Who is serving what for Thanksgiving in Atlantic City and beyond

Never has a Thanksgiving celebration come with so many dilemmas, but with the pandemic looming in the background, it’s just par for the course in 2020. Should you go out to eat or stay home? Should you cook or get takeout? Should the menu be traditional Thanksgiving style, or have a more modern twist? Should there be less people this year for safety reasons?
These are all hard questions. And though this year has made things trickier than ever to plan, we set out to cover all the bases as far as what local restaurants are offering, broken down into various styles, in hopes it makes your planning a little easier. Now that is something to be thankful for.
Hours and availability will vary; limitations on seating and reservations are likely due to COVID-19 restrictions. We strongly suggest calling each restaurant in advance to make your holiday plans.
Traditional
Looking for a classic spot for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings? Search no more.
Renault Winery: Picturesque, elegant dining is the name of the game at this 156-year-old institution. This year, a full Thanksgiving feast will be offered at Chateau Renault at a cost of $40 per adult ($20 for children 12 and under). The first course offers guests a choice of butternut squash soup; escarole soup with shredded turkey and meatballs or a harvest salad. The main course is roast turkey and gravy served with traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce, along with a choice of two additional sides. Coffee and tea are included with dessert, which is a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Shrimp cocktail and crab cakes can be added to the table at $15 and $18 respectively. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Breman Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.
Seaview: Overlooking the rolling hills of one of the most impressive golf courses in the area, Seaview is a local treasure. And after recently receiving a multi-million dollar renovation, Seaview is currently more gorgeous than ever before, and a fabulous location to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. This year’s dining experience includes a five course Thanksgiving dinner. Guests will start off with citrus-poached shrimp and an artisanal cheese and charcuterie display, followed by spiced butternut squash and a choice of arugula or caesar salad. The main course will be served family-style and will feature carved turkey breast, sliced honey baked ham, and roasted garlic mashed potatoes along with freshly baked rolls and butter. Finally, dessert will be a choice of warm apple, cherry or pumpkin pie a la mode. The cost is $44.95 for adults and $26.95 for children. Seaview is located at 401 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to SeaviewHotel.com.
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood: The flagship restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood offers contemporary elegance in an upscale dining atmosphere. Though folks normally flock here for the items listed in the restaurant’s moniker, they whip up a mean Thanksgiving feast as well. For Thanksgiving 2020, guests will enjoy upscale versions of holiday classics including roasted turkey with gravy, chestnut and sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, cider-glazed Brussels sprouts, homestyle mashed potatoes with chives and candied sweet potatoes. Cost is $65 per person. Hard Rock is Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Chelsea Five Gastropub: There may not be a view on this entire list that can rival that of Chelsea Five Gastropub, located inside the Chelsea Tower at Tropicana Atlantic City. With floor-to-ceiling windows that look straight out to the ocean, it makes for a truly breathtaking visual. And that’s before you’ve even had anything to eat. This Thanksgiving, Chelsea Five Gastropub will offer guests the option of dine-in or takeout, as well as room service for guests of the hotel. The menu starts with a choice of ceasar or house salad or a roasted butternut squash soup, followed by a main course of a roasted Nicholas Farms turkey served with herb gravy, cornbread and chorizo stuffing, macaroni and cheese, jersey cranberry sauce and our choice of buttermilk mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes. For dessert, guests will pick between a meyer lemon cheesecake, pumpkin pie or apple crumb pie. Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
Kelsey’s: Ok, so Kelsey’s will not be open for dining on Thanksgiving, but if you hurry you might be able to get an advance order in for takeout (no guarantees though – this place sells out quick!) And you will be glad you did, because just about nobody does a downhome, Southern-style Thanksgiving like Kelsey’s. Trays of everything from candied yams to mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, cornbread stuffing, string beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese and potato salad are on the menu, as a variety of turkey and ham options and desserts. Items can be ordered by the tray or in package form, with a choice of cranberry-glazed ham or smoked turkey and three side dishes going for $149.99; or a version with six side dishes for $209.99. Kelsey’s is located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com.
Italian
While Thanksgiving may be a purely American holiday, a touch of Italian charm always serves to enhance any gathering. Plus, let’s be honest, when the Italians are in charge of the cooking, you can always expect to be well fed!
