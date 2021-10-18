Headliner Spotlight

ANNA DEAVERE SMITH
When: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Actress, playwright, teacher and author Anna Deavere Smith will appear at the Grunin Center at Ocean County College as part of its Visiting Writers Series. Her talk will also be livestreamed through the center’s website. Attendance and live-stream reception are free, but registration is required in each case. According to her website, Smith “looks at contemporary issues from multiple viewpoints and combines the journalistic technique of interviewing her subjects with the art of interpreting their words through performance.” Among the topics she addresses in her presentations are the vulnerability of youth, inequality, the criminal justice system, contemporary activism and the “complex identities of America.” Currently, Smith appears on ABC’s hit series “Black-ish” and the ABC legal drama “For the People.” She has also had roles as a hospital administrator on Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and as the National Security Advisor on NBC’s “The West Wing.” She has had film roles in “The American President,” “Rachel Getting Married” and “Philadelphia.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: The show is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
More info: AnnaDeavereSmith.org, GruninCenter.org
TRIO SOLACE
When: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts, Toms River
What to expect: Violinist Yukiko Kuhara, cellist Mark Serkin and pianist Jacob Savransky formed Trio Solace in 2020, during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, as a means of spreading a modicum of comfort through music. The three longtime friends are all alumni of the Mannes School of Music in New York City. The trio made its concert debut at the Mozaika Concert Series at Raritan Valley Community College in early 2021 and has since had the opportunity to work with some of the leading names in classical and chamber music. The trio performs the works of such classical composers as Beethoven, Mozart, Dmitri Shostakovich, Franz Shubert and Astor Piazzolla, occasionally blending in their renditions of modern music, such as the Beatles’ song “Yesterday.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: The show is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
More info: TrioSolace.com, GruninCenter.org
SCOTT BRADLEE’S
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox in 2011 with the goal of blending the pop hits of today with the classic sounds of yesterday’s legends. In a typical PMJ show, a revolving cast of vocalists and musicians transform modern hits into early 20th century period pieces of jazz, ragtime, swing and gospel. Showgoers will hear what the Guns N’ Roses’ song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” might have sounded like had famed blues singer Bessie Smith recorded it back in the 1920s. There is a soul-gospel version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by Irish rockers U2, a completely re-worked version of the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, a retro-styled remake of Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Drivers License,” a vintage arrangement of Radiohead’s “Creep” and many others. The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PostmodernJukebox.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
LEDISI
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Ledisi is a 12-time Grammy nominated singer whose career spans nearly two decades. Born in New Orleans and raised in Oakland, Calif., Ledisi earned a place among the greatest singers of her generation. She has headlined two nationally sold-out tours and performed alongside fellow pop music greats as Dave Matthews, Kelly Clarkson and Vince Gill and jazz greats Herbie Hancock and Patti Austin. She also recently performed the role of legendary Philadelphia-born R&B/soul singer Patti LaBelle on the hit BET series “American Soul.” Her Atlantic City show is part of her Wild Card tour. Fans can expect to hear such Ledisi songs as “Pieces Of Me,” “Alright,” “High,” “Anything For You,” “Stay Together,” “If You Don’t Mind,” “Goin’ Thru Changes” and others. Her show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34.50, $49.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Ledisi.com, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
LOU NEGLIA’S RING OF COMBAT 74
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: Tropicana
What to expect: Lou Neglia`s Ring of Combat brings its 74th mixed martial arts (MMA) event to the Showroom at Tropicana. The fight card is stacked with talented up-and-comers, with 13 bouts and three Ring of Combat titles on the line. Neglia is a former three-time world kickboxing champion who founded Ring of Combat in 2002 as a means for East Coast MMA fighters to get more exposure in the sport. ROC has since sent more than 150 fighters to the UFC — considered the upper echelon of MMA fighting — with six becoming UFC champions, including Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Eddie Alvarez, Aljamain Sterling and Chris Oliviera. Budding MMA stars slated to compete on the Tropicana card include Dylan Mantello, James Gonzalez, Dennis Buzukja, Jeff Lentz, Armando Gjetja, Jimmy Lawson, Phil Caracappa and Victor Valenzuela.
