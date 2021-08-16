Welcome back to this months, “you ask and I’ll answer.” For those of you just tuning in, you can find me at, Michael@passionvines.com. I welcome you to email me with any wine related questions and I will use this monthly column to answer them. While I will not be able to answer all of them, I do promise to always provide an answer via email. This month we talk…
Q: James from Longport asks, “what food pairing tips do you have?”
A: Hey James! Great question and one I get asked a lot. Here are my Top 5 food & wine pairing tips:
1. Match the weight of the wine to the weight of the food.
2. Avoid tannic, high alcohol red wines with spicy foods.
3. Your wine should be sweeter than your dessert.
4. Match regional cuisines to wines.
5. Think Pink (dry rose) with fresh herbs and vegetables.
Hope this helps. Email me if you would like a deeper explanation of any of these tips.
Q: Megan from Sea Isle City ask, “I want to like French Pinot Noir, but It’s always so expensive. Thoughts? What do you recommend?”
A. You’re right, Megan. Red wines from Burgundy (Pinot Noir) are often big-ticket items. The Premier Cru and Grand Cru wines are highly sought after as they showcase various combinations of structure, power, delicacy, terroir and longevity. Parcels of vineyard land located mere yards from one another can lead to vastly different expressions due to changes in soil or aspect to the sun. However, the important thing to remember is that the wines labeled “Bourgogne” are meant for everyday consumption with humble or casual meals. When you find a producer who makes exquisite luxury wines, chances are good that the everyday wines will taste great as well. Domaine Jessiaume ($24/bottle) is a terrific example of such a producer, where its Bourgogne Rouge draws from the unique characteristics of its vineyard holdings throughout the Côte de Beaune!
Q: Donna from Ocean City asks, “I drink a lot of Pinot Noir. What other grapes do you recommend that may be similar?
A: Donna, I would love for you to get to know Nebbiolo: What Pinot Noir is to Burgundy, Nebbiolo is to the Piedmont region of Italy. Nebbiolo’s high levels of structure and fruit concentration lead to some legendary, cellar-worthy wines. The grape is finicky about where it is grown, making it a sort of enological soulmate to Pinot Noir, so most plantings take place in this northwestern corner of Italy. A softer expression can be found in wines labeled “Langhe Nebbiolo” for a great introduction to the grape (such as DeForville Langhe Nebbiolo), while a deep dive into the terroir and subsequent power of the wines can be found in Barolo (Giacomo Grimaldi) and its neighbor Barbaresco (Fontanabianca). Love your question and can’t wait to hear back from you.
Q: Cindy from Margate asks, “Give me a great summer white at $13 a bottle.”
A: I had a glass of Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viognier recently that was very impressive! Think aromatic, stone fruit, smooth texture, and refreshing acidity.
Lastly, we finish with me asking YOU a question. Email me the answer, and I’ll reply with a prize.
Generally speaking, which is the LEAST tannic grape variety?
a. Cabernet
b. Pinot Noir
c. Merlot
d. Dolcetto
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing…
Drink Passionately,
Michael