St. Paddy's Day means more than just green beer

Slainte! St. Paddy’s Day is upon us and there is nothing like a nice stout or porter accompanied by a fine Irish whiskey to escort the winter out. Besides, we all deserve a good beer after dealing with the last year and the last few weeks of weather.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. There will be food and drink specials all weekend with live music. The back bar and outside area will be open with social distancing. And as a reminder, their $5 beer/cocktail and breakfast sandwich specials continue every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. That’s a deal that can’t be beat with an amazing beer list to accompany their delicious food.
Just a short stumble away is the famous Irish Pub that celebrates all that is Irish 365 days a year. With great Irish cuisine and lots of Irish beers and whiskies to celebrate your heritage, you can join the party on Wednesday, March 17, with the “wearin’ of the green.” Erin Go Bragh!
Mudhen Brewing Company will be going one better. They will begin the celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, and continue until 10 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Live music and food and drink specials will bring your Irish up.
Slack Tide in Clermont will release their annual March-only beer just in time for St. Paddy’s Day. Paddy’s Hole is an Irish Red Ale with lots of malt and a great accompaniment to a good whiskey. Still available in limited supply is The Beer That Built The House, the chocolate stout brewed to fundraise for Habitat For Humanity.
Just down the road, Ludlam Island recently released their Oyster Stout at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere. This rich and dark stout was brewed in collaboration with Ludlam Bay Oyster Company and there were oysters harmed in making this beer! Bring your own oysters to the brewery and enjoy the beer with them. Lots of other great beers on tap also. Open everyday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cape May Brewing Co. will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day from Friday to Sunday, March 12 to 14, with the return of Irish Potato for the second year in a row. This elegant beer is conditioned on house-toasted coconut and shaved cinnamon sticks, making it a sweet and savory treat in a can. And keep a lookout for that Golden Shamrock. There will be seven Golden Shamrocks in 4-packs of Irish Potato. The lucky winners will receive a special prize. And that’s not the only way to win a prize that weekend — if you kick one of the seven designated sixtels, you’ll win a prize as well. A few one-offs will also make their appearance that weekend: Irish Whisky Stout, Irish Soda Bread Stout, Thin Mint Stout, and Irish Potato Stout will all be tapped at noon on Friday. As a special treat, you can be among the first to sample this year’s release of The Bog and Tan Limes.
Gusto in North Cape May will join the holiday fun with an Imperial Coffee Stout brewed with a locally-roasted Puerto Rican coffee blend. In addition, there will be a Tangerine Milkshake Double IPA coming out soon.
Spring is arriving not a moment too soon. What came in like a lamb is leaving like a lion. Soon, the transition from the darker beers to the lighter lagers and ales that we identify with the coming of (hopefully) better weather will begin. Easter arrives and the maibocks will begin to fill our glasses as we enjoy the “liquid bread” to sustain us till summer. Of course, saisons and pilsners are still prevalent for those that keep to the lighter side year round. So pack away the barleywines, imperial stouts and doppelbocks to enjoy next year as they smooth out in your closet or garage.
And the anniversaries continue. Hitting a major milestone is Garden State Beer Company in Galloway. Five years to a brewery is a lifetime, and I’m happy to see them still doing well despite the pandemic restrictions. At noon Saturday, March 13, the Year Five Scotch Ale will begin to be poured for all attending fans. This 10% ABV malt bomb is not a wee bit heavy, it’s a LOT heavy but will be served in “wee” portions so as to keep you standing! Come and celebrate with this great brewery.
Look for The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City to produce more canned products and prepare for spring to bring more saisons to their taps.
Let us not forget our restaurants and beer bars. They have struggled through this pandemic also and now, with restrictions slowly being withdrawn, a chance to enjoy expanded indoor seating. A recent visit to Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House left me amazed at the fantastic beer list they were serving. This snow day visit was enhanced by some big beers that warmed the body and the soul. Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar in Atlantic City is a must-visit, with lots of freshly-prepared foods and a 40-tap beer list heavy on local and regional specialties. Right across the street is Tun Tavern, A.C.’s only brewpub, with a full bar and restaurant onsite. Out in Galloway, Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille sports some top notch pub grub and a great selection of beers also. In Cape May, Lucky Bones is another trip worthwhile for great food and drinks with an exceptional beer list. Nearby is also Exit 0 and The Mad Batter. In Wildwood, there is Crest Tavern and Goodnight Irene’s which also offer some great suds and bites.
With 124 breweries now open in the Garden State and occupancy rules on the wane, it is time to seek out the fantastic beers that New Jersey brews. Just a trip up the Parkway will reveal a plethora of brewing excellence all the way up to the New York border. Manahawkin is home to Manafirkin Brewing with more than 20 excellent beers pouring and an amazing barrel-aging program. Not far away is Oyster Creek in Waretown, Backward Flag in Forked River and Ship Bottom in Beach Haven. Be sure to check on open hours and available seating before you go. Happy beer hunting!
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is again hosting a beer dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. This time it will feature BBQ foods matched up with amazing beers. Check their website for details.
Enjoy the holiday responsibly!