How much: Tickets, priced at $53, $63, $78 and $128, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: RingOfCombat.com, Tropicana.net
SO GOOD! THE NEIL
DIAMOND EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is a tribute to one of the greatest and most successful recording artists in history. Robert Neary strikes an incredible likeness in both look and sound to Diamond, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Neary gives the audience a brief history and story behind each song before he performs them, with the information based on interviews he watched and autobiographical books he read about Diamond. Considered one of the greatest popular musical artists in history, Diamond songs that fans can expect to hear include “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Longfellow Serenade,” “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “If You Know What I Mean,” “Desirée,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “America,” “Yesterday’s Songs” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
More info: SoGoodTheNeilDiamondExperience.com, TheLandisTheater.com
JOHN CAPARULO
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: As an aspiring stand-up comedian, the Ohio-born John Caparulo moved to Los Angeles in 1999 and got a job working the door at the World Famous Comedy Store in West Hollywood. After nearly four years of “struggling for stage time, cutting grass at a local golf course and rethinking life choices,” Caparulo caught a few breaks and had a hit appearance on “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.” Caparulo received an invite to the 2003 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and in 2006 was one of the comedians documented on “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Tour.” He has since recorded two specials on Comedy Central, had a two-year residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, and has been posting new comedy sets on his website every 30 days that he calls Caplets. During the pandemic shutdown, Caparulo released on his website “Un-Capped Comedy,” a monthly livestreamed show in which audience members choose the topics for Caparulo to address. Since restrictions have been loosened, he has taken the “Un-Capped Comedy” tour on the road with a similar format — letting audiences choose the direction of every live performance. His shows take place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in AC.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: JohnCaparulo.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
DEAL OR NO DEAL LIVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: Based on the hit television show of the same name — and for the first time ever outside of the TV studio — the “Deal or No Deal Live” tour appears at Harrah’s Resort for four stage performances. The format and set design are exact duplicates of the TV show, with randomly selected audience members being given the chance to select the winning briefcase, or make a deal with the banker, to win cash prizes of up to $4,000 for each show. Contestants will have the option of bringing up to five friends or family members on stage as their advisors, and to help try to outwit the banker. Each show features a lot of audience interactivity and fun for all ages. The shows take place at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s.
How much: Tickets, priced at $33, $43 and $53, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
MISS’D AMERICA PAGEANT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: For nearly 30 years, the Miss’d America Pageant has been a lighthearted spoof of the world-famous Miss America Pageant, and one that has raised more than $450,000 for worthy causes such as the Human Rights Campaign, the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, the Youth Attic of Philadelphia and others. The show features several female impersonators or “drag queens” competing in four categories redolent of Miss America, including swimsuit, evening gown, judges’ interview and talent. Along with a crown and sash, the winner receives $5,000, the first runner-up $2,500, and the second runner-up $1,500. The show has appeared in six Atlantic City locations over the years, with Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena hosting it for the first time on Saturday. The show’s host is Carson Kressley, the Emmy Award-winning television personality who first gained fame from the TV show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” R&B singer Thelma Houston will be among the special-guest performers. Houston scored a No. 1 hit in 1977 with the song “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” which won a Grammy award for best female R&B vocal performance. They judges will be a who’s-who of local celebrities, including Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo, former Miss America Suzette Charles, former Miss’d America winners and media personalities including Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $45, $75 and $100, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MissdAmerica.org, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
WAVVES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: Wavves is a San Diego-based alternative-rock/surf-rock quartet formed by singer-songwriter Nathan Williams in 2008. The band has released eight studio albums, most recently a nine-track record called “Hideaway” earlier this year that includes the songs “Thru Hell,” “Hideaway,” “Help is on the Way,” “Sinking Feeling,” “Honeycomb,” “The Blame,” “Marine Life,” “Planting A Garden” and “Caviar.” A review of the record deemed it “Wavves’ most original and varied work yet. Williams has crafted one of their finest albums to date, an unshackled upping of the game.” Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: Wavves.net, AnchorRockClub.com
THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: One of the greatest groups in the history of the Big Band era, and one that still tours worldwide with some of the nation’s most accomplished modern-day musicians, visits the Grunin Center at Ocean County College. The Glenn Miller Orchestra, named after the famed bandleader, musician and composer, first formed more than 80 years ago. Its current ensemble consists of five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, a pianist, bass player and drummer. Miller was one of the most successful bandleaders during the Swing Era of the 1930s and early ’40s. In 1942, at the height of his band’s popularity, Miller volunteered to join the U.S. Army, where he organized and led the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain the troops. On Dec. 15, 1944, Miller’s single-engine plane disappeared over the English Channel. He was never seen again, but his name and legacy live on. Fans will hear such Glenn Miller hits as “Moonlight Serenade,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “In the Mood,” “A String of Pearls,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Little Brown Jug,” “White Cliffs of Dover” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: GlennMillerOrchestra.com, GruninCenter.org
33 ½ LIVE’S KILLER
QUEEN EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The multi-faceted musical collective called 33 ½ Live performs classic rock albums using a rotating cast of many of the Philadelphia area’s top musicians. Its most recent endeavor is called the “Killer Queen Experience,” in which 33 ½ Live recreates the British rock band Queen’s fourth studio album, “A Night at the Opera,” in its entirety. The album was among the best Queen ever released, featuring hit tracks such as “You’re My Best Friend,” “Love of My Life,” “The Prophet’s Song” and the operatic masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The album received three Grammy nominations, earned the band its first platinum certification in the United States and is listed among Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The “Killer Queen Experience” will also feature other songs from Queen’s extensive catalog. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: KQExperience.com, TheLandisTheater.com
DIRTY DEEDS: THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE with SUZE & ULTRAVIOLET
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Boston-based Dirty Deeds brings the same kind of energetic stage presence as the band it pays tribute to, Australian rockers AC/DC. The tribute band takes its name from AC/DC’s third studio album “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” the title track of which was also one of AC/DC’s biggest hits. Fans will also hear such hits as “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top,” “Hells Bells,” “T.N.T,” “Moneytalks,” “For Those About to Rock,” “Back in Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and others.