Capriccio: Easily the most gorgeous restaurant inside Resorts Casino Hotel, Capriccio stands as the epitome of class and elegance. This year the restaurant offers guests a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving with a three course meal featuring butternut squash veloute, beet salad, traditional roasted turkey and assorted desserts. Cost is $50 per person. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Angeline: Chef Michael Symon never disappoints, and enjoying a meal at his classic Italian restaurant Angeline is as close as you can get to the feeling of being a guest at a Sunday dinner in an Italian home (while still being inside Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa). For that reason, we think this is a perfect choice for Thanksgiving, as they offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner, starting with a choice of minestrone soup or caesar salad; followed by the main course of roasted turkey with fennel gravy, turkey confit stuffing with wild mushrooms, creamy polenta and cranberry chutney. For dessert, guests can treat their sweet tooth with either pumpkin tiramisu or gelato. Cost is $39 per person. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com.
Carmine’s: Family-style cuisine is the name of the game at this restaurant located inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City, so you can see why they might be a fantastic choice for a holiday such as Thanksgiving. Available for dine-in or takeout, their feast includes an 18-pound roast turkey stuffed with sausage and sage stuffing, along with classic sides like Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed string beans with julienned red peppers and toasted hazelnuts, baby carrots with fresh dill, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup, and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy. The meal serves six to eight people and is priced at $295 for takeout, delivery or dine-in. Carmine’s homemade pumpkin and apple pies will also be available for $24.99 each, should your sweet tooth demand some attention. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
Casual
Some folks like to get dressed up all fancy and proper, while others just want a relaxed meal that you can attend without wearing dress pants. Here are a few spots where nobody is going to expect a tie this Thanksgiving.
Café 500: A great place to pop in for a bite after a big win at the tables, Café 500 inside Ocean Casino Resort makes for an equally great place to grab a laid back, three-course Thanksgiving dinner with family in a sleek contemporary environment. Start things off with your choice of a roasted pumpkin bisque with ginger crème fraiche or a harvest salad with gathered greens, cranberries, goat cheese and candied walnuts. The main course consists of an herb roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, haricot vert, crispy shallots, traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce. Save some room for dessert, where guests can choose between pumpkin or country apple pie. Cost is $24 per person, making this one of the best deals you will find anywhere. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Breadsticks: Looking to elevate your Thanksgiving dinner with some gorgeous panoramic ocean views? Breadsticks has you covered. This casual dining spot inside Resorts Casino Hotel offers a three-course Thanksgiving feast for just $27 per person. The first course is a choice of butternut squash soup or a fall salad with candied walnuts, golden beets, goat cheese and baby greens drizzled with a maple mustard vinaigrette; second course is a traditional roast turkey breast served with sausage stuffing, whipped potatoes, roasted fall vegetables and sage gravy. For dessert guests can choose between apple, pumpkin or pecan pies. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
AC Burger Co.: Ok, so a place called AC Burger Co. might not immediately come to mind when you are thinking of Thanksgiving turkey, but for those of you who want to do thanksgiving without the fancy linens and candles, we can’t think of a better spot. Plus, if you time it right, there is a good chance you might be able to catch the game while you stuff your face with their Thanksgiving Special – a packed plate with roasted turkey breast, sweet potato mash, cranberry stuffing and turkey gravy all for just $19. AC Burger Co is located inside Harrah’s Resort, located at 777 Harrah’s Boulevard in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC.
Villain & Saint: Arguably the most badass spot on the entire list to celebrate the holiday, Villain & Saint rocks a hip rock n roll vibe, and the only thing that may rock more than the space itself is the food. For Thanksgiving, they are offering harvest gnocchi — a pumpkin-sweet potato gnocchi with brown butter, sage, whipped ricotta, cranberry and roasted pumpkin seeds to start, followed by the main course which includes a stuffed, oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage, goat cheese, dried cranberries, whipped sweet potato, mac and cheese brulee and crispy string beans. For dessert, save room for their pumpkin panna cotta with crushed gingersnaps, bourbon caramel, and candied pecans. The entire dinner package is $35 per person. Villain & Saint is located inside Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Steakhouses
The masculine charm of a high-end steakhouse sets the tone for a Thanksgiving that is classy and unique while remaining pleasingly understated.
