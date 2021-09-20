Headliner Spotlight

GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Robert Bartko has been praised for his spot-on replication of the vocal range, dance moves and crowd-pleasing charisma of George Michael, the late singer best known for being one-half of the British pop duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980s and ’90s. The duo’s biggest hit was “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” which was hugely popular in dance clubs around the world. Wham! also had a hit with the song “Careless Whisper,” and as a solo artist, Michael scored hit singles with the songs “A Different Corner” and “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).”
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: GeorgeMichaelReborn.com, TheLandisTheater.com
LATIN AMERICAN LAUGHS
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: In honor of September being Hispanic Heritage Month, the Atlantic City Comedy Club brings in three of the funniest comedians of Latin-American descent — Kyle Ocasio, Sergio Chicon and Oscar Collazos. Representing Puerto Rico by way of Cleveland, Ocasio relays her views of motherhood in a way that will crack up the audience. Recently back from performing for the troops overseas, Ocasio does a popular podcast called “Shut Up, Mommy’s Talking.” Also representing Puerto Rico, Chicon is a Lower East Side native who recounts hilarious personal anecdotes of how New York City used to be compared to how it is today. Hailing from Cali, Colombia, Collazos moved to Miami when he was only 7 years old, and there “began the disconnect” that turned him into a comedian, telling stories of his mom’s “remedios” and his dad’s butchering of the English language.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, $27 and $35, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: KyleOcasio.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
UNITED STATES ARMY
JAZZ AMBASSADORS
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Jazz Ambassadors is the United States Army’s premier big band that first formed in 1969. The 19-member ensemble has received ample praise in the U.S. and abroad, performing America’s original musical art form — jazz. Concerts include classic, big-band standards, instrumental and vocal solo features, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz compositions and original arrangements by past and present members of the Jazz Ambassadors. They have also performed in all 50 states and in countries throughout the world, including joint concerts and international jazz festivals with such renowned ensembles as the Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall.
How much: The show is free and open to the public
More info: ArmyFieldBand.com, Levoy.net
BOWLING FOR SOUP
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: The Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Founded in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1994, Bowling for Soup is a rock band best known for its singles “Girl All the Bad Guys Want,” “1985,” “Almost,” “Punk Rock 101” and “High School Never Ends.” The band also performs the theme introduction to the Disney Channel TV show “Phineas and Ferb.” Bowling for Soup will share the Anchor Rock Club stage with the Philly-area, punk-rock trio Goalkeeper, and a Pocono Mountains-based, punk-rock foursome called Don’t Panic. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 245 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $25, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: BowlingForSoup.com, GoalKeeperBand.com, DontPanic.BigCartel.com, AnchorRockClub.com
CARLOS MENCIA
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Renowned for a style of comedy that is often politically oriented and involving issues of race, culture, criminal justice and social class, Carlos Mencia began building a career as a funnyman more than 30 years ago while growing up in East Los Angeles. He is known for his hilarious stand-up and for a popular TV show called “Mind of Mencia” that ran for four years on Comedy Central that also starred his brother Joseph Mencia. The two were born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before relocating to L.A., and were among 18 siblings. Carlos Mencia majored in electrical engineering at California State University but left college early to pursue a career in comedy following a successful performance at an open-mic night at L.A.’s Laugh Factory. His Atlantic City show is at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50, 34.50 and $44.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: CarlosMencia.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
DESTINATION MOTOWN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Destination Motown is a show featuring the music of the Sensational Soul Cruisers, a band described as a cross between Kool and the Gang, Chicago and the Temptations. The group performs the music of The Jackson Five, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many others. The band also gained fame for being the actual rhythm section behind the fictitious frontman in the 1983 musical/drama film “Eddie and the Cruisers.” The Soul Cruisers are fronted by vocalists Will Williams, Michael Hartsfield, Eric Barney and Angel Casado. Their backing band, under the direction of sax player “Screamin’” Steve Barlotta, also includes a trombonist, trumpeter, guitarist, drummer, keyboardist and bass player. Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SoulCruisers.com, Tropicana.net
ERYKAH BADU
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Dubbed the Queen of Neo Soul, Erykah Badu is a singer-songwriter whose musical style blends contemporary soul and R&B with funk, jazz fusion, hip-hop, rock and electronic music. Her first album “Baduizm” was released in February 1997 and featured the hit singles “On and On,” “Appletree,” “Next Lifetime” and “Other Side of the Game.” The album was certified triple platinum. She subsequently had hits with the songs “Bag Lady,” “Love of My Life,” “Cleva,” “Window Seat,” “You Got Me,” “Tyrone” and “Didn’t Cha Know.” Her show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BaduWorldMarket.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
GEORGE THOROGOOD
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: One of the pioneers of what became known as blues-rock, George Thorogood and the Destroyers bring their “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock” to Atlantic City. The Destroyers’ original lineup has remained largely intact since their 1976 founding, with Thorogood as principal songwriter, singer and lead guitarist, Jim Suhler on rhythm guitar, Bill Blough on bass, Jeff Simon on drums and Buddy Leach on saxophone. The band’s best-known hit is “Bad to the Bone,” penned by Thorogood and released on the album of the same name in 1982 — one of the Destroyers’ five Gold studio albums of 16 total. Thorogood also made hits by putting personal spins on such blues standards as Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over,” John Lee Hooker’s “House Rent Blues (One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer),” Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?” and Elmore James’ “Madison Blues.” The band also had hits with Thorogood’s songs “I Drink Alone,” “No Particular Place To Go,” “Treat Her Right” and others. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GeorgeThorogood.com, TheOceanAC.com
SOUTHERN ACCENTS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Southern Accents bills itself as the ultimate tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Comprised of talented musicians from the Nashville studio and touring circuit, and taking its name from the Heartbreakers’ 1985 album, Southern Accents recreates the music, style, and sound of Tom Petty with exceptional precision, from their resemblance to the original band, their mannerisms onstage and note-for-note recreations of Petty’s music. Heartbreakers fans will hear such hits as “American Girl,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Refugee, “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance, “Learning to Fly,” “Free Fallin’,” “I Need to Know,” “Even The Losers” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: SouthernAccentsBand.com, TheLandisTheater.com
THE REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Self-described as the greatest front-porch blues band in the world, The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band is comprised of singer and guitarist Rev. Peyton, his wife Breezy Peyton playing a washboard and drummer Max Senteney. Performing on an antique resonator-style guitar, Peyton is praised on his website as “both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country-blues styles that captured his imagination early in life.” The band hails from rural southern Indiana and is touring behind a newly released album of 11 original songs, all written by Peyton called “Dance Songs for Hard Times.” Songs showgoers will likely hear “You Can’t Steal My Shine,” “Too Cool to Dance,” “Poor Until Payday,” “We Deserve a Happy Ending” and “When My Baby Left Me.” The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: BigDamnBand.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show runs 8 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 2.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
BUMPIN UGLIES WITH
THE GOONS & THE SPINS
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Bumpin Uglies is a foursome of punk-reggae rockers from Annapolis, Md., whose sound is described as “a melody-driven, free-spirited blend of ska, reggae and punk with a strong focus on lyrics and crowd-pleasing grooves.” Among the band’s most popular songs are “Bad Decisions,” “Mechanics and Barstools,” “Too Stoned,” “Cali Sober,” “Roles We Play” and “Loud and Clear.” The Bumpin Uglies will share Bourré’s High Noon Stage with a Washington, D.C.-area hardcore punk band called the Goons, and an indie/alternative rock band from northern New Jersey called the Spins. The show is presented by 103.7-FM WMGM and hosted by NorStep. Bourré is located at 201 South New York Ave. in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at EventBrite.com
More info: BumpinUgliesMusic.com, TheGoons.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
BOARDWALK BOXING SERIES
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: The Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: The Philadelphia-based Hard Hitting Promotions brings professional boxing back to the Showboat as part of its Boardwalk Boxing Series. The final fight card is subject to change, but boxing fans can expect to see such up-and-coming professionals as Atlantic City welterweight Anthony Young, who is 22-2 with 8 knockouts. He is set to square off with Puerto Rico’s Luis Midyael Sanchez, who is 9-1 with 6 KOs. Others ready to rumble include Philadelphia lightweight Thomas “TJ” Velasquez, who is 10-1 as a pro with 6 KOs, unbeaten Philly fighter Tahmir Smalls (4-0, 3 KOs), Somers Point’s Isiah Seldon (14-4, 5 KOs), and Philly fighters Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs), Jerome Conquest (11-5, 1 KO), Isaiah Wise (9-2, 5 KOs) and Dezmond Lucas (2-0, 1 KO).
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info: ShowboatHotelAC.com
UFC 266: VOLKANOVSKI VS. ORTEGA
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is for Volkanovski’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title belt and takes place live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is being streamed live at Bally’s FanDuel Sportsbook inside Bally’s Atlantic City. Volkanovski is 22-1 as a UFC featherweight, which has a 145-pound limit. Ortega is 15-1 overall and the No. 2-ranked UFC featherweight contender. A UFC women’s flyweight championship bout between current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and former bantamweight champion Lauren Murphy is being billed as the co-headliner, and there will be several other fights on the undercard. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City.
How much: Admission is $50 at Bally’s FanDuel Sportsbook. Seating is limited.
More info: UFC.com, BallysAC.com
CLINT HOLMES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Singer Clint Holmes has been the consummate entertainer ever since starting in show business in the early 1970s — a career that included a five-year residency in Atlantic City, and a tenure so long at Harrah’s Las Vegas that the casino named a showroom after him. His live act is billed as a unique blend of vocal style, improvisation and excitement, with a set list that typically mixes classic songs with modern-day hits that most audience members will recognize. As the son of two talented musicians, the Grammy-nominated Holmes’ start was as a member of the elite U.S. Army Chorus in the late 1960s. He is probably best known for his 1973 hit “Playground in My Mind,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29.50, $39.50 and $54.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ClintHolmesMusic.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
KINDERHOOK
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Country and roots-rock enthusiasts Jerry Kopychuk and Andy Fediw formed a band called Kinderhook Creek in 1973, when both were students at Rutgers University. The group went through various incarnations since its early founding, with its present lineup touring together since 2014 after shortening its name to Kinderhook. Much of what they play is original music, including “Unfriended,” which is a tongue-in-cheek song that pokes fun at the perils of social media. The band lists the Beatles, Byrds, Allman Brothers and Poco as major influences. Singer-guitarist Kopychuck and singer-bassist Fediw are joined by drummer Craig Barry, guitarist Jack Kurlansik, and multi-instrumentalists Jimmy Ryan and Gary Oleyar. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: KinderhookMusic.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
PAT BENATAR AND NEIL GIRALDO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner whose voice was ubiquitous on the radio airwaves throughout the 1980s and is still heard regularly on classic rock stations. A formally trained mezzo-soprano, Benatar had Top 10 hits with the songs “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” “Fire and Ice,” “Shadows of the Night” and “Invincible.” In 1979, record producer Mike Chapman introduced Benatar to Neil Giraldo, who at the time was a guitarist in Rick Derringer’s band. The two were married in 1982, and Giraldo has been Benatar’s guitarist, arranger, principal songwriter and record producer for more than 40 years. Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69.50 and $84.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BenatarGiraldo.com, CaesarsAC.com
KIX
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: One of the pioneers of the glam-metal band era of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Kix can still deliver its raucous brand of rock ’n’ roll to a faithful fanbase. The group’s self-titled 1981 debut album featured such concert favorites as “The Itch,” “Heartache” and its traditional show-closer “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah.” Fans can also expect to hear such rambunctious numbers as “Body Talk,” “For Shame,” “Cold Shower” and two blockbuster hits from their 1988 platinum-selling album “Blow My Fuse” called “Cold Blood” and “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: KixBand.com, TheLandisTheater.com
WAYNE BRADY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: A Grammy-nominated singer, six-time Emmy Award-winning actor, and a Broadway veteran — having starred in the hit musical comedy “Kinky Boots,” and also landing major roles in the musicals “Rent” and “Hamilton” — Wayne Brady’s showbiz credentials span the gamut from film voiceovers, acting roles in sitcoms, science-fiction dramas and daytime soap operas. Brady may best be recognized as a regular on the improvisational comedy-variety show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and for his win in the secret-singing TV competition “The Masked Singer.” For the past 12 years he has also been the game show host of the longtime TV staple “Let’s Make a Deal.” At Borgata’s Music Box theater, Brady will present a night of music and comedy, performing with a full band.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59 and $69, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: WayneBradyWorld.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
CHRISTOPHER CROSS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Christopher Cross’ self-titled debut album is among the most successful debut albums of all time, winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the “big four” most prestigious awards of Record of the Year for the single “Sailing,” Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. The album also included the hit songs “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).” His 1983 album “Another Page” featured the hit singles “Alright,” “Think of Laura” and “Swept Away.” Cross’ show, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his megasuccessful debut album, takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChristopherCross.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
THE BEACH BOYS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: One of the most beloved American rock bands of all time, The Beach Boys have had 36 songs crack the Billboard Top 40 in a career spanning more than six decades, which is more hits than any other American band. The Beach Boys’ 11th studio album “Pet Sounds,” released in 1966, is considered to be among the most influential albums in music history. Since their 1961 founding on the California coast, The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the free-spirited surfing lifestyle. Among the band’s hits are “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Sloop John B,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Be True To Your School,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “In My Room” and “Kokomo.” Their current ensemble includes original member Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnson. The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55, $65, $85, $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheBeachBoys.com, TheOceanAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
BILLIE & BLUE EYES
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell and Grammy Award-winning producer and jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli team up for a tribute to acclaimed singers Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra in “Billie & Blue Eyes.” The audience will be transported to the glory days of jazz and swing, capturing Holiday’s effortless grace and Sinatra’s cool swagger. Pizzarelli has established himself as a prime, contemporary interpreter of The Great American Songbook and beyond. Russell, a native New Yorker and daughter of Louis Armstrong’s longtime musical director, graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has toured with Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne and others. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $55, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: JohnPizzarelli.com, CatherineRussell.net, GruninCenter.org
YESTERDAY ONCE MORE
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Yesterday Once More is a foursome that replicates the music of the Carpenters, ABBA, the Mamas & the Papas and The 5th Dimension. Colorful choreography and humorous banter blends with great music from four of the most popular bands of the 1960s and ’70s. The Carpenters had three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts during their 14-year career, including “Close To You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “Yesterday Once More.” Showgoers will also hear renditions of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” the Mamas and the Papas’ “California Dreaming,” the 5th Dimension’s “Up Up And Away” and several other hits from all four groups. Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: YesterdayOnceMoreTribute.com, CaesarsAC.com