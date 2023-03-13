We pick the top spots to grab Irish eats this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The hearty foods consumed mainly during the winter months will soon give way to the lighter dishes popular in the warmer, sunnier, outdoorsy days of spring and summer.
That being the case, St. Patrick’s Day can sometimes serve as the swan song for enjoying such filling fare as shepherd’s pie, beef stew, corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, bangers and mash, black and white pudding, and Irish soda bread.
South Jersey is lucky to have a vast culinary landscape that includes plenty of places with an Emerald Isle focus, each of which tends to really ramp up the options during this most heralded Irish holiday. Here are a few ideas to consider.
The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City is going all-in on the St. Paddy’s celebration, with special Irish menus available at its Vue Rooftop Lounge and Twenties Bistro from Friday through Tuesday, March 17 to 20. The Vue offers a choice between corned beef and cabbage with Guinness mustard, spicy Cumberland sausage, or Guinness-glazed meatball sliders, for $14 each. They will also be offering $8 Irish whiskey cocktails and $5 Jameson shots. The Twenties has a top-of-the-morning-to-you breakfast of corned beef hash with green eggs, bagel and Irish coffee for $14, and a three-course dinner special for $30. The dinner includes an Irish pub salad and soda bread, corned beef and cabbage with garlic herb red bliss potatoes and O’Keeffe glazed raisin carrots, and a Bailey’s Irish Cream bundt cake for dessert. Claridge.com.
Bally’s Atlantic City is in the midst of a week-long St. Patrick’s Day celebration that features food and drink specials, tons of good cheer, and live Irish-themed music from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 17 to 19. The Yard – Bally’s beer garden-style venue – will offer its Beef O’ The Irish sandwich for $19 as well as plenty of specialty cocktails. From Thursday through Saturday, March 16 to 19, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse will offer the Corned Beef Brisket Platter for $45 per person, made with house-cured and hand-carved corned beef brisket, buttered new potatoes and braised sauerkraut. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com. BallysAC.com.
Dougherty’s Steakhouse at Resorts Casino Hotel has a special menu prepared for the holiday that includes Reuben sliders (corned beef, Jarlsberg cheese, thousand-island dressing and sauerkraut) for $8; a St. Patty Melt (stone mustard, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on toasted rye) for $12; corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes, carrots and whole-grain mustard for $32; or roasted salmon served with an Irish whiskey cream sauce, fresh peas and asparagus for $34. There are also several drink specials available. DoughertysSteak.com.
The Irish Pub at St. James Place at the Boardwalk in A.C. promises a “mouth-watering special menu and a wide selection of beers and cocktails” for its Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Along with the special menu will be its usual array of Irish delectables, such as St. James potatoes for $7, corned beef on rye or the corned beef special for $8 apiece, or fish and chips for $12.50. On Saturday, March 18, the Pub’s famed Bag Day celebration (a quirky tradition created more than 30 years ago to give those who had to work on St. Patrick’s Day a special day of their own), will be hosted by famed actor Kelsey Grammer, and feature menu specials to pair with his Faith American Brewing Company beers. TheIrishPub.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in A.C. is offering a four-course, Irish-themed beer dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The dinner is $60 per person and includes a corned beef egg roll paired with Pipeworks NvU vs. the Cryo Imperial IPA; chicken Murphy quesadillas paired with Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale; shepherd’s pie paired with Icarus Our Riviera; and Irish potatoes paired with Eight & Sand Somethin’ Irish Ale. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Other Irish-themed establishments worth checking out in Atlantic County include McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway Township (McGettigansTavern.com); Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point (JosieKellys.com); and The Pub at St. George in Brigantine (ThePubAtStGeorge.com).
In Cumberland CountyThe Old Oar House Irish Pub, located directly across the street from the famed Levoy Theatre in Millville, features a beer garden with more than 40 beers on tap, and has been hailed as one of Cumberland County’s go-to spots on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include corned beef and cabbage for $21, beer-battered fish and chips for $20, shepherd’s pie topped with house-made mashed potatoes for $18, the Guinness burger topped with a Guinness glaze, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and bacon for $17, Irish nachos for $12, beer-battered fried pickles for $9, or Guinness Irish stew for $6 a cup or $9 for a bowl. OldOarHouse.com.
In Cape May CountyAs part of its two full days of festivities leading up to the 6th annual Carney’s 5K run and polar plunge at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Carney’s Tavern in Cape May is hosting a beef-and-beer fundraiser for the Cape May Community Food Closet on Friday. The beef-and-beer starts 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Carney’s, located at 411 Beach Avenue in Cape May. CarneysNJ.com
Other Cape May County options who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with gusto include The Anglesea Pub (TheAngleseaPub.com) and Cattle ‘n Clover Irish Pub (CattleNClover.com), both in Wildwood; O’Donnell’s Pour House in Sea Isle City (ODonnellsPourHouse.com), and Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill in Cape May (DelaneysCapeMay.com).