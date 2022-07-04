Stockton’s Walking Tours return to showcase A.C.’s rich history

Have you ever wondered how Ducktown got its name in Atlantic City? Did you know that Atlantic City was a significant spot for soldiers to train during World War II?
This summer you can learn all about the history of Atlantic City by going on walking tours coordinated by Stockton University’s Continuing Studies. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic, the walking tours of Atlantic City are back and better than ever.
Starting Friday, July 8, there are four consecutive – and different - tours every Friday in July at 10 a.m. so attendees can learn about the historical significance of Atlantic City and its importance today. Take one tour for $10, or all four for $35.
Approximately 2 to 3 miles of parks, city streets and the boardwalk are covered throughout the tours, which are about two hours long and held rain or shine. Each tour is guided by Dr. Levi Fox, an Atlantic City historian and Stockton University Adjunct Professor and co-sponsored by the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation and the Ducktown Community Development Corporation, who have helped reduce the registration fee.
“We're thrilled to be back frankly,” says Diana Strelczyk, assistant director of continuing studies and adjunct professor at Stockton. When asked how important it is to be back after the COVID-19 pandemic Strelczyk says. “It's such a great program, and it really gets to the heart of the history in the various cultures here in Atlantic City. Taking our little hiatus for safety was really important for us, and to be back out in a way that we're also able to offer a program very safely in a social distanced way is important. They're safe because you get to be outside and you get to spread out a little bit. It's fun, and it's educational, and you get a little bit of exercise on a Friday morning. We really hope that people gain a new appreciation and a new light for the people, the places the businesses, the architecture, the history, and that they appreciate that from block to block.”
The four unique tours include the Veterans’ Heritage Tour on July 8, the Ducktown Revitalization Tour on July 15, Louisa Mack’s LGBT/Orange Loop Tour on July 22, and the Lower Chelsea Tour on July 29 (see sidebar).
Strelcyzk says it’s difficult to choose her favorite tour.
“It's so hard for me because I lived here and worked in the city for so long,” she says. “I just love everything, but they do have such unique things. The veterans tour is great, and we do it right around the Fourth of July, and we're able to really center on our veterans and America. We go straight from the Civil War - we have to remember Atlantic City was founded before the Civil War started - and we talk about the history of that, and we go all the way to the Korean War and more recent stuff. And we talk about a lot of history from past to present.”
Fox, also an adjunct professor at Stockton as well as president and CEO of Jersey Shore Tours, particularly enjoys the veterans tour.
“I might have to pick the veterans tour only because I have veterans in my family and because I have a particular interest in the Korean War memorial,” he says. “Because my dissertation was actually all about monuments and museums and what's often called the Forgotten War.”
Fox says he hopes attendees walk away with a better knowledge of Atlantic City’s rich history.
“I hope that they leave with more of an appreciation of what was there and what is still there that they might walk by and not appreciate if it wasn't necessarily pointed out to them.” he says. “Having people see things that they wouldn't have seen before or appreciate things they wouldn't have appreciated before, they can take that with them and maybe appreciate other places that they visit. But even more than that, to kind of spread the word that Atlantic City is a lot more than meets the eye.”