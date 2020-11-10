Thanksgiving pairings

Welcome to another round of questions and answers on all things wine. For those of you just tuning in, you can find me at, Michael@passionvines.com. I welcome you to email me with any wine related questions and I will use this monthly column to answer them. While I will not be able to answer all of them in print, I do promise to always provide an answer via email.
Jenna D. from Egg Harbor Township asks, “We’re having a very traditional thanksgiving (turkey, ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce) — what do you recommend for a white and red, at approximately $20 a bottle?”
The Thanksgiving table has a lot going on. Centerpieces like turkey and ham have unique flavor profiles that are rich, salty and ever-so-slightly sweet. Throw in stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and you find a boatload of flavor profiles to try and match. So on a feast day, you need wine that can pull everything together; fruitiness is your friend here. Reach for Beaujolais, such as the Stephane Aviron Moulin-a-Vent. This cru-level red wine made from Gamay gives you fruitiness with a touch of herbs and spice, all while providing a backbone of acidity and tannin to cleanse your palate between bites. White wine lovers should seek aromatic wines like Pinot Gris (Kuentz-Bas for its texture and rich fruitiness), Riesling (Schloss Johannisberg 50 Degree, for its acidity and fruitiness), or even a sparkling blend of aromatic varieties (Montinore Vivace, because no one is refusing bubbly).
Donna C. from Margate asks, “I’m in charge of dessert for thanksgiving. I’m going to make homemade pumpkin and pecan pie. What do you suggest?”
Pumpkin and pecans are also challenging foods, especially in pie format, when it comes to wine pairings. Pumpkin has a savory-umami, lightly sweet character. Late harvest white wines of any kind work very nicely here, giving you just a touch of sweetness, but if those are difficult to find you may have more luck with a Tokaji or a Sauternes, whose funky/vegetal characteristics lend well to pumpkin’s flavor profile. Pecans have a bitterness to them and in a pie we have a bittersweet combination, a tough but certainly not impossible pairing. Try a Pedro Ximinez Sherry, which is sweet and nutty. An aged Tawny, such as Graham’s 20 Year, is versatile enough to work with both pumpkin and pecan pies as the dried citrus, toffee, caramel and baking spice profile can help pull both together. For those who may not be looking for a wine, a Port-finished Bourbon or even a Milk Stout make for excellent alternatives.
Craig L. from Linwood asks, “I’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving with my fiancé’s family for the first time and I know her dad is a big wine drinker. I would like to impress them with a nice bottle, $75-100. Thoughts?”
The Thanksgiving table often calls for simplicity, but whether after the meal or for another night altogether, a special bottle is wonderful to give someone (especially your fiancée’s family!). Burgundy is always a lovely wine to present at Thanksgiving. Vincent Girardin has always been a favorite producer here at Passion Vines, whose wines have graced our shelves for many years. The Puligny-Montrachet Vieilles Vignes (white) or Pommard 1er Cru Les Epenots (red) are fine choices, whether your future father-in-law is going to be introduced to fine Burgundy, or is already experienced with it. Is he an Italian wine lover? You can’t go wrong with a Brunello di Montalcino (Il Palazzone). Does he like bold California red wines? We think he will enjoy the Blueprint Cabernet Sauvignon from Lail Vineyards.
Larry K. from Somers Point asks, “We’re hosting and my wife is making a homemade pumpkin soup. What wine pairs with soup?”
So if we take a page from the pumpkin pie example above, we can certainly apply it to a soup. Hearty fall soups made from pumpkin, butternut squash, and other bisques are great with Gewurztraminer and Pinot Gris, but this is also an opportunity to enjoy a dry Chenin Blanc, such as Dry Creek Vineyard. Taking the leftover turkey meat and bones to make a soup? Pair it with an unoaked or lightly oaked Chardonnay to complement the richness, or make a contrasting pairing with a Sauvignon Blanc from Chile (citrusy and bright) or South Africa (grassy with exotic fruit).
In closing, 2020 has certainly proven to be one of the more challenging in recent years (or perhaps decades!). At the same time, November — and specifically Thanksgiving — offers a profound reminder that gratitude is always the antidote for suffering. Together, we will raise our glass and the collective gratitude of our community.
Have a wine question that you would like to ask?
Drink Passionately,
Michael
