Vegan 15 and the launch of the internet restaurant

In 2021, ordering delivery is a regular part of life. And the days when pizza and Chinese were the only options for this are now long behind us. Thanks to delivery apps, folks are able to have everything from subs and burgers to sushi and seafood dropped off at their door with a swipe of a finger.

And though delivery is the heart of the concept at Vegan 15 in Egg Harbor Township, that is really only the beginning of the story.

Business partners Sabitha Vis and Ansari Ahamed met as childhood friends in their native India. After coming to America in the late ’90s, Ahamed joined the restaurant industry as a chef in New York, while Vis worked in the construction business. Eventually they decided to go into business together.

“I was working in a traditional brick and mortar restaurant in New York and it was the same old grind. And I started to look at some other options and decided to take a restaurant concept and combine it with technology,” Ahamed says.

And so he and Vis did just that. Although Vegan 15 is located in a physical space inside an obscure section of the English Creek Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township, its concept is all about bringing the restaurant experience to a takeout and delivery format, while keeping the quality on par with what you might expect and the prices for each entrée at around $15.

“We call ourselves an internet restaurant,” Vis says.

But keeping the restaurant quality up to par in a delivery format was a challenge.

“In a restaurant, it’s so easy to cook something and send it out and have people enjoy it. But when food has to travel for 15 minutes, it gets a lot harder to maintain the same quality. So we have worked very hard on that. We have experimented and worked with a lot of vendors on our packaging to make sure everything arrives just right.”