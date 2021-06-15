The ACCC Restaurant Gala returns for 2021 with a new casual vibe

Since 1984, the Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala has brought together some of the top restaurants in South Jersey for an upscale fundraiser each year. The goal: Raise money for scholarships for those looking to enter the prestigious Academy of Culinary Arts program.
But last year, with the pandemic in full swing, putting on an event such as this simply wasn’t possible. While sponsors and supporters still helped raise money, the event itself had to be canceled.
This year things are looking brighter all around, and the Gala will return — albeit in an all new form. The normally buttoned-up event is letting its hair down for 2021, moving from inside Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center to the outside space adjacent to it. This year’s version is dubbed “Atlantic Cape’s Gala Goes al Fresco!” And with the move comes a shift in attire as well.
“The main differences between this year and previous years will be no stilettos, no gowns and no tuxedos,” says Jean McAlister, chief of staff and dean of resource development at ACCC.
The dress code this year leans toward a summery, business-casual feel, with sundresses, polo shirts and khakis taking the place of the formalwear normally found at this event. There will also be live music from The Dirty Dozen Dance Band to energize the crowd, and though the state no longer requires limits on capacity, the number of attending guests has been reduced, too.
“We have reduced the number of guests to 650 instead of our normal 1,000. We wanted to ensure our guests and our restaurants felt comfortable at the event and enjoyed each other's company socially distanced. Our guests are excited to come this year and we couldn't be happier to reconnect,” McAlister says.
The Cause
Being one of the top culinary programs in the Northeast, ACCC’s Academy of Culinary Arts attracts students from all over who want to gain the knowledge and experience that the program offers. But tuition is pricey, making scholarships an absolute necessity for many students. The Gala serves as a way to raise funds for these scholarships, while also offering an incredible dining experience for all who attend.
“ACA tuition is substantially higher than most of our other degree programs because of the nature of the program, including purchasing of food. Quite simply, without this event, many students who want to pursue a degree or certificate in culinary arts would not be able to attend the program,” McAlister notes.
Despite a reduction in the number of guests attending, the outlook for this year’s fundraising looks good.
“We have raised literally millions of dollars for student scholarships for culinary school since this event began in 1984,”says Chef Educator Joe Sheridan. “And even with a slightly smaller event this year, we have beaten our forecast.”
In addition to the fundraising from Gala ticket sales, there will also be raffle tickets sold online for $100 each to increase donations for the event. There will be a virtual drawing for the raffle at noon on Friday, June 25.
The Gala will give guests a chance to get a literal taste of what the students are learning.
“We are looking forward to having a lot of student involvement in this event. They will be doing hors d’oeuvres for the VIP tent for the first half hour, and the academy will have its own booth this year as well,” Sheridan says.
Though the students benefit the most from the gala, the chefs from participating restaurants and the organizers all seem to treasure the opportunity to participate.
“I think events like these are a great thing,” says Warner Christy, chef de cuisine at Steve & Cookie’s. “And after the year that we have all had, I think it’s important for everybody to get back out there. I’m a graduate of ACCC, and I always enjoy being a part of the gala because it benefits the school and I like giving back to them as much as possible.”
And after dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, the event also offers the opportunity for all involved to regain a sense of normalcy.
McAlister sums it up perfectly: “I am looking forward to seeing all of our supporters again, raising about $200,000 and supporting students in need. Plus, I get to wear flat shoes this year!”
The Food
With more than 20 of the top restaurants in the area participating, attendees at this year’s event will be in for an extraordinary evening of culinary delights. Well-known spots like Steve & Cookie’s, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Kelsey’s and The Smithville Inn are just a few of the spots that will prepare mouthwatering dishes for guests outside in the warm summer breeze. Below is the official list of participants:
Academy of Culinary Arts
Bill's Bar & Burger
Capriccio
Chelsea Five Gastropub
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill
Gordon Ramsay Steak
Grotto Atlantic City
Kelsey's Atlantic City
Kuro
Levari's Seafood & American Grill
Lillie's Asian Cuisine
Mama Mia's Ristorante
Nero's Italian Steakhouse
Reed's Organic Farm
Renault Winery
Rhythm & Spirits
Rum Point Crab House
The Smithville Inn
Steve & Cookie's by the Bay
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Twenties Italian Bistro
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort