Glam metal invades A.C. with a double shot at Hard Rock this weekend

If you turned on MTV in the late ‘80s, the stranglehold that glam metal acts had on the pop charts was undeniable. The appeal of their wild partying, hard rocking, groupie indulging, hedonistic rock star antics bled right through into their videos, making just about everyone who watched jealous in the process.
But it wasn’t just about selling the visuals or the lifestyle. Musically speaking, the larger-than-life, ultra-catchy choruses and lighting fast guitar licks made for some of the most memorable music ever released. And though the genre’s popularity seemed to die off in the ’90s, it’s had a major resurgence since then, thanks to a combination of nostalgia and younger generations being introduced to the music by their parents (and in some cases, grandparents).
And though the genre’s popularity waned, the fact is that several of glam metal’s biggest bands never went away, and continue to be some the rare elite acts that are still able to play stadiums to this day, as Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison did last summer when their co-headlining Stadium Tour bulldozed its way through America.
Now a slightly stripped down version of that same tour (Poison will be sitting this leg out) is heading out on a World Tour, but not before a pair of warm up shows 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
“We were actually in Pennsylvania for production rehearsals and I realized this was the best live band I’ve ever heard in my life,” says Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. “This is us. We recorded it and played with the lights, lasers and God knows what other production stuff. We’ve never sounded this good. Joe has never sung this good. Rick Allen has never played the drums as well, and we’ve never played this well as a band. It’s easier to play guitar. The singing part is always hard — you have to do warm-ups and it’s such an important thing. The band — everything about it — we’ve just raised the bar. That’s really exciting more than anything else.”
Fans can expect a rock show that will rock like no other, as both bands boast an absolute arsenal of 80s classics, with each song built for downing beers and singing along at top volume with fists in the air. The Crue’s bag of tricks includes hits like “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and “Dr. Feelgood,” while Def Leppard boasts unforgettable chart toppers such as “Love Bites,” “Foolin’,” “Photograph,” “Hysteria,” “Women,” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” among others.
New album gives Def Leppard rejuvenationThe ‘80s classics will make up the bulk of their show, but Def Leppard isn’t a band to simply rest on its old material. In fact, several songs from their latest record, “Diamond Star Halos” will likely find their way into the setlists this weekend.
The band recorded the record during the early days of the pandemic and the results speak for themselves.
“For me and (singer) Joe (Elliott), selfishly, we had the best time ever,” Collen says. “We had no kids at home and actually experienced the most creative period artistically that we’ve ever had. Because of the pandemic and because we weren’t really (intentionally) making an album, there was no business agenda. We didn’t even have a label when we started. We were writing for the pure love of writing songs. Me and Joe started getting giddy (because) we were on a roll. We had to stop writing because we had to release this album. We had a few more (songs) in the can as well, so that was great.”
The result was 15 songs that dip into the ’71-to-‘74 sweet spot of music history Def Leppard has unabashedly tapped into since the band was founded in Sheffield, England in 1977. And while Collen only came aboard after being asked to replace founding member Pete Willis in 1982, he shared the same love of glam rock that continues to this day and can experienced on this latest outing, which borrows its title from the T. Rex 1971 hit “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”
The glitter connection is further enhanced by the contributions of pianist Mike Garson, who cut his teeth working with David Bowie and plays on the string-kissed ballad “Goodbye For Good This Time” and the soaring “Angels (Can’t Help You Now).” Garson got involved after Elliott brought the pair of songs to the band, knowing piano-based songs had never been Def Leppard’s stock and trade.
“Joe had written these two wonderful songs on piano and he played them for me a while ago,” Collen recalles. “I said they were great and I asked why we couldn’t do them. He said they were piano songs and I said ‘Angel’ sounds like an Elton John tune that turns into Pink Floyd in the end. He said what if he asked Garson because he was speaking with him all the time. Mike was straight away in for it. He’s my favorite piano player, so that was an obvious thing. He really added a dimension that we wouldn’t have had.”
While the Leps’ self-described “Queen-meets-AC/DC” sound can be heard on other notable tracks like the arena rocker “Fire It Up” and driving riff machine that is “SOS Emergency,” the band took the opportunity of not having label oversight to take radical chances like tapping Alison Krauss to contribute to a pair of cuts – “Lifeless” and “This Guitar,” the latter a gem Collen had been sitting on for 17 years. The Krauss connection, the guitarist said, came out of a soccer rivalry Elliott shared with Robert Plant (who has recorded a pair of albums with the bluegrass superstar).
“Joe was talking to Robert Plant about whose soccer team sucked the most,” Collen explained. “Robert asked Joe what he was doing and he said we were doing an album. Robert had worked with Alison Krauss and said she’d love to do [something with us] because Def Leppard is her favorite band. We thought she’d perhaps like to sing a line or two. We sent two songs that we thought would be suitable and she loved them both. She had done all of these vocals—lead and backing vocals on the whole—it was like a Queen version of Alison Krauss with counter melodies and a beautiful duet with Joe. We kept it all on there. It was another dimension that we loved.”
As for working the new material into a tour full of nostalgia, Collen isn’t worried. “These new songs just blend straight in with the set, so it’s totally exciting,” he assures us.
Tours like this were built for big venues, and even though the Etess Arena is one of the larger rooms in Atlantic City, it will still feel downright intimate to those lucky enough to snag seats when compared to the monster-sized venues that have hosted the tour in other cities.
Each night the show will differ in who opens and closes the night, with Motley Crue closing Friday’s show and Def Leppard doing the honors for Saturday.