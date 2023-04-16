Celebrating Earth Day in South Jersey

While the date the earth showed up in the galaxy seems to be up for debate, the celebration of said planet is not — Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970. According to the Earth Day organization, the initiative started in the U.S. and went global in 1990. It’s now considered “the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year.”
As a day of action, Earth Day can motivate and inspire policy changes. As a day of celebration, there’s also a lot of fun to be had. And that’s where we come in. This year Earth Day falls on Saturday, April 22, but there are a variety of events throughout the weekend honoring it. Here we present a round-up of the best ways to celebrate Mother Earth this Earth Day.
Earth Day Green Market at Historic Smithville
Go Green Galloway launched the Green Market, a summer farmer’s market, 7 years ago. And in recent years, Go Green decided to add on to their Green Market with a special Earth Day event. Now in its third year, the Earth Day Green Market takes place Friday, April 21, and is as much a celebration as it is a shopping experience.
“The summer market features produce like tomatoes, corn and peppers. That’s not happening in April,” says Mary Crawford, who along with Barbara Fiedler, serves as co-chair of Go Green Galloway. “Instead, it’s a great time for planting around the yard, with everyone thinking spring, so we focus on native plants.”
More than just something to make your yard pretty, plants that are native to South Jersey help to support our ecosystem. At the Earth Day Green Market, in addition to multiple native plant nurseries, the Native Plant Society of New Jersey is on hand to guide visitors on which plants work in the shade, as perimeter plants, and more.
But it’s not just a plant show. The Earth Day Green Market also has plenty of vendors selling crafts, artwork, and food — delicious food. Whether it’s vegan and vegetarian goodies from Café Blossom on the Go food truck, honey from Busy Bees, fresh bread from Baker’s Bounty or pies from Dawn’s Delights, there’s something scrumptious for everyone.
The newest addition to the Earth Day Green Market is a Swap Stop. Modeled after the concept of Buy Nothing/Sell Nothing groups on Facebook, where neighbors post things they’re either looking to get rid of or find for free, the Swap Stop is an added environmentally and financially friendly activity at the market.
“We have about 25 people bringing over little boxes of stuff from their home,” says Crawford. “It’s all 100% free. Whatever is left will get donated to a thrift shop in Galloway. So we’re keeping things out of a landfill and also saving people money.”
The Earth Day Green Market is a fun and inspiring way to kick-off the weekend. Even better? It’s right at Historic Smithville.
“We encourage everyone to go through the village when they’re done,” says Crawford. “Make a night of it. Act like a tourist.”
The Earth Day Green Market takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Village Green at Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. GoGreenGalloway.org
Earth Day Festival in EHT
One of the longest-standing Earth Day celebrations in our area, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) has been partying down for Mother Earth for over three decades. Now in its 31st year, the ACUA’s Annual Earth Day Festival, held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, includes a big variety of fun, free and educational events including wind, solar and wastewater facility tours, eco hayrides, an electric vehicle show, petting zoo with Atlantic County 4H, yoga sessions with Zen Landing Wellness Studio, composting demonstration, introduction to homesteading, rain barrel demonstration, live entertainment, local vendors and plenty of food vendors like 3 Guys Rolling Pies, The Walking Taco Co., Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Co. and RSK Doughnuts. The rain-or-shine event is always fun and chock full of information for making the world just a little bit better. Located at 6700 Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. ACUA.com
Earth Day events in Stafford Township
If Earth Day is your annual reminder to do good for your community, head to Stafford Township for two opportunities to make the world a little bit better. Whether you join the community-wide clean up from 9 to 11 a.m. at various locations throughout the county including Manahawkin Lake Park, Mill Creek Park and more, or participate in the Second Life Toy Drive, which accepts plastic, clean and unbroken toys 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bay Avenue Community Center (775 East Bay Ave.), you can finish the day knowing you did something pretty awesome. OceanCountyTourism.com
Earth Day Celebration and Run Wild 5K in Cape May Court House
Earth Day celebrations take up the whole weekend in Cape May Court House, with the Celebration kicking off 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cape May County Park. The event, which sees around 4000 guests at an idyllic location, includes educational exhibits, children’s amusements, live entertainment, a variety of environmental eco-shops and a scavenger hunt, as well as crafters, wares and a food court, guaranteeing a day of earth-friendly family fun. With a beloved community zoo and a pretty epic playground as the backdrop, the Earth Day Celebration in Cape May County is one of our favorites.
But that’s not all!
Come back to the zoo on Sunday for the second annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo, a 5K Run and 1 mile walk that takes place through the zoo — before anyone else gets there! Benefitting the Cape May County Zoological Society and Family Promise of Cape May, Run Wild, presented by Sturdy Savings Bank, is a great way to finish out a weekend dedicated to Mother Earth. Located at 707 Route 9, Cape May Court House. CapeMayCountyNJ.gov
Earth Day Kids Workshop at Renault Winery
Trying to raise earth-conscious kids? Bring them to the Earth Day Kids Workshop 2 p.m. Saturday at Renault Winery. They’ll have fun while learning to become good stewards of the earth. The family-friendly event has kids decorating and planting their very own seeds in one clay pot and two biodegradable peat pots. Kids (and their families) will learn about the importance of sunlight and watering their seedlings before painting garden rocks and kicking back to “The Lorax” while indulging in a special Earth Day dessert — a cup of “dirt” with gummy worms. Tickets are $25. Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com
Drum circle at Ferry Park
Calling all drummers, dancers, movers, shakers and hoopers! Ferry Park is hosting an Earth Day Drum Circle noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free of charge, the event aims to reconnect with the rhythm of nature while raising healing vibrations. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drum or percussion instrument, as well as something to sit on, to this rain or shine event. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Earth Day activities at Tanger Outlets, Atlantic City
If shopping is your thing, there’s no place better to be this weekend than at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City, where there are a bevy of Earth Day activities scheduled. Kick things off with the Bee There or Bee Square Trivia Game 5 p.m. Friday at Plaza 200 (between Gap Outlet and Spencer’s), where you can win prizes while learning about bees, or at a Sustainable Fashion Panel at 6 p.m. at House of BAV – BK Style.
The celebration continues Saturday with a Feel the Earth Interactive Event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at C.R.O.P.S, where multiple hands-on activities will take place; Vegan Massage Candle Making Class 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Camoni, where you’ll make a tranquil, soothing, aromatic massage candle ($20); and an Earth Day Sustainable Fashion Show from House of BAV – BK Style 12:30 and 3 p.m. at House of BAV – BK Style. The Fashion Show features designers from all over the world, including Okimmi, Threads of Habit, Born Again Vintage and more and takes place in Plaza 200 between Gap Outlet and H&M.
Finish the weekend off at Sustainable Family Fun Day, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at House of Bav – BK Style with a lesson in ethical fashion. Guests bring their own clothing to paint, color, embellish and more using Equalshuman Spirit Kreature paint by numbers. Select apparel will be available for purchase.