The great pizza contest – Pizza Palooza voting ends soon!
top story

Pizza Palooza Logo 2021

One thing most Americans have in common is that for the most part, we all love pizza. In fact, there is a common saying in this country that “even a bad pizza is still pretty good.”

And while that may be true, we’re not here to talk about bad pizza. We are here to talk about great pizza. In fact we want to talk about who makes the GREATEST pizza in all of South Jersey. And we need your help.

So why not let your voice be heard as you cast your vote today in Atlantic City Weekly’s first-ever Pizza Palooza?

The rules are simple: Tell us who makes your favorite pizza. Traditional plain pies only (Sicilian and grandma pies are OK, but no toppings or specialty pizza).

There will be two divisions — a Top 10 critics’ picks — chosen by Scott Cronick and Ryan Loughlin (food writers and creators of Atlantic City Weekly’s popular Fat Boy Munch Club column), as well as a Top 10 for readers’ picks in which YOU will get to choose your favorite pie. Nominate any pizzeria you like within Atlantic County or Ocean City. Readers may vote for their favorite pizzeria once a day from now through Sunday, March 7. Pizzas will be ranked based on who gets the most votes. Winners will be featured in the March 25 issue of Atlantic City Weekly.

Vote for your favorite — or nominate some we may have missed — at AtlanticCityWeekly.com or Press Contests.com.

Below is a list of local pizzerias in case you forgot who is slinging slices in our area. Don’t see your favorite? Add it on our voting page at PressContests.com

Absecon

Black Cat Bar & Grill

Calabria Pizza & Italian Grill

Hangtime Bar & Grille

The Hi-Point Pub

Joe & John’s Italian Restaurant

Roman’s Pizza House

Sack O’s Subs

Villa Rifici

Atlantic City

AC Popa Pizza,

Buca di Beppo

Chelsea Pizza II

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen

Famiglia Pizza

Fiesta Pizza

Gino’s Pizza

Girasole

Grotto Ristorante

Jonuzi’s Pizza

The Original LoPresti’s Pizza & Grill

Perry’s Pizza

Pizza Di Roma

Pizata Pizza and Pasta

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

Tony Boloney’s

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

Brigantine

Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill

Aversa’s Italian Bakery

Bella Luna

The Cellar 32

Goochie Brothers Italian

McHugh’s Pizza Brigantine

Buena

Mi Familia Pizza

Villa Fazzolari

Egg Harbor City

2 Brothers from Italy

Gennaro’s Italian Grille & Pizzeria

Matarazzo’s Family Pizzeria & Restaurant

Piasano’s Pizzeria

South End Pizza IV

Special Pizza City

Tailgater’s Sports Bar & Grille

Egg Harbor Township

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Dino’s Deli and Subs

Eat at Joe’s EHT

Gaspare’s Italian Bistro

Juliano’s Pub & Grill

Maurizio’s Pizzeria Express

Micchelli’s Pizza

Jo-Jo’s Italian Grille EHT

Pizza Beni

Pizza Di Palermo

South End Pizza III

Special Pizza City

Tulipano Pizza and Grill

Walt’s Original Primo Pizza

Galloway Township

Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings

Giovanni’s Pizza

Gourmet Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

Jo-Jo’s Pizza & Restaurant

McHugh’s Pizza Galloway

Napoli Pizza Grill

Pitney Pub

Purdy’s Galloway Grill

Romanelli’s Garden Cafe

Two Brothers from Italy

Vincenzo’s Smithville

Hammonton

Andy’s Pizza & Ristorante

Brother’s Pizza

Bruni’s Pizzeria

Corrado’s Pizza & Wings

Illiano’s Ristorante

Mario’s Pizza

Nino’s Pizzerama

Ricca Brothers Brick Oven Pizzeria

Vinny’s Pizzeria

Linwood

Bakeria 1010

La Pizza Tega

Longport

Caffe Luciano Lamberti

Margate

Aversa’s Italian Bakery

Barrels

Bocca Coal Fired Bistro

Dino’s Subs & Pizza

Jonuzi Chelsea Pizza

Maynard’s Café

Pierre’s Pizza

Robert’s Place

Saltwater

Ventura’s Greenhouse Restaurant

Mays Landing

Cheech 2 Go

Cosimo’s Pizza

Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant & Bar

Frankie’s Pizza II

Godfather’s Italian Grill

Jo Ann’s Pizza & Restaurant II

Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian

Nino’s Pizza Festival

Route 40 Pizza & Restaurant

Northfield

Capri Pizza & Grill

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza

Chico & Sons

La Cucina Ristorante

Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant

Nick’s Pizza

Valentina’s Trattoria Italiana

Ventura’s Offshore Cafe

Ocean City

6th Street Pizza and Grill

Angelo’s

Big Slice

Luigi’s Italian Restaurant

Manco & Manco Pizza

Mario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Pisa Pizza

Prep’s Pizzeria and Dairy Bar

Primavera

Randazzo Pizzeria & Family Restaurant

Roma Pizza

Sack O’ Pizza & Pasta

Santucci’s Original Square

Pizza

Three Brothers from Italy Pizza

Voltaco’s Italian Foods

Pleasantville

Johnny D’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

Jo-Jo’s Italian Grille

JV’s Pizza & Mexican Restaurant

Marco Polo Pizzeria

Pepe’s Pizza by Modesto

Pizza di Roma

Pizza Party

Somers Point

Amici’s Homemade Specialties

Italian Street Restaurant

and Pizza

Joe’s Mediterranean Grill

and Pizza and Sub Shop

The Local’s Spot (inside Caroline’s)

Manco & Manco

Marsini’s Kitchen

Micchelli’s Pizza

Romano’s Pizza

Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza

Walt’s Original Primo Pizza

Ventnor

Capri Pizza

Pulia Ristorante

Sack O’Subs

Santucci’s Original Square

Pizza

Sapore

Uncle Gino’s Pizza & Ristorante

Zorro’s Pizza

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

