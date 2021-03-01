Wingin’ It … at Chickie’s & Pete’s in EHT

Wings pair particularly well with the atmosphere of a sports bar, and without question, Chickie’s & Pete’s in Egg Harbor Township is one of the best sports bars in our area. Dim lighting, a long list of craft beers and more TVs than anyone would ever bother to count, this is an easy choice for a guys’ night out.
But I had no guys’ night out planned when I stopped in recently on a random weekday afternoon. In fact, I was in a rush and just wanted a quick lunch to go. I already knew enough to order a batch of their legendary Crabfries, which if you haven’t had them, are an addictive, delicious, crinkle-cut, seasoned fry — they use a secret blend of spices, but there is definitely some Old Bay in there — served with a side of gooey cheese sauce for dipping.
Crabfries and an order of wings to go. What more do you need? Here’s how the wings stacked up.
The Wing: These were some of the smallest wings I have had in my recent travels. But that’s not a bad thing. As a fan of slightly well-done wings with a lot of crisp, I find that the littler ones are often cooked more to my liking and are almost always guaranteed to not be rubbery. This theory held true for my order here, and since I was getting a side of Crabfries anyway, I wasn’t looking for a Flintstones-sized wing.
The Sauce: Noticeably buttery with a mild kick, I really enjoyed the buffalo sauce at Chickie’s & Pete’s. And they didn’t drown the wings in it either, making them less messy and easier to dunk. They only have one heat level on the menu, though, so if you are looking for a really spicy wing, this probably isn’t it. Something tells me if you asked nicely enough, the kitchen might be willing to kick the heat up a few notches. They also offer a signature dry rub as well as a BBQ flavor for a bit of variety.
The Dip: The blue cheese that came with my wings was of a nice, medium consistency just right for coating the wing. It was flavorful, but lacking as far as actual chunks of blue cheese were concerned. Not the best I have tasted, but a decent accompaniment and generously portioned, I only needed one for my order (which is a rarity).
The Sides: A few stalks of celery did their job giving my taste buds a break from the spice. There were only a few, but really, all you need is a few. And let’s be honest – celery is dirt cheap. Any restaurant not serving a handful of celery with their wings is just being overly stingy.
The Value: I opted for the snack size, which earned me six small wings for $7.99. It’s not a terrible deal, but considering the size of the wings, they are a little pricey. If you are with a bigger group, I’d go with the shareable size and save a few bucks.
The Bottom Line: With March Madness and baseball season right around the corner, I can’t see any reason not to head to Chickie’s & Pete’s for some wings and beers.
The Score: 7.7
Chickie’s & Pete’s is located at 6055 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Go to ChickiesAndPetes.com.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com