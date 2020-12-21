 Skip to main content
Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club (copy)
Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge

Comedians of the Compound, 8 p.m., Jan. 22, 6 and 8 p.m., Jan. 23, $39.

Robert Kelly (Livestreaming from the Wall Street Theater), 8 p.m., Jan. 30, $25. Postponed from Jan. 23.

AC JOKES

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

Zach Pickett Live Special, 6 and 8 p.m., Dec. 26, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., Dec.27, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., Dec. 29, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., Dec. 30, $25, $35.

NYE with Mike Merk, Brian Steadman, Gary G. Garcia and Zach Pickett, 6 and 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $30, $40.

