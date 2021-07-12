Summer treats: Hot Dogs

There are certain smells that instantly make you think of summer. The salt air blowing off the beach, the aroma of fresh-cut grass and, of course, the unmistakable scent of a backyard grill loaded up with sizzling, snapping hot dogs.
There may not be a more perfect summer food than the hot dog. It’s portable, easy to eat while standing up and socializing at a barbecue, and though it may have distant German roots, it’s about as American as it gets and is the star of the show at many Fourth of July celebrations.
I find myself eating more than my share of hot dogs come the summer months, but when I’m grilling them up at home, I usually stick to basic toppings like mustard, ketchup and maybe a few diced onions. But when I’m out at a hot dog joint that offers more than just the basics, I like to splurge a bit on occasion. Here are a few of my favorite spots in South Jersey to grab a loaded-up wiener this summer.
Maui’s Dog HouseThis North Wildwood spot is as famous for its dog bowls as it is for its dogs. That’s right: Every dog here comes served in an actual dog bowl, which definitely adds to the fun. A long list of signature dogs greets you as you scan the menu, which also includes burgers, sausages, chicken sandwiches and even seafood. I stuck to a pair of amusingly named dogs on my trip, sampling the Cheesy Drunk (spicy mustard, cheese and sauerkraut) and the Forget-About-It (chili, raw onion, spicy mustard, cheese and bacon). Both were tasty, with the slight edge going to the Forget-About-It for its spicy chili and crumbled bacon, which really brought it over the top. The dog itself was mild in both flavor and texture, with a slight snap thanks to the natural casing. Points off for a bun that was too dense and bready, though. These would be better on a Martin’s potato roll. Maui’s Dog House is located at 806 New Jersey Ave. in North Wildwood. Go to MauisDogHouse.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer HallThis Orange Loop favorite may be best known for its incredible selection of craft beers, but Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall also has a few really awesome dogs that will have you coming back again and again. They use Hebrew National franks, which have great flavor, but I miss that snap due to being a skinless hot dog without any natural casing. I went with the Mexicali, which starts with a bacon-wrapped dog and adds avocado puree, pico de gallo and chipotle crema. The whole thing is placed on an utterly delicious Formica Bros. splittop roll that is buttery and more akin to something you might see a lobster roll served on. The flavors pair well on this dog, as the avocado and chipotle crema really do a nice job complementing one another. And the dog itself doesn’t get entirely lost in the mix, either, as some overly loaded frankfurters tend to. I paired it with a classic Pennsylvania Dutch birch beer and left utterly satisfied. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TenneseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Hot Dog Tommy’sIf you are unsure of how to spot the small storefront that is hot Dog Tommy’s, all you have to do is look for the insane line stretching down the block. That’s the way it is just about every time you drive past this beloved Cape May institution. Hot Dog Tommy’s has a massive list of toppings and signature dogs, and it can be overwhelming to remember what is on which dog, but standing on that line and deciding what to order is half the fun. I ordered one of their specials, a variation on their normal Reuben dog called Baltimore Rachel’s Reuben Dog, which features coleslaw in place of the sauerkraut alongside Russian dressing, Swiss cheese and a dill pickle spear. The sweet, creamy slaw made the dog itself all but invisible, but paired well with the savory flavors. A nice pop from the dressing added some zip to the whole thing, though the cheese seemed to get lost in the shuffle. The soft deli-style bun helped to hold the entire mess together without being overly bready, and bonus points have to be added for the pleasant interaction with the always-smiling owner Bruce Carlino, who manages to have the type of personality that makes you want to come back even if you don’t love hot dogs. Hot Dog Tommy’s is located at 10 Jackson Street in Cape May. Go to HotDogTommys.com.