Shackin Up for the Summer – Week 5: Jay’s Crab Shack

Despite a name strongly suggesting otherwise, Jay’s Crab Shack in Ocean City is easily one of the least “shacky” of the seafood shacks I have visited in my travels. There is no chipped paint or worn down picnic tables, nor is the building located on the edge of some remote stretch of marsh. Instead, Jay’s Crab Shack is located on Asbury Avenue, in the heart of Ocean City’s downtown business district. But its casual vibe, summery feel and smiling cartoon crab mascot all pull together to make it’s aesthetic work as a whole.
My wife and I met up with my parents for a socially distanced, late summer dinner here and were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to park in downtown Ocean City in the days just after the big summer season. There were only a handful of tables out front, but we managed to snag one of them. Service was a bit rocky and at times seemed overwhelmed, but the staff was friendly and doing their best to cover all the bases.
Keep It
Crab bisque: Though it arrived within seconds of our entrees, the crab bisque was one of the best soups I have had all summer. Creamy, but not thick, and delightfully well-spiced, with traces of Old Bay abound, this soup was off to a great start. What made it even greater was the fact that they didn’t skimp out on the crab meat. Each spoonful managed to dig up hearty pieces of the beloved crustacean, much to my delight.
Dallas’ battered fish sandwich: Easily the standout of everything we ordered, this sandwich came piled with two giant pieces of beer-battered fish on a soft brioche bun. The batter was superb – a Beck’s beer-based variety that fried its way up to a beautiful color and crunch, and the choice of fish – grouper – made for a unique change of pace from the cod and flounder you typically find on a sandwich like this. They also earn points for size, as they could easily get away with just putting one piece of fish on this massive sandwich and charging the same amount, but they generously load you up with two – along with sides of fries and coleslaw - all for just $10.99.
Beer-battered shrimp: While nothing could top the fish sandwich, these shrimp were tasty, as well, and threw us a bit of a curveball as they were served with a sweet chili dipping sauce that you would normally only find with coconut shrimp or something of that variety. It worked, though, and we alternated between dunks of that and a more traditional tartar sauce.
Grilled jumbo lump crab cake sandwich: A tasty version of this seafood favorite, it came served on a brioche bun with hit the spot with no complaints.
Throw It Back
The cocktail sauce: I don’t know what to make of this, but the consistency of this sauce was almost like Jell-O. It came in a small cup for dunking, and when my wife accidentally knocked it over we quickly were stunned to see that the cup could be flipped completely upside down without any sauce dripping out. We held it like that for several minutes and it stayed put. It was off-putting.
Giant clam strips: Rule No. 1 - If you are going to describe something as “giant,” it better be really big. The clams in this app were decent-sized and maybe a bit larger than average, but I’ve seen bigger and I’ve tasted better. The breading was too heavy for my taste, and they were overcooked and a bit rubbery.
Trophy winners:
Crab bisque, Dallas’ battered fish sandwich
Jay’s Crab Shack is located at 737 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to JaysCrabShack.com.
