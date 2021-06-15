Summer whites for summer nights

Welcome back to “you ask and I’ll answer.” For those of you just tuning in, you can find me at, Michael@passionvines.com. I welcome you to email me with any wine-related questions and I will use this monthly column to answer them. While I will not be able to answer all of them, I do promise to always provide an answer via email. This month we tackle Rosé, Vintage, Bordeaux, Burgundy and Summer Whites!
Q: John M. from Brigantine asks, “Does vintage matter in Rosé wine?”
A: Quick answer: vintage (always) matters! For those just tuning in, vintage refers to the year the grapes were harvested. Rosé wine, by nature, is meant to be consumed young and fresh. As a general rule, 98% of the Rosé wine you’ll be drinking now and this summer will be 2020, with a small percentage 2019, and an even smaller percentage older than that. There are only a couple producers I can think of that will intentionally “age” their Rosé. One that comes to mind is Lopez de Heredia from Rioja, Spain and if you can find it, try it! In other words, you have reason to be suspicious if you find “older” Rosé on the shelf. Potentially, a Rosé wine past its prime will begin to lose its color (a more muted pink) as well as its acidity. Remember, it’s an agricultural product with a lifecycle, and the goal is to drink it at “prime” – when all five components are dancing (residual sugar, acid, fruit, tannin and body). Thanks for asking John! Hope that helps.
Q: Allan X. from PA asks, “Why does Bordeaux, France allow five varieties to make their wines and Burgundy, France only one?
A: Allan, love this question! You’re right, the Old World (France, Italy and Spain to name a few) is confusing. Not only do they have more strict rules than the New World wine regions, each country has a different set of rules, as well as the regions within the same country. This can make anyone’s wine journey intimidating and overwhelming. But you’re right, in Bordeaux you’re legally allowed any mix of what is actually six grape varieties, however you’re ok saying five (I do a lot of times too). The sixth grape variety is Carménère, which doesn’t get a lot of attention, and subsequently gets left out in conversation. For all of our readers, the big five you’re speaking of are Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec – compared to Burgundy’s one main varietal, Pinot Noir. While we can point to history to answer your question, it is best understood in the following way: imagine a year where the vintage (the weather!) was absolutely lousy! If you have only one varietal to work with and that varietal has a high risk of “failure,” you don’t have a whole lot of options. On the contrary, if you have five varieties to work with — imagine yourself as a chef in kitchen working with ingredients — if one variety were to “underperform,” you can choose to lessen its percentage and increase another. Smart, right? Bordeaux knew this early on and built-in insurance against a challenging/bad vintage. This is a timely question, Allan, as Burgundy is currently having one of its more challenging vintages (b/c of a severe April frost) and remains at serious risk. Google this and you’ll be amazed by the pictures.
Q: Rosa M. from Margate asks, “What whites do you recommend this summer?”
A: Yes, it certainly is summer and after this past weekend, it feels like life down the shore, with a greater emphasis on life — has resumed! I for one am definitely a seasonal drinker. Summer brings forth racy acidity, lighter/cooler reds, tropical aromatics and minerality that craves oysters and seafood. My suggestion for you, Rosa and others that want to explore, is to drink beyond the “big 4” (Chard, Sauv Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Riesling). Remember, there are over 10 thousand varieties in the world, go out and explore. My go-to summer white varietals: Chenin Blanc from South Africa, Albarino from Spain, Gruner Veltliner from Austria, Cortese from Italy. Lastly, definitely try a sparkling Lambrusco from Italy. Trust me, it’s not what you’re thinking. 😉
Lastly, we finish with me asking YOU a question. Email me the answer, and I’ll reply with a prize.
Q: When a wine label does not tell you if it’s dry or sweet, what is one piece of info that can help determine if the wine you’re looking at is more on the dry side, or sweet side?
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing…
Drink Passionately,
Michael