Tensions start to heat up as Pizza Palooza voting continues

Certain topics are just bound to start an argument: religion, politics and, of course, pizza.
That’s right, pizza. While it may seem like it’s one of the only things just about everybody loves, all it takes for the tension to quickly rise in a room is for someone to throw out the simple question, “So, who makes the best pizza around here?”
Within seconds, shouting will begin, intelligence will be questioned, and insults will be thrown liberally as everyone attempts to convince the others that they REALLY know where the best pies are made.
And that is precisely what we are attempting to figure out. But we need your help. So why not let your voice be heard as you cast your vote today in Atlantic City Weekly’s first ever Pizza Palooza?
The rules are simple: Tell us who makes your favorite pizza. Traditional plain pies only (Sicilian and grandma pies are OK, but no toppings or specialty pizza).
There will be two divisions — a Top 10 critics’ picks — chosen by Scott Cronick and Ryan Loughlin (food writers and creators of Atlantic City Weekly’s popular Fat Boy Munch Club column), as well as a Top 10 for readers’ picks in which YOU will get to choose your favorite pie. Nominate any pizzeria you like within Atlantic County or Ocean City. Readers may vote for their favorite pizzeria once a day from now through Sunday, March 7. Pizzas will be ranked based on who gets the most votes. Winners will be featured in an upcoming issue of Atlantic City Weekly.
Vote for your favorite — or nominate some we may have missed — at AtlanticCityWeekly.com or PressContests.com.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com