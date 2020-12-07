Wingin’ It… at Tony Beef

When a place calls itself “Tony Beef” you might be hesitant to go in and order a fowl-based meal. But I did just that last week when I popped in for lunch at this Galloway burger paradise. And when you consider that this is a spot known for serving some REALLY unusual meats (think camel, wild boar and ostrich) suddenly, the idea of them frying up a few chicken wings doesn’t seem like a task that is out of their wheelhouse.
And indeed it was not.
Since opening their doors in 2017, Tony Beef has developed an almost cult-like fanbase, thanks to their incredible burgers, all of which are fully customizable via their touch screen ordering system (or you can order online if you prefer). In addition to burgers and fries they serve hands down the best milkshakes in all of South Jersey, utilizing a liquid nitrogen based system that freezes the ice cream in the fastest way possible, resulting in fewer ice crystals, and ultimately, a creamier shake. I couldn’t resist adding their blue sugar cookie shake to my meal and it was utterly superb.
But let’s not lose focus — the main reason I came here was for the wings. Here’s how they were.
The Wing: A medium-sized specimen, the wings at Tony Beef were cooked to what I would describe as an average crispiness. The meat itself was tender and flavorful, and not dry in the slightest. Insider tip: a small order of five pieces can serve as a perfect substitute for the usual fries with your burger.
The Sauce: There are four sauce options at Tony Beef – dry (no sauce), Mild Buffalo, BBQ or Honey Sriracha. I decided to try the Honey Sriracha as it sounded the most interesting. The combination of sweet and heat worked well with a touch of garlic thanks to the sriracha. And the wings were perfectly coated in the sauce without it being a soupy mess. Overly sauced wings are one of my pet peeves, and Tony Beef did a fine job avoiding that blunder.
The Dip: Served with traditional blue cheese dipping sauce, it wasn’t the best I’ve tasted, as the flavor was a bit on the sharp side, but some sizable chunks of blue cheese added a few points. Not bad.
The Sides: No sides were served with these wings.
The Value: $4.95 for an order of 5 wings isn’t a bad deal, but it’s not an amazing deal either. No points gained or lost on this one.
The Bottom Line: Anyone who thinks this place is only for burgers needs to try these wings. As side dishes go, they beat the pants off of your average French fry or veggie. Tony Beef scores again.
Rating: 7.7
Tony Beef is located at 195 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to TonyBeef.com
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!