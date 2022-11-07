Headliner Spotlight

Disney On Ice Presents ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 and 12; noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Intended as a prelude to the holiday season, and a show the whole family can enjoy, Boardwalk Hall presents a dazzling ice-skating production in which two of the most popular Disney computer-animated musical fantasy films, “Frozen” and “Encanto,” are brought to life on ice. “Frozen” follows princess Anna as she guides the iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf to find her estranged sister, Elsa, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. First released by Disney Motion Pictures in 2013, “Frozen” was praised for its visuals, screenplay, themes, music and voice acting, winning two Oscars and several other awards. “Encanto,” released in 2021, follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, led by a matriarch Botero, whose children and grandchildren receive magical gifts that helps them serve the people in their rural community of Encanto. When one of the children, Mirabel, learns that the family is losing their magic, she sets out to find out what is happening to save her family and their magical house. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17, $22, $35, $40, $48, $55, $58, $65 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BoardwalkHall.com
LudacrisWhen: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Born Christopher Bridges, and known professionally as Ludacris since first appearing on the popular music scene in the late 1990s out of Atlanta, Georgia, the rapper, actor and record executive has won three Grammy awards out of 17 nominations. They include best rap collaboration for the song “Yeah!” in 2005, best rap song for “Money Maker” and best rap album for “Release Therapy,” both in 2007. He has released eight studio albums, the first five of which achieved multi-platinum status and the final two achieving gold status. Ludacris also had four albums reach No. 1 the Billboard 200 chart. Last year Ludacris created a computer-animated children’s musical comedy TV series for Netflix called “Karma’s World” in which he served as a voice actor, and recently released a soundtrack to the series. Other hit songs by Ludacris include “Act a Fool,” “Rollout,” “Stand Up,” “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Area Codes,” “Get Back,” “Move Bitch,” “Blueberry Yum Yum,” “One Minute Man,” “Southern Hospitality” and “Grew Up a Screw Up.” His show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $143 and $253, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DTPRecords.com, Caesars.com/Tropicana-AC
Sebastian ManiscalcoWhen: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago-born Sebastian Maniscalco, son of Italian immigrants, moved to Los Angeles, Cal., in 1998 and began his stand-up comedy career doing open-mic nights. He has since become one of the hottest comedians in the country, having released five comedy specials and earning Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year” award. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and several other comic icons as his inspirations. When actor-comedian-director Vince Vaughn released his documentary film “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights” in 2008, it sparked Maniscalco’s career and set him on the road to superstardom. Maniscalco does a lot of physical comedy and credits his Italian heritage for helping to generate his hilarious material. The father of two young children, he also extracts a lot of his material from attending toddler groups, music classes, gymnastics and other family activities. His Atlantic City shows are part of his Nobody Does This tour, and take place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $115, $145, $175, $185, $215 and $250 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SebastianLive.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
Professor Louie with The Woodstock HornsWhen: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: The Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Professor Louie and his quintet, the Crowmatix, team up with the Woodstock Horns quartet for a night of roots music, ballads and original tunes at the Lizzie Rose Music Room. Professor Louie and the Crowmatix served as a studio backing musicians for The Band for 16 years, as well as on solo records by The Band members Rick Danko, Levon Helm and Garth Hudson. The Crowmatix include Professor Louie on keyboards, John Platania on guitar and lead vocals, Gary Burke on drums and percussion, Frank Campbell on bass and backing vocals, and backing vocalist Miss Marie. The Woodstock Horns feature Bob Shaut on tenor saxophone, Dan Shaut on baritone saxophone, Jon Leonard on trumpet and Sam Newsome on trombone. Songs that folk-and-roots rock fans can expect to hear include “Rock and Roll Barn,” “The Weight,” “Ophelia, “Atlantic City,” “Work It Out,” “A Thousand Ways to Freedom,” “Whispering Pines,” “Funky Steampunk Blues” and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:TheCrowmatix.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
Eros RamazzottiWhen: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Born in a suburb of Rome, Italy, in 1963, Eros Ramazzotti is an Italian pop singer, musician and songwriter whose popularity in Italy and other European countries is enormous. He has released 15 albums since 1985 in both Italian and Spanish, including his most recent album, “Battito Infinito/Latido Infinito,” earlier this year. He has sold more than 60 million records in a career spanning nearly 40 years. His repertoire includes duets with such famed artists such Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Julio Iglesias, Luciano Pavarotti and others. His voice is described as a forceful and resonant baritone, and according to his website bio, he has “an energetic delivery of catchy, melodic tunes which are often passionate, mid-tempo ballads, with instrumentation that is rich in soft-rock influence.” Among his best-known singles are “Una Storia Importante,” “Adesso Tu,” “La Cosa Mas Bella,” “Otra Como Tu,” “Quanto Amore Sei” and “Un Angelo Disteso al Sole.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $89 and $109, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Ramazzotti.com, HardRock HotelAtlanticCity.com
Maz JobraniWhen: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Iranian-born Maz Jobrani moved as a child with his family to the San Francisco Bay section of California in the late 1970s. He was enrolled in a PhD program at UCLA when he decided to instead pursue his childhood dream of acting and performing comedy. Jobrani has had several TV and film roles since his mid-1990s start, and has been a regular guest on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the “Late Late Show with James Corden.” Jobrani produced and starred in a comedy special on Netflix called “Immigrant” that was filmed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He has also produced and starred in three original Showtime specials – “Brown and Friendly,” “I Come In Peace” and “I’m Not a Terrorist, but I’ve Played One on TV,” the latter of which is also the title of his best-selling book. Jobrani’s jokes typically focus on race, politics, religion, his family, and the misunderstanding of Middle Easterners in America. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30.02 and $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MazJobrani.com, Borgata. MGM Resorts.com
My Big Gay Italian FuneralWhen: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Based on a series of books written by Anthony J. Wilkinson, all of which were made into stage productions, “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” picks up where “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” left off – at the funeral of gay leading man Anthony Pinnunziato’s father, Joe. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother, Peter Pinnunziato, who he has not spoken to in more than a decade. Several other family members are also reunited after not having been on the best of terms for years. The show is a hilarious take on all of the fun characters that show up at a funeral home, and includes most of the same characters in the other series productions, which include “My Big Gay Italian Christmas” and “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis.” The series has become renowned for lampooning the controversies surrounding same-sex marriage, gay and Italian stereotypes. Along with Anthony and Peter, the cast includes their overbearing and eccentric mother, Angela, and their Aunt Toniann, who is described as “everybody’s favorite aunt, with big hair, a big heart and a big mouth – lots of attitude and absolutely no filter.”The show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
Golden Girls
Murder MysteryWhen: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance. The show also takes place 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ResortsAC.com
Dance to the Music:
A ’60s CelebrationWhen: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com