Gordon Ramsay Steak: It really doesn’t matter what day of the year it is, if you are dining at Gordon Ramsay Steak inside Harrah’s Resort, you are in for a spectacular meal. This Thanksgiving they are offering indoor dining as well as takeout, and the menu starts with an amuse bouche consisting of foie gras mousse, jersey apple and crepe chip followed by a first course of beets and burrata, with toasted hazelnuts and a blood orange vinaigrette. The second course is a butternut squash soup with toasted chestnuts, goat cheese and arugula. The main course features a traditional turkey dinner with leg confit croquettes, a green bean casserole, Yukon potato puree, cranberry compote, a turkey bacon and chive cornbread, an English cheddar and southern milk gravy, plus sweet potato crisps and a turkey jus. For the final course, a pumpkin lava cake will round things out. Cost is $89 per person. Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Boulevard in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC.
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse: One of the top dining destinations inside Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Vic & Anthony’s offers contemporary steakhouse style with plenty of swag. Sharp tones of red and silver dramatically set the tone for a Thanksgiving meal that would be equally suited to a large gathering or an intimate party of two. This year they offer a dine-in only feast consisting of a chipotle maple-glazed turkey breast with cranberry gastrique, sautéed haricot verts, cornbread stuffing, gravy and whipped buttermilk sweet potatoes with pecan dust. Cost is $39 per person. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. Go to VicAndAnthonys.com.
American Cut: Ocean Casino Resort’s premier location for incredible steaks and seafood, American Cut is both elegant and classy, the epitome of fine dining. For Thanksgiving 2020 they will be serving a traditional turkey dinner including tart cherry stuffing, red bliss mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts and turkey gravy for $47 per person. Diners can add a Granny Smith Apple Pie with brown sugar pecan ice cream for an additional $10. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
The Palm: Located inside the Quarter at Tropicana, The Palm dips into the traditions of classic New York steakhouses with dark wood accents and a wall draped with caricatures of local legends. Those looking for a legendary Thanksgiving feast can enjoy a three course pre-fixe menu for $59 per person. Starters include a choice of roasted butternut squash soup topped with a cinnamon crème fraise; lobster bisque with lobster meat, crème fraîche and dry sack sherry; or baby kale salad with apple, goat cheese crumbles and candied walnuts, tossed in a dijon maple vinaigrette. The second course includes turkey served with gravy, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce, followed by the dessert course which offers a choice of New York style cheesecake topped with a raspberry compote or chocolate pecan pie served with ginger-spiced whipped cream. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
A little unusual
For some people, life is all about bucking tradition. If that is you and you’ve been searching for an atypical holiday experience, read on.
Rainforest Café: Nothing screams Thanksgiving dinner less than Rainforest Café. But that’s a good thing if you are looking for an offbeat place to dine this holiday. You know the drill – various exotic animatronic species will come to life as you dine in this wild jungle atmosphere. It may be anything but traditional, but your kids will gobble it up. Speaking of gobbling things up, this year the Thanksgiving experience at Rainforest Café will include roasted sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Cost is $21.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids. Rainforest Café is located at 2201 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RainforestCafe.com.
Izakaya: Sushi for Thanksgiving? Now that concept is sure to turn a few heads, but it also makes for a tasty and unforgettable way to celebrate the holiday. Izakaya at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa offers up a four-course pre fixe menu for $39 per person. First course is a choice of baby greens with ginger dressing carrot and radish; edamame dumpling with sweet sake, shallot and truffle; or a miso soup with tofu, scallion and enoki mushroom. Course two gives guests the choice of California roll, shrimp tempura roll, chicken robo or Korean BBQ, while the main course has you select between roasted duck breast; karaage “hot” fried chicken; or soy-glazed salmon. All come with a choice of side dish. You final options come at dessert when you are presented with a choice of assorted mocha or ice cream sushi. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com.
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville: For just one day, forget all about that cheeseburger in paradise and think turkey. Thanksgiving at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is sure to be a bit different, but then again what Parrothead ever wanted to be thought of as normal? The menu at this tropical-themed hideaway inside Resorts Casino Hotel features roasted turkey breast, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, traditional bread stuffing, honey garlic green beans and cranberry sauce -along with pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream for dessert – all for just $18.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids. Plus you can throw back a margarita with dinner! Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Fresh Harvest: Easily the best option if you have folks in your family who want a bit more variety than the traditional Thanksgiving meal offers, Fresh Harvest at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City is an all-you-can-eat restaurant where the buffet is brought to your table, saving you the hassle. Thanksgiving dishes offered include carved turkey, bone-in ham and cornbread stuffed pork loin as well as an array of traditional side dishes, such as cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole, among others. Non-Thanksgiving items include a full list of Asian and Italian dishes plus a variety of desserts. Hard Rock is Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