Opening for Dirty Deeds is the local band Suze & Ultraviolet, which is performing for the first time at the Levoy. Singer/songwriter and Cape May County resident Suze DiPietro is backed up by bassist Ralph Cocove, guitarist Carl Loeltell and drummer Ronnie Hofflinger. The band recently recorded a CD called “My Wild Heart” that was released as a companion to DiPietro’s novel, “Just Act Normal.” All nine of the CD’s songs were written by DiPietro and based on her book’s fictional band, Jezebel.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $32, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheACDCExperience.net, Levoy.net
THE MONKEES FAREWELL TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, who comprise half of The Monkees along with late bandmates Davy Jones and Peter Tork, bring their Farewell Tour to Ocean Casino Resort in commemoration of 55 years of Monkeemania. The Monkees were a pop band conceived for a television show of the same name that ran from 1966 to ’71. With help from the enormous success of the comedy-skit TV show, the actor-musicians made The Monkees into one of the most popular pop bands of that era. The Monkees sold more than 75 million records and would go on to film and live-audience fame well beyond their TV-show years. The Farewell Tour will feature Nesmith, Dolenz and their backing band playing all of The Monkees’ biggest hits, including “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “I’m A Believer,” “Forget That Girl,” “No Time” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone.” Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MonkeesLiveAlmanac.com, Monkees.com, TheOceanAC.com
TOM PAPA
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Host of the popular Sirius/XM satellite radio show “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” the New Jersey-born Papa has been among the nation’s top funnymen in film, TV, radio and stand-up comedy for more than 20 years. He has recorded five comedy specials, appeared multiple times on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the “Late Show with David Letterman,” and is a regular guest on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Earlier this year, Papa released his second book, “You’re Doing Great! And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” which is a collection of essays on modern American life, and what is truly good and wonderful about all of our lives. His first book, “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas,” released in 2018, is a hilarious look into family members who typically exhibit bizarre behavior. He also co-hosts a daily Netflix radio show with fellow comedian Fortune Feimster called “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” that features interviews with celebrities and humorous looks at today’s trending topics. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TomPapa.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
DINO STROLL
When: Doors open 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24
Where: The Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, A.C.
What to expect: Dino Stroll is an interactive event that allows guests to get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing more than 25-feet tall and spanning 60 feet in length. The self-guided tour takes guests through the historic dinosaur transformation from the Mesozoic, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, covering millions of years when mammoth beasts such as T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus walked the earth. The tour features nearly 75 animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, blinking eyes, mouths that open and close, synchronized sounds and exquisite details that make them life-like. The event provides an opportunity to see and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth. In Atlantic City, Dino Stroll will be hosting a food drive encouraging attendees to bring canned or non-perishable food items to the event. There will be collection bins located at the front entrance of the A.C. Convention Center. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Atlantic City area facing hunger and food insecurities.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.99, are available at Etix.com
More info: DinoStroll.com, BoardwalkHall.com/Atlantic-City-Convention-Center
THE RAT PACK:
BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
CHIP TAYLOR: AN
EVENING OF SONGS
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of America’s finest songwriters, as well as a masterful singer and performer,” Chip Taylor was a pioneer of the country-rock movement that began in the early 1970s. Best known for penning the songs “Angel of the Morning” and “Wild Thing,” he has written a vast cache of songs that have been covered by a wide range of musicians, among them the Troggs, Juice Newton, Ace Frehley, Waylon Jennings, Chrissie Hynde, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. A prolific writer since the early 1970s, and an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the New York City-born Taylor’s 2019 album “Whiskey Salesman” has been described as a rootsy slice of Americana. His show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $30, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: TrainWreckRecords.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
BRUCE IN THE USA
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Bruce In The USA is a high-energy and visually accurate musical portrayal of a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert. Matt Ryan began playing the role of Springsteen as part of the “Legends in Concert” show in Las Vegas more than 20 years ago. He evolved his “Legends” character into the Bruce In The USA band, backing himself up with seasoned, world-class musicians who have performed over the years with such music luminaries as Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall and Oates, Joe Cocker and Aretha Franklin. E Street Band fans can expect to hear such hits as “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Badlands,” “Hungry Heart,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Rosalita, “Fire,” “Jungleland,” “Prove It All Night,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: SROArtists.com/Artists/Bruce-In-The-USA, Levoy.net