shaped bar, Pau Hanna docks in Somers Point and offers tiki cruises throughout the back bays to passengers of all ages. Cruises range in price from $450 to $695 plus a 20-percent Captain’s tip, making this one of the higher-priced vessels at the shore. Like many of their competitors, they offer you the option to bring your own food and drinks onboard, but for an additional fee they also offer catering packages, with everything from sandwiches and charcuterie to crab cake sliders and a variety of skewers offered alongside a list of cocktail mixers — you bring the booze though. You can even purchase ceramic tiki mugs while on board. Go to PauHannaTikiBoat.com.

