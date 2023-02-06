Headliner Spotlight

JOHN FLYNN When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: John Flynn is a folk singer, songwriter and activist known for his powerful music and “tireless efforts on behalf of the lost and the lonely, the shackled and scarred.” His music has been described as “following in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson and other social-justice troubadours, as he speaks the truth and gives a voice to the disenfranchised of society; His work fills your heart and opens your eyes as he continues to walk the walk of a true advocate for equality, justice, and peace.” Flynn has released eight albums since 1995, among them “Love Takes a Whole Box of Crayons,” “Poor Man’s Diamonds,” “Vintage,” “Heading for the Sun,” “Dragon,” “Two Wolves,” “Wild Beat the Wings” and “Cry Out.” The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $30, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
RAGE AGAINST
THE ’90s When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Three bands paying tribute to some of the best-known heavy-metal rock groups of the 1990s will perform at Anchor Rock Club on Friday night. Know Your Enemy is a four-man band replicating Rage Against the Machine, a band from Los Angeles, Cal., known since its 1991 founding for melding heavy metal with rap, punk and funk influences. Taking its name from a hit RATM song, Know Your Enemy’s lineup hails from the Philly and Atlantic City areas, and includes lead vocalist Ryan Cheek, bassist Ramon Lewis, guitarist J. Miglionico and drummer John Bowers. They perform such songs as “Killing In The Name,” “Bulls on Parade,” “Guerilla Radio” and other Rage hits. Also performing will be Lounge Act, formed in 2010 to honor grunge-rock pioneers Nirvana. According to its website, “Lounge Act does not only focus on the ‘poppier’ singles that most of the general public remember Nirvana for, but also the deeper tracks that we feel true Nirvana fans would love to actually have the chance to experience live.” The ’90s tribute night will also feature Penntera, a tribute band from South Central, Pa., that “are doing everything in their power to keep the music of Pantera alive!” Pantera is a glam-metal band from Texas whose heyday was 1981 to 2003, and had such hits as “Cemetery Gates,” “5 Minutes Alone,” “Suicide Note,” “This Love,” “Becoming” and “Mouth for War.” The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at Tixr.com
More info:
KnowYourEnemy.band,
MOTLEY CRUE
and DEF LEPPARD
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: A pair of 1980s-era hair-metal bands will rattle Hard Rock’s Etess Arena on Friday and Saturday nights as co-headliners. Mötley Crüe, which formed in 1981 in Los Angeles, Cal., has produced nine top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including 1989’s “Dr. Feelgood” that reached No. 1. The title track of that album was one of the band’s biggest hits. Three of Mötley Crüe’s original members – lead vocalist Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee – are still touring along with guitarist John 5, who replaced original guitarist Mick Mars last year. Mötley Crüe’s hits include “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Wild Side,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Afraid,” “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” and others. British heavy-metal band Def Leppard formed in 1976 and has been heralded as the world’s greatest live rock band. Since 1992, its lineup has included lead vocalist Joe Elliott, co-lead guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen, who will also have an art-show display at Hard Rock’s Wentworth Gallery this weekend. Two of the Def Leppard’s albums, “Pyromania” and “Hysteria,” are among the best-selling rock albums of all time. Def Leppard’s hits include “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Foolin,” “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” and “Photograph.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $199, $249 and $299, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
KATT WILLIAMS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Cincinnati, Ohio-born comedian Micah “Katt” Williams draws from an intense life with more than his share of speed bumps. It is a safe bet that his rough-and-tumble upbringing and occasional brushes with the law make Williams fearless in the face of the occasional unruly audience member during his stand-up gigs. In fact, some have contended that Williams is at his entertaining best when exchanging verbal blows with misbehaving fans. Williams has been hailed as a master at relaying his vulnerabilities onstage, sometimes, as one of his show reviewers puts it, “resulting in displays of volatile brilliance that precious few can boast. Williams always opens himself up and lays himself out there, where nothing’s off limits, and in his case, truth is indeed stranger – and always funnier – than fiction.” As he says on his website, “You never know what you’ll get when you see me.” With a career spanning more than 20 years, Williams has earned a reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, not only as a stand-up comedian coming but also maintaining an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and in major box-office hits. Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99, $125, $250 and $350, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
PHRIENDS:
A MURDER MYSTERY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: “Phriends” is a murder-mystery parody of the six characters from the hit TV sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004 and was one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. The parodied version takes the friends on a trip to Atlantic City, where Gunther has opened a coffee shop called “Perk Place.” According to the description on Resorts’ website, “The party isn’t all fun and games, however. Ross and Rachel are on a break … again. Some unexpected guests cause tension for Monica and Chandler. Phoebe is having issues finding a babysitter for her nieces and nephew. And is someone actually trying to share food with Joey? Before the night is out, someone might be a victim of some ‘friendly’ fire.” The show allows the audience to become detectives who help solve the mystery. There will also be opportunities to take photos with the characters after the show, which takes place at Resorts’ Starlight Ballroom and is being presented by the Bensalem, Pa.-based theater troupe Without A Cue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at ResortsAC.com
More info:
THERESA CAPUTO LIVE!
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Theresa Caputo is a psychic medium best known for her reality television series “Long Island Medium” that ran from 2011 to 2019 on the TLC cable channel. She is also the author of four books that explore the paranormal, all of which reached the New York Times best-seller list. She recently started a podcast called “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo.” She says on her website: “I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was four years old, but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven; When I accepted my gift, I wanted to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life; I’m grateful for an ability that’s brought countless people comfort and joy, helped many believe in an afterlife, led others to trust that their loved ones are safe and at peace, and shown them that those souls are guiding, encouraging, and loving them from the Other Side.” Her show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
STONE FLOWER BAND: SANTANA TRIBUTE When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: The Stone Flower Band describes itself as a high-energy tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Santana, which was founded in San Francisco in 1966 by Mexican-born guitarist Carlos Santana. The original band has undergone various incarnations and still performs under Carlos Santana’s leadership today. Santana pioneered a fusion of rock and Latin-American jazz that is legendary. The tribute band takes its name from a song on “Caravanserai,” Santana’s fourth studio album, released in 1972. The album marked a period of transition for Santana into a more instrumental, progressive jazz-fusion direction. Since forming in 2010, the seven members of Stone Flower have expanded their musical repertoire to include songs by other great rockers such as the Rolling Stones, Doobie Brothers, David Bowie, Chicago and Grateful Dead. They incorporate such percussion instruments as timbales, congas and bongos in an effort to capture the precise sounds of the original artists. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: