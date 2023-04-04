From tractor-toting egg hunts to fashion shows to the ubiquitous presence of a giant bunny, the area offers lots of Easter enjoyment

Few holidays can compare with Easter in its profusion of curious traditions that families look forward to each early spring. And few southern New Jersey coastal towns are more rich in tradition year-round than Cape May.
“Cape May is big on its traditions – the city has lots of programming and special events that take place all year long, even during the shoulder months, and has for decades,” says Kacie Rattigan, Director of Civic Affairs for the City of Cape May.
Two family-friendly Easter events are returning to America’s oldest seaside resort this weekend, including the annual Cape May Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt and the Cape May Fashion Stroll, the latter hosted by the city, the Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Businesses of the Washington Street Mall. The egg hunt is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, on the beach behind Cape May Convention Hall, and the fashion stroll is 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Rotary Park.
“Volunteer members from the Kiwanis Club (Cape May’s chapter turning 100 years old this year) and staff volunteers from the city will hide all the eggs, which have treats inside them, and it’s broken down into different age groups (up to 10 years old),” says Rattigan. “The kids get as many eggs as they can in a certain timeframe, with special prizes in each group for those who find the Golden Egg.”
The Easter Fashion Stroll includes five age groups and six categories, with winners in each group earning prizes donated by businesses from the Washington Street Mall, which features more than 75 boutiques, shops, casual and fine-dining restaurants. Prizes are awarded in such categories as best Easter bonnet for youth and adult, and best-dressed lady, man, couple and family. Prizes are handed out by the reigning Queen Maysea, whose pageant has been held each July for the past 90 years for Cape May-area girls ages 6 to 10.
“Basically the fashion stroll began with families dressing in their Easter best and, following Easter Mass, they would come strolling through Rotary Park and the Washington Street Mall,” says Rattigan. “It grew into a Cape May tradition that we’ve had for decades.”
CapeMayCity.com, CapeMayChamber.com.
Elsewhere in Cape May County
Ocean City hosts its annual Easter Fashion Stroll starting 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in front of the O.C. Music Pier on the Boardwalk. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed children, teen, adults and family. The Easter Bunny will visit Ocean City 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at Soifer Park, 9th Street and Asbury Avenue. The Great Egg Hunt will take place 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday along the O.C. Boardwalk between 6th and 14th Streets. OceanCityVacation.com
Sea Isle City’s Spring Fling Family Fun Day will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Excursion Park, located at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue in Sea Isle City. All are welcome to the free event, which features a Dress to Impress Easter Stroll, Easter craft making, races, music, photos with the Easter Bunny, a jelly-bean guessing contest and other games. SeaIsleCityNJ.us
On the Mainland
Renault Winery & Resort, located at 72 North Bremen Avenue in Egg Harbor City, will have Easter Egg Hunt tractor rides every hour from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Resort staff will hide camouflaged eggs containing Renault Winery gift cards with such prizes as wines, bakery goods or overnight stays at the resort. Each guest gets three minutes to go out into the vineyard to search for the eggs. The hour-long ride is $10 for adults and $5 children ages 5 and younger. Renault Winery & Resort is also hosting a Family Fun Day in which children can play with baby chicks, baby goats and other cute farm animals. There will be Easter Egg dying/decorating and a food truck on site, as well as beverage and wine-bar options. The cost is $12. RenaultWinery.com
Atlantic City and Brigantine
Dating to 1876, the Atlantic City Easter Parade and Pageant starts at noon Sunday, April 9, at Showboat Hotel’s Promenade and Spirit Bar. The 147th annual event invites adults to dress to impress for the chance to win prizes in six different categories, including best Easter hat, best-dressed man, woman, couple, senior, and best-dressed contestant vying for the 2023 Miss New Jersey title.
Winners in each pageant category will receive prizes that include overnight stays at Showboat, a VIP experience at the adults-only Paradise and Bliss Pool at the Island Waterpark opening this summer, passes to the Lucky Snake Arcade & Raceway and other onsite amenities. Bill McCullough will serve as emcee and host, and celebrity judges for the pageant include Miss New Jersey 2022 Augostina Mallous (from Cape May), former Miss Black America Brittney Lewis, owner of Talk of the Walk (the oldest women’s boutique on the A.C. Boardwalk) Mark Lovitz, Executive Director of the Miss NJ Scholarship Program David Holtzman, and A.C. Director of Special Events Sheila Harvey. Contestants must arrive at Spirit Bar at Showboat by 11:30 a.m. to register to compete.
The Lucky Snake Arcade, located inside Showboat Hotel, will host two free Easter egg hunts on Sunday, April 9. The first is from 8 to 9 a.m. for children ages 1 to 5, and the second is 10 to 11 a.m. for children over 5 years of age. Inside the thousands of hidden eggs will be such prizes such as plush toys and game cards, including five eggs with $100 Lucky Snake game cards in them. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lucky Snake. ShowboatHotelAC.com, TheLuckySnake.com.
The Steel Pier, which is celebrating its 125th birthday this year, opens for the season Saturday, April 8, and on weekends through May 21. The Steel Pier kicks off the business year with its annual Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $16.95 per person, and the price includes a free-ride wristband for kids 12 and under.
The Steel Pier Best Dressed Contest returns from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with prizes awarded in such categories as best-dressed boy, girl, family and best Easter bonnet. SteelPier.com.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is offering “Grandiose Presentations and Glistening Spa Treatments” for Easter weekend. Borgata Baking Company Executive Pastry Chef David Krzewinski is providing the perfect complement to any Easter basket with dark or milk chocolate bunnies, and peanut butter- and marshmallow-filled eggs covered in decadent Valrhona French chocolate. Offered in multiple different colors and specialty designs, eggs are a full pound of superb chocolate and filling, and are on sale at the Borgata Baking Company for $24 per egg.
As an Easter special, the therapists at Borgata’s Spa Toccare will be blending a tranquil experience of skin exfoliation, cell regeneration, muscle soothing and circulation improvement with a 50-minute Swedish-style massage. This special treatment starts at $280 per person and can be booked by calling Spa Toccare at 609-317-7555, or going to TheBorgata.com.
The Cove restaurant and bar in Brigantine has a special dinner menu prepared for Easter Sunday, as well as live entertainment by singer Sandi Fontana and guitarist Stan Richards starting at 5 p.m. TheCoveBrig.com.