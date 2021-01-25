Wingin’ It … at DiOrio’s Circle Café

For a small town, Somers Point has a nice selection of wing options. Charlie’s Bar is arguably the best known wing spot, but DiOrio’s Circle Cafe is right up there, too, and it’s unique in being one of the few famous wing spots in South Jersey that — up until last week — I never visited. Shame on me, I know.
I ordered ahead, and when I stopped in on a Thursday evening, the smell of wings wafting through the air was unmistakable — even with a mask on. And the place was packed. Make no mistake, they had the proper Plexiglas partitions and social-distanced tables, but it was clear that nothing was going to stand in the way of these patrons and their wings. A good sign for sure.
The Wing: A medium-sized wing, the meat was tender, flavorful and not dry at all. The skin wasn’t crisp, but that’s likely do to with having to travel in a Styrofoam container for about 20 minutes, so no points off for that.
The Sauce: They offer three different levels of heat for their Buffalo sauce – “2 Alarm,” “4 Alarm” and “Eye-Watering” — in addition to BBQ, honey mustard, scampi and Cajun crabby. I opted for the 2 Alarm. The sauce was definitely mild with a strong butter flavor that was really nice. Heat could have been upped a bit – I know they were mild, but a touch more spice would have been nice. But overall, this is one of the better sauces you will find in the area.
The Dip: The blue cheese at DiOrio’s was on the thin side, but not overly runny, and the flavor wasn’t overly strong, but still had some nice chunks of blue cheese in it. And the size of the cup in came in was noticeably larger than what you usually get at most restaurants.
The Sides: I could have had celery, but there was a 50-cent upcharge for it, so I skipped it.
The Value: Ten wings will run you $10.50. At just over a buck a wing, this is an OK deal, but if you really want to get your money’s worth you need to come down on a Wednesday when wings are just 54 cents each with the purchase of a beverage.
The Bottom Line: There is no question about it: DiOrios makes a great wing. Next time I might opt for the 4-Alarm style just to add a little more heat, but these are a slam dunk no matter what. And if they were this good in takeout form, I can only imagine how much better they would be right out of the kitchen.
The Rating: 8.5
DiOrio’s Circle Café is located at 10 MacArthur Blvd. in Somers Point. Call 609-927-6111 or go to Facebook.com/DiOrios-Circle-Café.
